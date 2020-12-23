On this date in 2011, Lewisburg football standout Brandon Smith earned first-team All-State honors, having battled injuries leading up to the start of his junior season.
The 6-foot, 1-inch, 210-pound Smith was named to the 34-member team at linebacker, where he tallied 135 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, four pass deflections and a pair of fumble recoveries. He averaged 15 tackles and a half a sack per contest.
Smith also played a key role on offense for the Green Dragons, hauling in 25 passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per reception. He also became one of the pieces of Lewisburg’s multi-dimenional ground game when feature back Merle Moscarello battled an ankle injury.
Earning the distinction of being a two-time first team All-State selection is a first for any gridiron athlete in The Standard Journal’s coverage area during the PIAA playoff era. In that era (which began in 1988), there has been only one other two-time All-State selection from the area (Milton’s Bob Benion, 2000 Associated Press Big School third team defense; 2001 AP Big School first team defense).
Lewisburg finished 9-3 overall in ‘11, reaching the District 4 Class 2A semifinals for the third consecutive season before bowing to Mount Carmel, 19-13.
The Green Dragons’ 2011 season capped a four-year run of 42-10 (.807) with consecutive berths in the District 4 Class 2A championship game in 2009 and 2010.
Smith went on to enjoy a successful career at Penn State University.
A few years earlier, on this date in 2008, Lewisburg and Milton battled in girls basketball with the Black Panthers coming away with an overtime victory at Lewisburg.
Rallying from a 22-17 halftime deficit, the Panthers pushed it to overtime and got the win on the road.
Amanda Reich scored 18 for the winners and Melissa Balliet added 15.
Lewisburg got a game-high 21 from Jenny Messlener, 12 from Annie Lesher and 10 from Emily Lesher.
