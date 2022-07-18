Lewisburg and Mifflinburg both had two players honored with second-team selections as the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Association’s head coaches recently selected their 2022 all-star teams.
In the HAC-I, Lewisburg seniors Kaiden Wagner and Tony Burns were both second-team honorees, along with Mifflinburg junior Andrew Diehl and sophomore Troy Dressler.
Wagner, a second baseman, batted .362 with 25 hits, 20 runs scored, 16 RBI, seven stolen bases, two doubles and two triples. Wagner led all Green Dragon players in hits, runs and triples, and he was second in RBI and batting average.
Defensively, Wagner had an .857 fielding percentage with 26 putouts and 40 assists.
In the outfield, Burns was one of the team’s best defenders on the year as he posted a .937 fielding percentage. He also had 58 putouts (1 assist) and committed just four errors.
At the plate, Burns finished with a .288 batting average, 15 hits, 13 runs and five RBI. He also led the team with 10 stolen bases.
For Mifflinburg, first baseman Dressler tied for second-best on the team with a .333 batting average. In addition, Dressler had 20 hits, 10 runs, 10 RBI and three doubles.
Dressler, who also split time as a pitcher (2-1, 4.25 ERA), posted an .889 fielding percentage to go along with 22 putouts (2 assists), three double plays and just three errors committed.
Also for the Wildcats, Diehl, an outfielder, batted .288 with 15 hits, 10 runs, six RBI and one double.
On defense Diehl posted a .900 fielding percentage with 22 putouts (2 assists) and three double plays versus three errors.
Named to the HAC-I honorable mention team were Lewisburg junior catcher Shea Girton (.400 avg., 24 hits, 14 RBI, 10 runs, 6 doubles, 1 HR) along with junior pitcher Max Mitchell (3-3, 3.20 ERA, 309 batting average, 17 hits, 15 runs, 13 RBI, 3 doubles, 1 triple).
In the HAC-II, Warrior Run junior infielder Mason Sheesley was named to the second team. Honorable mention honors went to Milton sophomore outfielder Luke Goodwin.
Heartland Athletic Conference
2022 Baseball Coaches All-Star Teams
DIVISION I
First Team
Catcher: Nate Helms, Central Mountain. Infielders: Maddix Dalena, Montoursville; Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove; Cayde McCloskey, Central Mountain; Mason Raup, Danville; Tyler Swineford, Selinsgrove. Outfielders: Josh Domaracki, Selinsgrove; Conor Kozick, Danville, Cole Remsnyder, Montoursville; Mason Richter, Selinsgrove. Pitchers: Chase Brush, Central Mountain; Dalena, Montoursville; Hoover, Selinsgrove; Ryan Reich, Selinsgrove. Utility: Joey Delbo, Danville.
Second Team
Catcher: Gannon Steimling, Selinsgrove. Infielders: Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg; Gabe Johnson, Central Mountain; AJ Llorente, Montoursville; Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg; Brady Wilson, Shikellamy. Outfielders: Tony Burns, Lewisburg; Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg; Kevin Grenninger, Central Mountain; Connor Fultz, Cen. Mtn. Pitchers: Joey Hile, Shamokin; Llorente, Montoursville; Brady Myers, Central Mountain; Tyler Swineford, Selinsgrove. Utility: Elek Fravel, Cen. Mtn.; Daniel Knight, Danville.
Honorable Mention
Catcher: Shea Girton, Lewisburg. Infielder: Zeb Hufnagle, Mifflinburg. Pitchers: Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg; Max Mitchell, Lewisburg. Utility: Cameron Francis, Montoursville.
Player of the Year: Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove.
Pitcher of the Year: Ryan Reich, Selinsgrove.
Coach of the Year: Brent Beiler, Selinsgrove.
DIVISION II
First Team
Catcher: Owen Sosnoski, Southern Columbia. Infielders: Carter Cowburn, Hughesville; Trystan Crawford, Central Columbia; Cade Davis, Central; Casen Sandri, Mount Carmel; Matt Worth, Loyalsock. Outfielders: Dylan Farnsworth, Hughesville; Damen Milewski, Mount Carmel; Griffen Paige, Midd-West; Caden Wolfley, Midd-West; Luke Zeisloft, Central. Pitchers: Cowburn, Hughesville; Crawford, Central; Paige, Midd-West; Wolfley, Midd-West. Utility: Eli Olshefskie, Hughesville.
Second Team
Catcher: Gavin Lasko, Mount Carmel. Infielders: Jake Cambria, Southern; Braydon Miller, Loyalsock; Ethan Nagy, Loyalsock; Mason Sheesley, Warrior Run; Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel. Outfielders: Aiden Barlett, Hughesville; Daniel Guzevich, Bloomsburg; Damon Rasmussen, Bloomsburg; Mike Zsido, Southern. Pitchers: Cade Davis, Central; Matt Masala, Southern; Ethan Nagy, Loyalsock; Jed Webb, Hughesville. Utility: Milewski, Mount Carmel.
Honorable Mention
Catcher: Cooper Larson, Hughesville. Infielders: Gatlin Hovenstine, Southern; Brenden Knight, Hughesville; Sam Staib, Bloomsburg. Outfielders: Jackson Bower, Hughesville; Luke Goodwin, Milton. Pitcher: Eli Olshefskie, Hughesville.
Player of the Year: Trystan Crawford, Central Columbia.
Pitcher of the Year: Cade Davis, Central Columbia.
Coach of the Year: Kirk Seesholtz, Central Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.