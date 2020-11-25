National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202 New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238 N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208 Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259 Houston 3 7 0 .300 227 272 Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174 Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261 Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195 Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214 Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276 Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267 L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254 Dallas 3 7 0 .300 235 318 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 Washington 3 7 0 .300 200 227
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222 Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253 Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258 Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 Detroit 4 6 0 .400 227 287 Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192 Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287 Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238 San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Play-in Eastern Conference Friday, Nov. 20 New England 2, Montreal 1 Nashville 3, Inter Miami 0 First Round Eastern Conference Saturday, Nov. 21 Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, (Orlando advances 6-5 on penalties) Columbus 3, New York 2 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Nashville 1, Toronto 0, OT New England 2, Philadelphia 0 Western Conference Sunday, Nov. 22 Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, (Sporting KC advances 3-0 on penalties) Minnesota United 3, Colorado 0 Portland 3, Dallas 3, (Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties) Tuesday, Nov. 24 Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1 Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference Sunday, Nov. 29 Game 1: New England at Orlando City, 3 p.m. Game 2: Nashville at Columbus, 8 p.m. Western Conference Dec. 1 Dallas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 2 Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 9 p.m. Conference Championships Sunday, Dec. 6 Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m. MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 12 Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed RHP Charlie Morton to a one-year contract. BASKETBALL National Basketball League ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Bogdan Bogdanovic to a multi-year contract. Signed Fs Onyeka Okongwu and Nathan Knight and G Skylar Mays. Acquired F Danilo Gallinari from Oklahoma in exchange for a conditional 2025 second-round pick. DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired rights to Fs Isaiah Stewart and Trevor Ariza, a future second-round pick and cash considerations from Houston in exchange for F Christian Wood, a protected future first-round draft selection and a 2021 second-round pick. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F/C Killian Tillie and W Sean McDermott to two-way contracts. MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed G Pat Connaughton. Signed F Jordan Nwora. Acquired G Jrue Holiday and the draft rights to 2020 second-round pick Sam Merrill from New Orleans. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed Cs Jakob Poeltl and Drew Eubanks. Re-signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Zach Allen to return from injured reserve. Signed TE Evan Baylis, LB Reggie Walker and DLs P.J. Johnson, Daylon Mack and Stacey McGee to the practice squad. Placed S Deionte Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Stephone Anthony, T Rick Leonard and RB Khalfani Muhammad from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Josh Norman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB Sean Chandler to the practice squad. Released K Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DT Anthony Rush. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Joe Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Suspended LB Luke Gifford two games without pay for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Jake Rogers. Activated RB LeVante Bellamy from injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Cohl Cabral to the practice squad. Released Kendal Futrell from the practice squad. INDIANAPOIS COLTS — Designated WR Ashton Dulin to return from injured reserve. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed De Josh Allen, CB D.J. Hayden and S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve. Placed K Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Nathan Cottrell to the active roster. Signed LB Reggie Gilbert off of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Signed S Doug Middleton to the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Byron Pringle on injured reserve. Released DB Lavert Hill from the practice squad. Signed G Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones to the active roster. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived LB Chase Hansen. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad. Released WR Corey Coleman from the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Placed K Sam Ficken and RB La’Mical Perine on injured reserve. Signed TE Ross Travis and RB Josh Adams to the active roster. Re-signed QB Mike White to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc on injured reserve. Designated DE Genard Avery to return from injured reserve. Released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Vance McDonald from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Place TE Zach Gentry on injured reserve. Signed TE KEvin Rader to the active roster. Signed LB/LS Christian Kuntz to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Suspended CB K’Waun Williams for two games for violation of league policy. Signed S Chris Edwards to a one-year contract. Signed S Kai Nacua and WR Shawn Poindester to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Jayon Brown and T Ty Sambrailo on injured reserve. Waived DB Greg Mabin and P Trevor Daniel. Signed QB DeShone Kizer and K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Released P Ryan Allen and K Giorgio Tavecchio from the practice squad. HOCKEY Western Hockey League BRANDON WHEAT KINGS — Named Don MacGillivray head coach. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Exercised contract options on Ds George Bello and Franco Escobar and Ms Mo Adams and Jon Gallagher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.