MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 70 43 .619 _ Tampa Bay 69 46 .600 2 Toronto 64 51 .557 7 New York 59 55 .518 11½ Boston 58 55 .513 12
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 60 55 .522 _ Cleveland 55 59 .482 4½ Detroit 50 63 .442 9 Chicago 46 69 .400 14 Kansas City 37 78 .322 23
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 67 46 .593 _ Houston 65 49 .570 2½ Seattle 60 52 .536 6½ Los Angeles 56 58 .491 11½ Oakland 32 81 .283 35
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 71 40 .640 _ Philadelphia 62 52 .544 10½ Miami 59 56 .513 14 New York 51 62 .451 21 Washington 50 64 .439 22½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 61 54 .530 _ Chicago 59 55 .518 1½ Cincinnati 60 56 .517 1½ Pittsburgh 51 62 .451 9 St. Louis 49 65 .430 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 65 46 .586 _ San Francisco 62 51 .549 4 Arizona 57 56 .504 9 San Diego 55 58 .487 11 Colorado 45 68 .398 21
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3 Toronto 3, Cleveland 1 Boston 6, Kansas City 2 Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 Texas 5, Oakland 3 San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2 Detroit 6, Minnesota 0 Cleveland 1, Toronto 0 Houston 7, Baltimore 6 Kansas City 9, Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1 San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Montgomery 7-9) at Oakland (Tarnok 0-1), 3:37 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 6-5) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Javier 7-2) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-6), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Lyles 3-12) at Boston (Pivetta 7-6), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-5), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7 Cincinnati 5, Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6 Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1 San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3 Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2 Miami 3, Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6 Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Cueto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 12:35 p.m. Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-3), 2:10 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Gore 6-8) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 6-7), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 22 6 .786 — Connecticut 21 7 .750 1 Atlanta 15 13 .536 7 Washington 13 15 .464 9 Chicago 12 16 .429 10 Indiana 7 22 .241 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 25 3 .893 — Dallas 15 14 .517 10½ Minnesota 14 15 .483 11½ Los Angeles 11 18 .379 14½ Phoenix 8 20 .286 17 Seattle 7 21 .250 18 x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 81, Seattle 69 Los Angeles 87, Indiana 80 Minnesota 88, Chicago 79 Las Vegas 104, Dallas 84 Phoenix 91, Washington 72
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated SS Trevor Story from the 60-day IL. Designated INF Yu Chang for assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Gregory Santos from the bereavement list. Optioned CF Tyler Naquin and RHP Edgar Navarro to Charlotte (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activate RHP Emmanuel Clase and OF Ramon Laureano. Placed C David Fry on the 10-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Wentz to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Erie (EL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of 1B Jon Singleton from Sugar Land (IL). Designated OF Bligh Madris for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 15-day Il, retroactive to August 7. Recalled LHP Taylor Hearn from Omaha (IL) LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Jose Marte to Inland Empire (CAL) on a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Royce Lewis to St Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Spenser Watkins off waivers from Houston and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Dany Jimenez to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez from Las Vegas. Semt C Carlos Perez to Las Vegas on a rehab assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Bryan Woo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 5. Claimed RHP Ryan Jensen off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Recalled RHP Ryder Ryan from Tacoma (PCL). Designated RHP Matt Festa for assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Paced OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 7. Recalled OF Nathan Lukes from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nabil Crismatt on a minor league contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Nick Burdi to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 3B Sean Bouchard to Albuquerque (PCL) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Victor Gonzalez from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned LHP Bryan Hudson to Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tommy Nance to Pensacola (EL) on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 1B Rowdy Tellez to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Tim Locastro to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Luis F. Ortiz from Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent IF Cristian Pache to Clearwater (FSL) on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Thomas Hatch. Optioned RHPs Yerry De Los Santos and Osvaldo Bido to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Colin Selby from Indianapolis. Agreed to terms with C Dom Nunez on a minor league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Miles Mikolas. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned SS Matthew Batten to El Paso (PCL). Recalled CF Jose Azocar from El Paso. Sent LHP Adrian Morejon to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester (IL).
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed C Udoka Azubuike to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OLB Justin Houston and K Matthew Wright. Waived DE Jalen Redmond. Waived DT B.J Wilson. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Lachlan Pitts and LB Barrington Wade. Waived K Andre Szmyt. Waived TE Jake Tonges with an injury designation. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Tyquan Lewis from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DE Trey Flowers and placed hi on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt and LB Anthony Barr. NEW YORK JETS — Claimed OT Grant Hermanns off waivers from Tampa Bay. Waived OT Yodny Cajuste. Place QB Chris Streveler on inured reserve after clearing waivers. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Devon Allen from active/non-football injury list. Signed WR Johnny King. Released Ts Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed S Jalen Elliott. Waived WR Jamarcus Bradley with an injury designation. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Joshua Kalu and P Colby Wadman. Placed CB Troy Apke and DT Curtis Brooks on injured reserve.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
