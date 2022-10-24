Nick Singleton

Penn State’s Nick Singleton (10) runs for a first down in the third quarter against Minnesota during the Nittany Lion’s White Out game on Saturday.

 Photo by Craig Houtz/Penn State University Athletics

UNIVERSITY PARK — No. 16 Penn State football team defeated Minnesota 45-17 Saturday night in front of a raucous Penn State White Out crowd of 109,813 fans.

Sean Clifford threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, while Nicholas Singleton led the rushing attack with 79 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and Kaytron Allen notched 77 yards. Wide receiver Parker Washington recorded seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Theo Johnson collected 75 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.