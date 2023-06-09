KINGSTON, Jamaica – After a weather delay, the U.S. Women’s National Team battled with Trinidad and Tobago in the semifinals of the 2023 Hockey5s Pan American Cups. Tied 1-1 at the half, the United Eagles used persistence threats and smart decision making to secure the 2-1 win. With the victory, the USWNT has qualified for the first-ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup, set to take place in January 2024 in Muscat, Oman.

In the opening minute, Nathalie Friedman and Carter Ayars both saw looks on goal that were turned away by Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Talia Seale. In the 3rd minute, Trinidad had a close chance when Zene Henry got it on the end board and pushed it past USA goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz but it trailed along the goal line. On the resuming play, Seale was forced to make a stick save and then follow up with a stop on a shot by Jans Croon. Trinidad got on the board in the 8th minute after Felicia King collected it off the end board and slipped it past Skubisz. USA continued to push forward and evened the score just before the half when Linnea Gonzales sent a backhand into the top left of the goal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.