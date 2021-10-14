DANVILLE — A week after venturing out of the league to take on Northwest, it’s back to HAC-III action this week for Warrior Run as Danville will be the site for homecoming with Bloomsburg.
Both teams have struggled this season, however Bloomsburg is coming off a 20-5 win over Hughesville and enters the contest 2-5, 1-3 HAC-III. The Panthers’ other win came at Midd-West, 40-21, earlier this season.
Warrior Run (0-6, 0-1 HAC-III) fell 42-7 last week at Northwest and hopes to find some of the magic that nearly led to a victory at Central Columbia in week five. Lopsided losses have largely been the result of turnovers and mistakes.
Warrior Run has more penalty yardage this season (334) that rushing yardage (282) and the Defenders have thrown 19 interceptions and coughed up six lost fumbles.
For Bloomsburg, three quarterbacks have played this season with Liam Zentner seeing the brunt of snaps. He has 475 passing yards and six touchdowns. The Panthers’ rushing attack is led by Damon Rasmussen II (204 yards), through three rushers have tallied over 100 yards on the season. Wideout Madden Locke has over 300 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
Warrior Run’s steadiest player has been Derek Thomas this season. The senior wideout has 400 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He’s also solid on defense, along with fellow senior Logan Smedley.
Curbing the mistakes will be key if Warrior Run wants to celebrate homecoming and earn its first win of the season.
Next week: Warrior Run is at Mount Carmel while Bloomsburg entertains Northwest.
