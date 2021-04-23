Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 9 9 .500 _ New York 7 7 .500 _ Atlanta 8 10 .444 1 Miami 8 10 .444 1 Washington 7 9 .438 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 2 Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2 Pittsburgh 9 10 .474 2½ St. Louis 8 10 .444 3
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 5 .737 _ San Francisco 12 7 .632 2 San Diego 11 10 .524 4 Arizona 9 10 .474 5 Colorado 6 12 .333 7½
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2 Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings San Francisco 3, Miami 0 San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m. Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 7:20 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 9:45 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 12 8 .600 _ Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 1½ Baltimore 8 10 .444 3 Toronto 8 10 .444 3 New York 7 11 .389 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 10 7 .588 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 1½ Cleveland 8 9 .471 2 Detroit 7 12 .368 4 Minnesota 6 11 .353 4
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 12 7 .632 _ Seattle 12 7 .632 _ Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2 Texas 9 10 .474 3 Houston 8 10 .444 3½
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3 Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 39 20 .661 — Brooklyn 39 20 .661 — New York 33 27 .550 6½ Boston 32 27 .542 7 Toronto 25 34 .424 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 27 .542 — Miami 31 28 .525 1 Charlotte 28 30 .483 3½ Washington 25 33 .431 6½ Orlando 18 41 .305 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 36 22 .621 — Indiana 27 31 .466 9 Chicago 25 34 .424 11½ Cleveland 21 37 .362 15 Detroit 18 42 .300 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 32 26 .552 — Memphis 29 28 .509 2½ San Antonio 29 29 .500 3 New Orleans 26 33 .441 6½ Houston 15 44 .254 17½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 44 15 .746 — Denver 38 20 .655 5½ Portland 32 26 .552 11½ Oklahoma City 20 39 .339 24 Minnesota 16 44 .267 28½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 42 17 .712 — L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 1 L.A. Lakers 35 24 .593 7 Golden State 29 30 .492 13 Sacramento 24 35 .407 18
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans 135, Orlando 100 Boston 99, Phoenix 86 Milwaukee 124, Philadelphia 117 San Antonio 106, Detroit 91 Chicago 108, Charlotte 91 Dallas 115, L.A. Lakers 110
Friday’s Games
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m. Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at New York, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 8 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Houston at Denver, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Phoenix at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Orlando, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141 Pittsburgh 47 30 14 3 63 164 133 N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107 Boston 45 27 12 6 60 132 111 N.Y. Rangers 47 23 18 6 52 154 127 Philadelphia 46 21 18 7 49 131 164 New Jersey 46 14 26 6 34 116 162 Buffalo 47 12 28 7 31 112 161
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110 Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130 Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122 Nashville 48 25 21 2 52 130 137 Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120 Chicago 47 22 20 5 49 134 148 Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156 Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102 Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103 Minnesota 45 29 13 3 61 141 118 Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150 St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139 San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157 Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128 Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129 Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125 Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 Montreal 44 20 15 9 49 130 126 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128 Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 1 Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 1 Boston 5, Buffalo 1 Toronto 5, Winnipeg 3 Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Carolina 4, Florida 2 Detroit 7, Dallas 3 Colorado 4, St. Louis 2 Ottawa 3, Vancouver 0
Friday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m. Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 19 11 7 1 0 23 66 57 Bridgeport 19 5 13 1 0 11 44 67
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 27 20 5 1 1 42 90 65 Manitoba 25 12 11 2 0 26 77 71 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 24 10 13 1 0 21 63 79 Stockton 25 9 15 1 0 19 70 82
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58 Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Grand Rapids 20 11 6 3 0 25 66 58 Cleveland 19 11 7 1 0 23 73 55 Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 23 16 5 2 0 34 78 54 Lehigh Valley 19 12 4 2 1 27 62 59 Syracuse 22 13 8 1 0 27 83 66 Utica 16 9 6 0 1 19 52 53 Rochester 20 8 9 2 1 19 67 83 WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79 Binghamton 22 5 11 5 1 16 59 84
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 34 21 13 0 0 42 118 105 Henderson 29 20 9 0 0 40 90 70 Bakersfield 30 19 10 0 1 39 106 78 San Jose 29 12 11 4 2 30 83 101 Colorado 24 12 9 2 1 27 75 73 Tucson 27 10 15 2 0 22 73 89 Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford 3, Providence 1 Manitoba 5, Stockton 2 Bakersfield 4, Henderson 1 Colorado 4, Tucson 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 4 p.m. Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2 D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1 Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2 Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2 Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2 New England 0 0 1 1 2 2 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0 Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3 New York City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2 New York 0 1 0 0 1 2 Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 0 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2 Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 0 3 2 1 Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0 Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0 FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2 Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1 AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2 Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, April 23
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Chicago at New York, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
