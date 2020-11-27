While local sports teams were sidelined for much of the spring and summer months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one group of area girls was able to find some unprecedented success on the soccer pitch.
The North Union United 08F Valor Soccer Club, comprised of players ages 13 and under who come from schools throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley, recently became the No. 1-ranked team in the state in their age group, and the No. 3-ranked team in the country as well.
The players include Scarlett Dunkleberger, Natalie Hall, Callie Ulmer, Kaylyn Wise and Katie Zaktansky, who all hail from Warrior Run, plus Laurel Boyer (Lewisburg), Sammy Roarty (Milton), Kennadie Reamer (Southern Columbia), Kayl Dreckman (Bloomsburg), Joey Devlin, Lilly Diettrick and Braelyn Moran (Central Columbia), Liz Wolfe (Hughesville), Belle Knepp (Midd-West), Reagan Moll (Selinsgrove) and Ella Moore (South Williamsport).
After finishing atop the 2019 EDP (Elite Development Program) Mid-Atlantic Premier III League standings with a 7-0-1 record, the Valor were poised to have a big 2020 season.
But that was until March rolled around and the pandemic turned the sports world upside down.
Valor coach Jim Zaktansky, who is assisted by Steph Ulmer and Bryan Wolfe, said it was not easy for his players to see their season delayed.
“The pandemic shutdown in March was hard for the girls, we just started playing in February in scrimmages and were ramping up for league play and the outdoor state cup when everything closed,” he said.
Zaktansky, however, just like many coaches around the country, kept in touch with his players and gave them workouts via ZOOM.
“We stayed together through ZOOM calls and incentive-based workouts. We did incentives based on skills and drills, cardio (many girls were running up to 6-7 miles a day and one girl running 7-14 miles a day) and juggling skills,” he said. “We also did coach dash, where girls would have to complete a short video of specific skills that I asked for every day, then submit to me. On Sundays, if the girls completed all the skills throughout the week, I would have a speed skill or photo the girls would have to text me.”
And for the top girls each week? They would get a special treat.
“The first who completed the workout would get whatever treat or meal they wanted delivered by me, to them,” said Zaktansky, whose daughter, Katie, is a member of the team. “Some wanted fast food or ice cream, but the ones who got me were the two who requested steak dinners. It was a fun way to stay connected and everyone enjoyed doing it.”
There is no question those incentives worked because the Valor went on to claim five tournament titles in the past five months, beginning with the PA Classics Mid-Atlantic Cup held July 18 and 19 in Manheim.
The Valor followed that up with championships at the Battle At Hilltop (Aug. 14-16 in Limerick), Spirit United Kickoff Classic – Girls Weekend (Aug. 21-23 in Downingtown), the Keystone Cup 2020 (Sept. 5 and 6 in Manheim), the EDP Fall Cup (Oct. 17 and 28 in Hammonton, N.J.), and then the 2nd Annual FC DELCO Girls Fall Showcase (Nov. 13-15 in Downingtown).
Through it all the Valor compiled a 29-2 overall record this season and scored a total of 147 goals. In EDP play the Valor went a perfect 9-0 and scored 48 goals, with only two goals allowed.
“The success of these girls is centered around their internal drive. They are all awesome athletes and have the drive and determination to win. They practice at home without being told to, and they want to personally become better all the time. Our success is playing as a team. The girls are all so strong and play so well together. Their personnel dedication to this team and drive to be better elevates this team to a new level every season,” said Zaktansky.
“One of the biggest things I’m proud of is when we score multiple goals in games, most of the time no one player has all or multiple goals. We’ve had numerous games that we score six or more goals and no one player had more than one goal. That proves to me we can score from any position on the field, including defense. Because of their great athleticism and good field sense we have numerous defensive only players that work their way up and score goals as well.”
So Zaktansky was obviously ecstatic when the rankings came out and he saw the Valor was the No. 1 team in the state in addition to the national ranking. It was the perfect birthday gift for the Valor’s inaugural coach.
“Prior to the rankings coming out I had been running numbers between our team and the other teams close to the top. I knew it would be close and we would need to win our last tournament to get enough points to take the lead,” he said. “When the points were posted I called my wife and told her, and she told me that my birthday wish came true (I turned 40 two days after the rankings came out).
“Honestly, I couldn’t be more proud or happy for my 16 girls. I knew we had an incredible team and envisioned we would do great things, but the experience this year has been awesome - more than I anticipated for sure,” said Zaktansky, who noticed early on that his group of girls was something special.
“We started forming this team in February 2018. We had tryouts and began adding players as we came across those strong talented players willing to play at the next level,” he said. “As we trained and worked with the girls we had to really focus on working together as a team. Once we got the team aspect down, things started to really click for them. It was then that we realized we really had something special with these girls.”
Although it wasn’t just coach Zaktansky who noticed the team’s talents.
“The other parents thoughts the same as well - two dads told the girls early on that they would treat the team to a cruise if they reached first place...now the girls have made them eat their words. I think we are going on the Hiawatha (Williamsport riverboat),” Zaktansky said. “The rest of the parents won’t let those two live it down.”
So, what’s next for the team?
“January will be the next big test as long as things don’t get closed down again. In January they hold the PA State Indoor Championships. In 2019 we were the indoor state champions. In Jan. of 2020 we lost in the championship game against the (at the time) No. 1 team in the state,” said Zaktansky. “After that we have our EDP league and the outdoor state championships. We unfortunately missed out on all that this past spring.”
From there, it will be on to bigger and better things for the Valor as its girls get older.
“That is the really exciting part, the girls doing well now sets us up for the future. We will stay together and compete in college showcase tournaments. Since we’ve done well, we will be invited to better showcases and college coaches are going to focus on stronger teams knowing we have more talent,” said Zaktansky. “The showcases are where college coaches and recruits go to watch and contact players for possible scholarships. If the girls continue their hard work, I have no doubt all of them could move on to play at the college level.”
But for the girls to do that, they need a little help.
“In order to push further to the next level we are trying to raise money for camera equipment to record and learn from game film. The equipment we are trying to purchase is roughly $2,500 and we will need $1,200 per year to cover data, processing and usage,” said Zaktansky. “We have a go fund me page going, and we are also looking for a corporate sponsor. Our go fund me page is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/valor-soccer-team?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
