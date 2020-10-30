WELLSBORO — Chelsea Stanton recorded a hat trick to lead Lewisburg's girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Wellsboro in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
Ella Reish and Mikayla Long also scored for No. 6 Lewisburg (12-5-1), plus Lauren Gross made five saves to get the shutout for the Green Dragons over No. 3 Wellsboro (8-2-1).
Lewisburg next plays No. 2 Bloomsburg, a 2-0 winner over Midd-West, in the semifinals at a site and time to be determined.
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
at Wellsboro High School
Lewisburg 5, Wellsboro 0
Second half
Lew-Chelsea Stanton, unassisted.
Lew-Stanton, unassisted, 14:00.
Lew-Stanton, unassisted, 10:00.
Lew-Ella Reish, assist Amelia Kiepke, 4:00.
Lew-Mikayla Long, unassisted.
Shots: Lewisburg, 20-5; Saves: Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 5; Wellsboro, Lily Abadi, 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.