UNIVERSITY PARK — No. 16 Penn State football team defeated Minnesota 45-17 Saturday night in front of a raucous Penn State White Out crowd of 109,813 fans.
Sean Clifford threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, while Nicholas Singleton led the rushing attack with 79 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and Kaytron Allen notched 77 yards. Wide receiver Parker Washington recorded seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Theo Johnson collected 75 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
The Nittany Lion (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) defense stifled the Golden Gophers in the first half, forcing Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) to an 0-for-6 start on third downs and 2-for-13 overall on the game. The Gophers entered the game leading FBS in third down conversion percentage (66.2%). The Penn State White Out crowd made its mark on the game, as the Golden Gophers were called for five false start penalties before the break.
Curtis Jacobs recorded a career-high 14 tackles (7 solo), including two for a loss. Ji’Ayir Brown had an interception and seven tackles.
Both sides of the ball excelled after halftime, as Penn State outscored Minnesota, 28-7, in the last two quarters. The Nittany Lions racked up touchdowns on each of their first four drives of the half and finished the game with 479 yards.
Bucknell 19, Lehigh 17
BETHLEHEM – Freshman kicker Matt Schearer sent a 19-yard field goal through the uprights with 18 seconds left to give Bucknell the win over Lehigh at Goodman Stadium on Saturday. It was Schearer’s second field goal of the game as he highlighted a special teams performance that provided plenty of drama in Bucknell’s Patriot League victory.
The game-winning drive was only made possible by a successful onside kick attempt by the Bison with 2:01 remaining that they recovered at the Lehigh 47. Quarterback Nick Semptimphelter then led Bucknell down the field and hit tight end Charlie Kreinbucher with a 24-yard pass to the Lehigh 2-yard line to set up Schearer.
Bucknell was forced to attempt the onside kick because its extra-point attempt was blocked following a Rushawn Baker touchdown with 2:05 to play that would have tied the game at 17-17.
Schearer also booted a 48-yarder earlier in the quarter.
“It was super exciting. You spend a lot of time out on a field by yourself in the offseason kicking a ball repeatedly. It’s great to be out here with friends doing something fun, winning a game. It’s great,” said Schearer.
Bucknell’s defense was also outstanding in the game as it limited the Mountain Hawks to just 10 points. Lehigh’s first touchdown was scored on a blocked punt early in the third quarter. The defense came up with two interceptions and a forced fumble, all in the second quarter.
Bucknell has now forced eight turnovers over its last two games.
Linebackers Blake Leake and Ben Allen each finished with seven tackles. Safety Brent Jackson posted five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Baker scored both of Bucknell’s touchdowns on runs of three yards and one yard. He finished with 48 yards on the ground. Semptimphelter threw for 146 yards, completing 18 of 28 passes. 95 of his passing yards came during the fourth quarter.
Lehigh led in total offense 255-215 but was penalized 12 times for 110 yards. The Mountain Hawks were forced to punt six times, including on four consecutive drives between the third and fourth quarters. Lehigh ran for 71 yards in the contest and passed for 184.
Bucknell returns to Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29 to host Colgate at 1 p.m.
Lycoming 42, Alvernia 10
WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Austin Rowley had two interceptions to lead the defense and senior Aaron Wolcott caught two touchdowns to pace Lycoming, which rolled up 323 yards of offense in a span of 66 plays to down Alvernia in Middle Atlantic Conference action at David Person Field on Saturday.
Senior Elijah Shemory, healthy after entering the Stevenson game in the third quarter to try to lead a comeback, finished 17-of-25 for 157 yards and three touchdowns and he ran 16 times for 33 yards in an efficient outing.
Wolcott caught three passes for 35 yards and he tied his career-best with two scores and Rowley picked up 48 all-purpose yards, getting 40 on his two interception returns and he added four tackles, as he helped the Warrior defense turnover the Golden Wolves (2-5, 1-3 MAC) four times. Senior Stephon Payne added an interception and five tackles and senior Coleman Witherite (Lewisburg Area H.S.) added four stops, an interception and pass breakup. Senior David Tomb led the team with 10 tackles, 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.
The Warriors (3-4, 2-3) scored on their first three drives, with Jones capping an 11-play, 62-yard drive with 6:39 left in the opening quarter with a five-yard run, junior Aaron Wolcott caught a pass over the middle for a 20-yard score to cap a 40-yard drive and first-year Michael VanHorn rushed in from three yards out to cap a 12-play, 56-yard drive with 11:51 left in the second quarter.
East Stroudsburg 27, Bloomsburg 21
BLOOMSBURG — In a game that came down to the final minute and the final play, Bloomsburg fell to visiting East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division thriller that spoiled the Huskies’ 2022 Homecoming game in front of a packed Redman Stadium crowd.
Looking for their second consecutive win, the Huskies moved to 3-5 overall on the season and Bloomsburg in 2-3 in PSAC East action. With the win, East Stroudsburg moved to 3-5 overall and the Warriors are now 2-3 in PSAC East play.
Trailing 27-21 and with 5:08 left in the game, the Huskies started a drive from their own 13-yard line. Eleven plays later, Bloomsburg found itself knocking on the door of victory as the hosts were set up with first-and-goal from the East Stroudsburg 2-yard line. Four straight rushes later, the Warrior defense held in heroic fashion, and the last-minute, goal-line stand helped ESU edged out Bloomsburg for the important Week-8 PSAC victory.
Quarterback KJ Riley finished with 181 yards passing after completing 13 of 21 passes. He threw for one touchdown and added 37 yards on the ground.
