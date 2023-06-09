KINGSTON, Jamaica – After a weather delay, the U.S. Women’s National Team battled with Trinidad and Tobago in the semifinals of the 2023 Hockey5s Pan American Cups. Tied 1-1 at the half, the United Eagles used persistence threats and smart decision making to secure the 2-1 win. With the victory, the USWNT has qualified for the first-ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup, set to take place in January 2024 in Muscat, Oman.
In the opening minute, Nathalie Friedman and Carter Ayars both saw looks on goal that were turned away by Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Talia Seale. In the 3rd minute, Trinidad had a close chance when Zene Henry got it on the end board and pushed it past USA goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz but it trailed along the goal line. On the resuming play, Seale was forced to make a stick save and then follow up with a stop on a shot by Jans Croon. Trinidad got on the board in the 8th minute after Felicia King collected it off the end board and slipped it past Skubisz. USA continued to push forward and evened the score just before the half when Linnea Gonzales sent a backhand into the top left of the goal.
To start the tied second half, Kealsie Robles entered the game. Play was static for a period before USA turned up the pressure and continued to threaten forward. In the 14th minute, Gonzales tallied the game winning goal off a long backhand, again into the top of the net. USA continued to test Seale, forcing her to turn away shots from Charlotte de Vries (Malvern) and Natalie Konerth. In the 18th minute, Robles made back-to-back saves to keep a determined Trinidad from finding the equalizer. As time ticked down, USA kept possession and worked the ball around to secure the 2-1 win.
USA secured their spot in the final against Uruguay on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. They also punched their ticket to the first-ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup, set to take place in January 2024 in Muscat, Oman.
Earlier in the day in the semifinals, the USWNT beat Jamaica. 3-0.
In the 3rd minute, Jans Croon took a free hit quickly and found Linnea Gonzales, who slotted it into the far corner for the opening goal. A close chance to equalize came for the hosts in the 9th minute when USA goalkeeper Kealsie Robles tracked the ball along the end board and hugged it to cut down the angle. The score at the break was 1-0 in favor of USA.
To start the second half, USA made a goalkeeper substitution and put Annabel Skubisz into the match. The first few minutes saw back-and-forth play as no real opportunity was present. In the 12th minute, USA won a challenge after Jamaica was called for deliberately stopping the opportunity to shoot. Gonzales stepped up and converted after taking Blackwood off her line and putting it between her legs. A minute later, Jamaica almost cut the margin when a deep turnover lead to Skubisz stopping a ball that was deflected off the end board to in front of the goal. In the 16th minute, USA scored again when Ayars picked up a cross ball, drove forward and sent it into the far corner. The United Eagles produced two more looks in the resuming minutes and held on for the 3-0 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.