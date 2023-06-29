BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy.
The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. The right-hander, who last pitched in a professional game on Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell, was shut down on March 11 due to lower back tightness.
Entering in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Florida State League game at Bradenton, a Pittsburgh affiliate, Song got a pair of fly balls before striking out Alexander Mojica on a slider. He thew seven of 12 pitches for strikes.
In seven starts in 2019 for Lowell, a Boston affiliate, Song struck out 19 in 17 innings with a 1.06 ERA. With a fastball in the upper 90s mph, he went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings during his senior year at Navy.
Song was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the winter meeting draft for unprotected minor league players in December. He was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur draft when Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski headed Boston’s baseball operations.
Song had been a flight officer training on a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in northeast Florida before returning to baseball.
Former Bucknell player Nicole Rivait selected for Canadian Women's National Softball Team
LEWISBURG - Softball Canada announced its selections for the Canadian Women's National Team, and former Bucknell infielder Nicole Rivait made the final roster for the 2023 WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Stage from July 22-26 in Castions di Strada and Buttrio, Italy. Rivait is one of 16 players on the Team Canada roster and one of seven newcomers to this year's squad.
"I'm extremely excited for this opportunity to represent my country on the world stage," said Rivait. "I've been training my whole life for this moment, and I'm more than ready for this next adventure. I couldn't have done it without the help of my supporters along the way…especially my Bison family! Ray Bucknell forever!"
Rivait played four seasons for the Bison from 2019-2022 as one of the team's most potent sluggers. She hit .310 for her career with 117 hits, 23 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, and 65 RBIs. She scored 73 career runs and swiped ten bases. Her 13 career home runs rank ninth all-time in Bucknell history.
Despite missing time with injuries, she enjoyed a banner season in 2021, leading the team in hitting (.387), hits (24), doubles (6), and runs scored (21). Her batting average was eighth-best in the Patriot League.
Rivait is no stranger to representing the Maple Leaf. She played for the Canadian National Elite Team and the Canadian Junior National Team. The Burlington, Ontario native helped the Junior National Team place fourth in the world in 2017.
The 2023 WBSC Women's Softball World Cup showcases a new two-stage format. A total of 18 teams have been split into three groups, with the top two teams in each group's final standing advancing to the Finals that will be held in 2024 in Italy. The two remaining spots will be awarded to wild card entries and/or the host.
Canada landed in Group C with No. 2 Japan, No. 8 Italy, No. 22 Venezuela, No. 26 Philippines, and No. 28 New Zealand. Live scoring is presented by the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup website, with live streaming available through GameTime.sport. Canada's first game in the 2023 WBSC Women's World Cup will be July 22, when the team takes on the Philippines.
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years
The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are already preparing to try to repeat, trading a longtime franchise cornerstone and keeping their best trade deadline pickup.
Vegas traded Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday and re-signed fellow forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract worth $25 million. The moves came hours before the start of NHL draft.
Barbashev, a key contributor on the Golden Knights' title run with 18 points in 22 games, was expected to be one of the top players available in free agency. Instead, the 27-year-old Russian power forward will count $5 million against the salary cap through 2028.
Smith's cap hit was also $5 million, making this another set of bold moves by McCrimmon, who has shown a willingness to take risks in the name of getting younger and winning championships — and not worrying about sentimentality.
Smith, 32, was one of six original Vegas players left from the team’s inaugural season that included a trip to the final. He was the first player captain Mark Stone handed the Cup after the Golden Knights won it earlier this month.
Vegas recouped the third-round pick it sent to Pittsburgh for forward Teddy Blueger prior to the trade deadline.
The deal is the first big roster splash for new Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas, who is tasked with getting the team back into the playoffs and continuing to contend with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang still around.
Neither team is likely done dealing.
Vegas still needs to finalize a new contract for Cup-winning goaltender Adin Hill and could soon start working on an extension for playoff MVP Jonathan Marchessault, who has a year left on his contract. McCrimmon said the team is in talks with Hill's camp.
Pittsburgh is in the market for a starting goalie, with Tristan Jarry expected to hit free agency.
Bucknell women's basketball announces hiring of Sherill Baker as assistant coach
LEWISBURG - Coach Trevor Woodruff announced on Monday the hiring of Sherill Baker as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator. Baker brings two decades of collegiate and professional coaching and playing experience to the Bison women's basketball program.
"We are thrilled to have Sherill join us," said coach Woodruff. "She has a tremendous record and resumes as a player and a coach. She brings new energy to the program and a veteran perspective. I am just looking forward to getting her here and seeing the impact she can make on our program."
"I am completely overjoyed with excitement," said Baker. "For me, it's about fit. Coach Woodruff is a proven winner and an incredible mentor committed to getting the best out of his players. Another big highlight is the beautiful campus and how welcoming the people are here at Bucknell."
Baker's lengthy resume includes a decorated playing and coaching career. Most recently, she coached at George Washington University during the 2022-23 season, where she coached the A-10 Sixth Player of the Year, Nya Robertson. The Colonials made the A-10 Tournament as the seventh seed, where the Bluff and Blue vanquished 10th seed Duquesne before losing in the next round to the second-seeded Rhode Island Rams. George Washington finished the season with an 18-13 record, including an 11-3 mark at home.
Before George Washington, Baker was an assistant coach at Georgia State for three seasons from 2019-2022. During her stint as a Panthers coach, she developed two Sun Belt First Team selections and one Sun Belt Third Team member.
Baker attended the University of Georgia, where she played basketball and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in speech communication. The Bulldogs were a national force during her four years playing in four NCAA Tournaments, including three Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight advancement. She started 122 out of 131 games and scored 1,665 career points (12.7 ppg). Dubbed the "Queen of Steals," she still holds the single-season and career mark for steals in Georgia history and led the NCAA in steals per game (4.7) in 2005-2006. Baker enjoyed a banner year in 2006 when she was named All-American, All-SEC First Team, and National Defensive Player of the Year. In 2014, she was named an SEC Legend.
Following her accomplished collegiate career, Baker embarked on a distinguished professional career playing for numerous WNBA teams after being drafted 12th overall. Baker played for the following WNBA teams (in order of appearance): New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks, Indiana Fever, and Detroit Shock.
Her career also extended to playing abroad. While overseas, Baker played in the exotic locales of Rome, Italy, Ashdod, Israel, Aix en Provence, France, Holon, Israel, Limassol, Cyprus, Frankfurt, Germany, and Tel Aviv, Israel. She was part of a final-four Euro Cup team and an Israeli League Champion Club squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.