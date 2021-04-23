Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 9 9 .500 _ New York 7 7 .500 _ Atlanta 8 10 .444 1 Miami 8 10 .444 1 Washington 7 9 .438 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 2 Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2 Pittsburgh 9 10 .474 2½ St. Louis 8 10 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 5 .737 _ San Francisco 12 7 .632 2 San Diego 11 10 .524 4 Arizona 9 10 .474 5 Colorado 6 12 .333 7½

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2 Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings San Francisco 3, Miami 0 San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m. Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 7:20 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 9:45 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 12 8 .600 _ Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 1½ Baltimore 8 10 .444 3 Toronto 8 10 .444 3 New York 7 11 .389 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 10 7 .588 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 1½ Cleveland 8 9 .471 2 Detroit 7 12 .368 4 Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 12 7 .632 _ Seattle 12 7 .632 _ Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2 Texas 9 10 .474 3 Houston 8 10 .444 3½

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3 Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 39 20 .661 — Brooklyn 39 20 .661 — New York 33 27 .550 6½ Boston 32 27 .542 7 Toronto 25 34 .424 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 27 .542 — Miami 31 28 .525 1 Charlotte 28 30 .483 3½ Washington 25 33 .431 6½ Orlando 18 41 .305 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 36 22 .621 — Indiana 27 31 .466 9 Chicago 25 34 .424 11½ Cleveland 21 37 .362 15 Detroit 18 42 .300 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 32 26 .552 — Memphis 29 28 .509 2½ San Antonio 29 29 .500 3 New Orleans 26 33 .441 6½ Houston 15 44 .254 17½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 44 15 .746 — Denver 38 20 .655 5½ Portland 32 26 .552 11½ Oklahoma City 20 39 .339 24 Minnesota 16 44 .267 28½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 42 17 .712 — L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 1 L.A. Lakers 35 24 .593 7 Golden State 29 30 .492 13 Sacramento 24 35 .407 18

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans 135, Orlando 100 Boston 99, Phoenix 86 Milwaukee 124, Philadelphia 117 San Antonio 106, Detroit 91 Chicago 108, Charlotte 91 Dallas 115, L.A. Lakers 110

Friday’s Games

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m. Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at New York, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Houston at Denver, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Phoenix at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Orlando, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141 Pittsburgh 47 30 14 3 63 164 133 N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107 Boston 45 27 12 6 60 132 111 N.Y. Rangers 47 23 18 6 52 154 127 Philadelphia 46 21 18 7 49 131 164 New Jersey 46 14 26 6 34 116 162 Buffalo 47 12 28 7 31 112 161

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110 Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130 Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122 Nashville 48 25 21 2 52 130 137 Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120 Chicago 47 22 20 5 49 134 148 Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156 Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102 Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103 Minnesota 45 29 13 3 61 141 118 Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150 St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139 San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157 Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128 Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129 Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125 Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 Montreal 44 20 15 9 49 130 126 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128 Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 1 Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 1 Boston 5, Buffalo 1 Toronto 5, Winnipeg 3 Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Carolina 4, Florida 2 Detroit 7, Dallas 3 Colorado 4, St. Louis 2 Ottawa 3, Vancouver 0

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m. Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 19 11 7 1 0 23 66 57 Bridgeport 19 5 13 1 0 11 44 67

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 27 20 5 1 1 42 90 65 Manitoba 25 12 11 2 0 26 77 71 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 24 10 13 1 0 21 63 79 Stockton 25 9 15 1 0 19 70 82

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58 Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Grand Rapids 20 11 6 3 0 25 66 58 Cleveland 19 11 7 1 0 23 73 55 Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 23 16 5 2 0 34 78 54 Lehigh Valley 19 12 4 2 1 27 62 59 Syracuse 22 13 8 1 0 27 83 66 Utica 16 9 6 0 1 19 52 53 Rochester 20 8 9 2 1 19 67 83 WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79 Binghamton 22 5 11 5 1 16 59 84

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 34 21 13 0 0 42 118 105 Henderson 29 20 9 0 0 40 90 70 Bakersfield 30 19 10 0 1 39 106 78 San Jose 29 12 11 4 2 30 83 101 Colorado 24 12 9 2 1 27 75 73 Tucson 27 10 15 2 0 22 73 89 Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford 3, Providence 1 Manitoba 5, Stockton 2 Bakersfield 4, Henderson 1 Colorado 4, Tucson 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 4 p.m. Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2 D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1 Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2 Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2 Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2 New England 0 0 1 1 2 2 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0 Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3 New York City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2 New York 0 1 0 0 1 2 Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 0 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2 Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 0 3 2 1 Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0 Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0 FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2 Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1 AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2 Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, April 23

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Derek Hill to alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Taylor Jones to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Christian Javier from alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Domingo German from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from Arizona in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to alternate training site. Transfered RHP Thomas Hatch from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to alternate training site. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Nico Hoerner from alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RF Nick Castellanos. Optioned RHP Art Warren to alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled SS Jose Devers and RHP Jordan Holloway from alternate training site. Placed 3B Brian Anderson on the 10-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Todd Frazier. Designated OF Dustin Fowler for assignment. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from alternate training site. Placed Chad Kuhl on the 10-day IL. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt and LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Donovan Solano on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Gregory Santos from alternate training site. Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Abraham Almonte. Released RHP Trace Norkus. OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Micah Kaczor to New Jersey. USA Olympic Baseball USA — Named Jerry Weinstein bench coach, Dave Wallace pitching coach, Ernie Young hitting coach/first base coach, Darren Fenster third base coach and Roly de Armas bullpen coach. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Robert Franks to a 10-day contract. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract. NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a rest-of-season contract. Women’s National Basketball Association INDIANA FEVER — Signed G Kysre Gondrezick to a rookie scale contract. Announced required tender made to G Florencia Chagas. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced assistant coach Asjha Jones will be leaving to join Portland Trail Blazers as director of basketball strategy. FOOTBALL National Football League DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-igned WR Cedrick Wilson to a restricted free agent contract. Re-signed DT Antwaun Woods to a one-year contract. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Ted Crews to executive vice president of communications. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Maurice Hurst. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Geno Smith to an unrestricted free agent contract. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Woodrow Hamilton, DL Bruce Hector, LB B.J. Bello and DB Chris Jones. Canadian Football League EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LS Zach Greenberg. HOCKEY National Hockey League DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL) loan. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D David Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned LW Andy Andreoff and D Mason Millman to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from taxi squad. Recalled F Pascal Laberge from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan and placed on taxi squad. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Nikita Alexandrov to Utica (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Jacob Middleton to San Jose (AHL) from taxi squad. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned D Guillaume Brisebois to Utica (AHL) from taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Luke Green and LW Joona Luoto and C C.J. Suess from Manitoba (AHL) loan. Assigned D Nelson Nogier and C Dominic Toninato to Manitoba (AHL). Minor League Hockey American Hockey League CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Marc Del Gaizon to an amateur tryout contract. HERSHEY BEARS — Signed head coach Spencer Carbery, assistant coach Patrick Wellar and associated goaltending coach Alex Westlund to multi-year contract extensions. East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Kyle Hayton from the emergency backup goalie list. Placed F Marcus Vela on injured reserve effective April 10. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired F Alan Lyszczarczyk form Tulsa (ECHL) and added to active roster. Traded F Nolan LaPorte to Greenville (ECHL). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Traded D Eric Williams to Indy (ECHL). Acquired F Nolan Laporte from Fort Wayne (ECHL). INDY FUEL — Recalled F Brad Morrison from Syracuse (AHL) loan. Traded D Anthony Wyse to Greenville (ECHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Mario Vrab from the emergency backup goalie list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired F Michael Jolly from Wheeling trade. TULSA OILERS — Acquired D Curtis Leonard from Fort Wayne (ECHL) and added to active roster. WHEELING NAILERS — Signed Fs Brendan Harris and Jared Cockrel to standard player contracts. Loaned D Dylan Macpherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Fined Austin D Jhohan Romana an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on April 17. ATLANTA UNITED FC — Announced Tony Annan will be leaving to become head men’s soccer coach at the University of South Carolina. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed S Patryk Klimala to a four-year contract with an optional additional year. United Soccer League MONTEREY BAY FC — Named Frank Yallop head coach and Ramiro Corrales assistant coach. COLLEGE HOFSTRA — Named Serge Clement assistant men’s basketball coach. RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Donte Houston Jr. has signed a letter of intent for the 2021-22 season. SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Tony Annan head soccer coach. ST. JOHN’S — Announced G Montez Mathis signed to play for the men’s basketball team.

