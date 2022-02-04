LEWISBURG – Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini announced the addition of four players to his incoming freshman class on Wednesday.
Headlining the incomers is Lewisburg Area High School student-athlete Ethan Dominick.
“Our ultimate goal is to find student-athletes who have the talent to help us in our quest for a Patriot League Championship and who have what it takes to succeed at an elite academic institution,” Cecchini said. “All four of these young men will excel at Bucknell, both on the gridiron and in the classroom.”
The Bison’s incoming freshman class is now 17 players strong; as part of NCAA football’s Early Signing Period, they inked 13 players to National Letters of Intent in December.
Overall, 10 position groups are represented, including four at offensive line, three at wide receiver and two at both defensive line and cornerback. The players hail from eight states: Maryland (4), New Jersey (4), Pennsylvania (3), Massachusetts (2), Connecticut, Indiana, Ohio and Oklahoma
Cecchini and the Bison football staff will continue to add to the class of 2026 during the traditional signing period, which ends on April 1.
Dominick, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back, lettered four times in football and two years in track & field. As a senior, Dominick was an All-Heartland Conference First Team outside linebacker and a second team running back after he carried the ball 130 times for 717 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In addition to his yards on the ground this past season Dominick, whose father, Thomas, also competed as a running back for the Bison, completed the only pass he attempted for 85 yards, and he also caught six passes for 105 yards and another score.
Twice in Dominick’s career he logged over 1,100 all-purpose yards.
Coach Cecchini’s Scouting Report: “Ethan is a homegrown talent who surgically slices through defenses with speed and precision.”
The other recent additions to Bucknell’s roster included Ryan Jedlicka, a 5-10, 180 pound long-snapper from Greenwich, Conn.
Coach Cecchini’s Scouting Report: “Ryan is serious about perfecting his craft as a long snapper. He will enter our program ready to compete.”
Roman Pearson, CB, 6-2, 180, Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington Central
Coach Cecchini’s Scouting Report: “Roman is a long, physical cornerback with a shutdown mentality.”
Benji Smith, OL, 6-3, 270, Sudbury, Mass./Lincoln-Sudbury Regional
Coach Cecchini’s Scouting Report: “Benji will bring explosiveness to our offensive line. We are excited for him to continue to pancake defenders.”
