PHOENIZ, Ariz. (AP) — Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that came barely a week after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.
The decision was quickly applauded by many — among them, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the National Basketball Players Association and even Sarver’s partners in the ownership group that operates the Suns and Mercury.
Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action,” although he initially hoped he would be able to keep control of the franchises — pointing to his record that, he claims, paints a dramatically different picture of who he is and what he stands for.
“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past,” Sarver wrote in a statement. “For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”
Silver said he “fully” supports Sarver’s decision.
“This is the right next step for the organization and community,” Silver said.
Sarver bought the teams in July 2004 for about $400 million — then a record price for an NBA franchise. He is not the lone owner of the Suns and Mercury, but the primary one. Suns Legacy Partners LLC, the ownership group, said its work to create a “culture of respect and integrity” would continue.
“As we’ve shared with our employees, we acknowledge the courage of the people who came forward in this process to tell their stories and apologize to those hurt,” the partners said.
Assuming no other team is sold in the interim, it would be the first sale in the NBA since a group led by Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith bought the Utah Jazz in 2021 for about $1.7 billion.
It’s not known if Sarver has established an asking price. Forbes recently estimated the value of the Suns at $1.8 billion. Any new owners would have to be vetted by the NBA, which is standard procedure.
An independent report that was commissioned by the NBA last November — following an ESPN report into Sarver’s workplace conduct — took about 10 months to complete. That probe found Sarver “repeated or purported to repeat the N-word on at least five occasions spanning his tenure with the Suns,” though added that the investigation “makes no finding that Sarver used this racially insensitive language with the intent to demean or denigrate.”
The study also concluded that Sarver used demeaning language toward female employees, including telling a pregnant employee that she would not be able to do her job after becoming a mother; making off-color comments and jokes about sex and anatomy; and yelling and cursing at employees in ways that would be considered bullying “under workplace standards.”
Once that report was completed, Silver suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million — the maximum allowed by league rule.
Blake Wisdom named Patriot League Men’s Golfer of the Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Blake Wisdom was selected as the Patriot League Men’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday, after his first-round 67 led to a top-10 finish at the Cornell/Temple Invitational.
Wisdom was on fire on Saturday, when he made five birdies and an eagle over a 10-hole span at the 1912 Club in Plymouth Meeting, Pa. His eagle at the par-15 12th hole got him to 5-under on the day, and he eventually finished with a 3-under 67.
Wisdom’s 67 was two shots off the school record of 65, set by Ben Pellicani in 2005 and Chris Tanabe in 2019. Wisdom’s career best is a 66 at the 2020 UNCG Martin Downs Collegiate.
Wisdom made another eagle in Sunday’s final round, this one coming at the par-5 third hole. He finished with a 75 to finish in a tie for ninth place in a field of 84 players. Wisdom was one of only two players in the field to make two eagles on the weekend.
Through two fall tournaments, Wisdom now has a team-best 72.2 scoring average, with three of his five rounds at even-par or better. This is his fourth career Patriot League Golfer of the Week honor, and he is the second Bison to be recognized this fall. Jackson Bussell claimed the award on Sept. 7 after finishing 2-under over 54 holes in a T-6th finish at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.