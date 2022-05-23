LEWISBURG — An outstanding day at the plate by Erin Field powered Lewisburg’s softball team to a 15-0, four-inning nonleague victory over Hughesville in Saturday’s senior night game.
Field batted 4-for-4 with a double, triple, 6 RBI and four runs scored for Lewisburg (14-3), which got five extra-base hits out of its 10 hits in the game.
Rylee Dyroff added a two-hit day with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Green Dragons.
Following the win Lewisburg earned the No. 2 seed for the District 4 Class 3A playoffs that begin this week.
The Green Dragons will play the winner of the game between No. 3 Loyalsock and No. 5 Montoursville in the semifinals. That game will be played at 3 p.m. Thursday at Williamsport’s Elm Park.
Lewisburg 15, Hughesville 0 (4 innings)
Saturday at Lewisburg
Hughesville 000 0 — 0-1-5
Lewisburg 336 3 — 10-10-0
Alexis Walter and Sydney Bolinsky. L. Bennett and B. Walters.
WP: Walter. LP: Bennett.
Top Hughesville hitter: Walters, 1-for-2.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, walk, 2 runs scored; Erin Field, 4-for-4, double, triple, 6 RBI, 4 runs; Rylee Dyroff, 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Bolinsky, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Walter, 1-for-2, double, walk, 2 RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Ryan Brouse, run; Kimmy Shannon, 1-for-2, walk, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.