MILTON – Following two straight runner-up finishes in the District 4 Class 2A Team Tournament, Lewisburg coach Samuel Harer was looking for bigger and better things from his team entering the 2020 season.
But after last year’s campaign was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harer and his Green Dragons will now enter the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season with much of the same high hopes.
“Not having a season in 2020 due to COVID was extremely tough. Many of my players have not picked up a racket in about a year or so, but we made the best out of it!” said Harer. “We had a really good preseason. The guys have been working really hard (in practice) to get ready for our first match.
“I am very excited to see where this team goes,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Many familiar faces return for Lewisburg, including seniors Evan Cecchini, Zach Higgins, Henry Schumacher and Chen Chen Gu.
“I have Cecchini, whose mother, Tammy Cecchini, coaches Bucknell’s women’s tennis team. I also have Higgins, Schumacher and Gu, who are all veterans – seniors who have experience playing in a varsity match,” said Harer.
“To (put) the Icing on the cake I have a freshman, Eddie Monico, who transferred to Lewisburg from Pittsburgh. He has been putting in a lot of work in the offseason. To fill in the gaps for the seniors we lost, I have a pair of juniors, Julian Alabackoff and Matt Rawson, who have stepped up to earn starting spots. They have also been putting in lots of hard work at practice.”
Regardless of all that experience, Harer knows his team must beat Central Columbia, which Lewisburg fell to in both District 4 finals in 2018 and 19.
“The goals and expectations are to win my first team district team championship as Lewisburg head tennis coach after falling short my first two years. Another goal is to see our jayvee team improve at practice and in matches,” said Harer.
“Our biggest matches of the season will be playing Central Columbia twice. They have high numbers of players and Coach Kevin Flynn runs a solid program. I’m looking forward to those matches to see how we stack up against them.”
Milton
With the return of longtime coach Greg Wilt, who will be leading the team again after a 15-year hiatus, Milton will open the season with an aim of getting back to the district team tournament.
The last time we saw the Black Panthers they finished the 2019 season as the District 4 semifinalists.
“Since this is my first year back coaching the Milton tennis team, I am not sure what to expect with regard to the level of competition (of other teams),” said Wilt, who was also a longtime basketball coach at Milton as well as a basketball referee. “The guys are really excited to get the season started, especially since they didn’t have a chance to play last spring.”
A trio of seniors will lead the way for Milton this season: Jose Oyola, Camden Scoggins and Jamir Wilt, the coach’s son.
And it was Jamir Wilt who convinced his father to become Milton’s coach once again.
“It’s been like 15 years since I coached tennis at Milton, both boys and girls. I got back into coaching tennis for the Montgomery girls this past fall at the urging of Mike Snyder, the Montgomery athletic director,” said Greg Wilt. “I took the Milton job at the urging of my son, who is a member of the team and because I just enjoy coaching tennis and teaching the game.”
Mifflinburg
For the Wildcats, last year’s shutdown ended what could have been a very promising season for head coach Matt Wells and his players.
Now, they will all have to try to pick up where they left off a year ago, which could be easier said than done.
“The past year has been pretty difficult. We were two weeks into last year’s season when the shutdown happened and cut all of our momentum,” said Wells. “We had a lot of potential last year that we didn’t get to see to fruition. However, the boys are ready to go for it this season. We lost a few players, but we still have the same core players leading the team.”
Those core players include senior Braden Dietrich, plus juniors Gabe Greb, Ethan Dreese, Aaron Hackenburg, Kellen Beck, Adam Snayberger and Daytona Walter, although none of them have much experience playing varsity singles.
And you better believe those aforementioned players for the Wildcats are anxious and ready to prove themselves on the courts this season.
“We are very thankful to have a season this year. We are ready to go and see how we match up with the other teams this year after not playing them for two years,” said Wells.
“We have a positive outlook this season. We have a lot of juniors leading the team this year. None of them have played varsity singles before so it will be a learning experience. We hope to gain experience this year and continue to hone our games.”
Finding three new singles players will be the big key for Wells this season.
“Our singles players will have to step up and fill some big roles, and our doubles teams will have to learn to work with each other. This will be especially hard since we didn’t have a season last year so most of them haven’t played a real match in two years,” said Wells.
“The keys for the team will be winning our singles matches. Our lineup last year had three seniors in the singles role and this year we are filling them with three juniors. Winning those matches there will give them some good experience and keep the team momentum going.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
Samuel Harer, 4th season.
Assistant coaches:
Bill Roll and Andrew McNeal.
2019 record:
14-2 overall; District 4 Class 2A team runner-up and PIAA qualifier.
Key losses:
Cole Temple, Sawyer Fisher and David Han.
Returning starters:
Evan Cecchini, sr.; Zach Higgins, sr.; Henry Schumacher, sr.; Chen Chen Gu, sr.
Remaining roster:
Devin DeCosmo, sr.; Julian Alabackoff, jr.; Matt Rawson, jr.; Ryan Gilmore, jr.; Andrew Nichols, jr.; Ryan Shabahang, jr.; Erich Stiner, jr.; Greyson Azeredo, so.; Dan Ren, so.; Eddie Monico, fr.; Sarr Vishwakarma, fr.; Grant Rowe, fr.
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Matt Wells, 1st season.
Assistant coach:
Dana Godshall.
2019 records:
Not available.
Key losses:
McClenason Wagner, Declan MacPherson and Brandon Linn.
Returning starters:
Braden Dietrich, sr.; Gabe Greb, jr.; Ethan Dreese, jr.; Aaron Hackenburg, jr.; Kellen Beck, jr.; Adam Snayberger, jr.; Daytona Walter, jr.
Remaining roster:
Joey Nunemaker, Moses Knepp, Hunter Rowe, Bryant Groff, Ben Hornig, Dima Borisov.
Milton Black PanthersCoach:
Greg Wilt, 1st season.
2019 records:
14-4, 13-3 HAC-I; advanced to semifinals of District 4 Class 2A team tournament.
Key losses:
Kyle Wagner and Eli Yoder.
Key returnees:
Jose Oyola, sr.; Camden Scoggins, sr.; Jamir Wilt, sr.; Brodey Scoggins, jr.; Connor Smith, jr.; Trace Witter, so.; Jaydon Cottage, jr.; Seth Yoder, so.; Trace Witter, so.
Remaining roster: Luke Embeck, jr.; Gavin Russell, so.
