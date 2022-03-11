LEWISBURG – Bucknell's Connor Davis was added to the Watch List for the 2022 Tewaaraton Award, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced Thursday.
Davis is currently the only freshman on the Watch List for this prestigious award, which annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States.
Davis is off to a strong start to his collegiate career with 25 goals through the Bison's first five games, all victories. His average of 5.00 goals per game is currently the best in the NCAA Division I ranks; he is also the lone freshman in the top 10 in this statistical category.
Davis, already a four-time Patriot League Rookie of the Week, has netted six goals in a single game three times to date. He is the first Bucknell newcomer to do so more than once, as only Thomas Flibotte (Drexel, 2013), Kevin Roth (Kutztown, 1989) and Rink Smith (Gettysburg, 1980) had previously accomplished this feat.
In addition, Davis needs just one Patriot League Rookie of the Week nod to match the league record held by fellow Bison Charlie Streep, who took home five in 2009. Earlier, Davis became the first player to capture this award three weeks in a row by doing so on the strength of his performance in Bucknell's first three games of the 2022 campaign.
The selection committee for the Tewaaraton Award is made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.
Natasha Wilson named Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Administration at Bucknell
LEWISBURG – Natasha Wilson, who has served as the vice president for student life and athletics at Central Methodist University since 2019, will be joining the Bucknell Athletics leadership team as senior associate director of athletics for administration.
Wilson brings more than 15 years of senior-level athletics administrative experience, including the last three in charge of a 17-sport NAIA program at Central Methodist in Fayette, Mo. While overseeing both the Office of Student Development and the Department of Athletics, Wilson has helped CMU earn the 2019-20 Heart of America Commissioner’s Cup, the 2019 men’s soccer national championship, the 2021 NCA Cheerleading Championship title, a 2021 NAIA Baseball World Series runner-up finish, seven conference championships, and numerous Heart and NAIA scholar-athlete awards.
In 2021, Wilson was named the NAIA/NJCAA/CC Nike Executive of the Year by the Women Leaders in College Sports.
“I am grateful to be joining the Bison family,” said Wilson. “I want to thank director of athletics Jermaine Truax and the search committee for entrusting me with this fantastic opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the department’s continued academic and athletic success while serving the student-athletes, coaches, staff, and Bucknell community in this new role.”
In her new role at Bucknell, Wilson will directly supervise several varsity programs and will serve as the Department of Athletics and Recreation’s primary academic liaison. She will be responsible for overseeing the financial aid and admissions process as it relates to varsity athletics recruitment, and she will partner with Human Resources as the department’s hiring manager and liaison. Wilson will also work closely with Truax and the department’s administrative team in crafting and implementing strategic planning efforts.
Over her last three years at Central Methodist, Wilson served as a senior staff liaison to the Board of Trustees while collaborating with the president’s senior staff to develop, design, and implement a wide range of strategic initiatives. She oversaw the Athletics COVID-19 task force, developed a new sponsorship program for the athletics department, and was involved in a number of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
