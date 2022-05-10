Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 20 8 .714 _ Tampa Bay 18 12 .600 3 Toronto 17 13 .567 4 Baltimore 12 17 .414 8½ Boston 10 19 .345 10½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 11 .621 _ Cleveland 15 14 .517 3 Chicago 14 14 .500 3½ Kansas City 9 17 .346 7½ Detroit 8 20 .286 9½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 11 .645 _ Houston 18 11 .621 1 Seattle 13 17 .433 6½ Texas 11 16 .407 7 Oakland 11 18 .379 8 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 20 10 .667 _ Atlanta 14 16 .467 6 Miami 13 16 .448 6½ Philadelphia 13 16 .448 6½ Washington 10 20 .333 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 11 .633 _ St. Louis 16 12 .571 2 Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 6 Chicago 10 18 .357 8 Cincinnati 6 23 .207 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 _ San Diego 19 11 .633 1½ San Francisco 17 12 .586 3 Colorado 16 13 .552 4 Arizona 16 14 .533 4½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2 N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game Cleveland 4, Toronto 3 Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game Houston 5, Detroit 0 Minnesota 4, Oakland 3 Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4 Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1 N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0 Oakland 2, Detroit 0 Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 9, 11 innings L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3 Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Oakland (Martinez 0-0) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m. Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 7:40 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 9:38 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m. Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2 Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3 Arizona 4, Colorado 0 San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3 San Diego 3, Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4 L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1 Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5 Arizona 4, Miami 3 Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0 Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0 San Francisco 8, Colorado 5
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceMilwaukee 2, Boston 2
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89 Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86 Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101 Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108 Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m./8 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Miami 2, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92 Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103 Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79 Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108 Tuesday, May 10: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., TNT Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, 3:30 p.m./7 p.m./8 p.m., TNT
Western ConferencePhoenix 2, Dallas 2
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114 Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109 Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94 Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101 Tuesday, May 10: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m./9:30 p.m., TNT
Golden State 3, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116 Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101 Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112 Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98 Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m./10 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 2, Boston 2
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2 Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2 Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Tuesday, May 10: Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2 Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4 Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2 Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. x-Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 2
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Tuesday, May 10: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
Florida 2, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2 Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1 Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1 Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary 2, Dallas 2
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0 Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0 Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1 Wednesday, May 11: Dallas at Calgary, TBA x-Friday, May 13: Calgary at Dallas, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 2
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3 Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0 Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0 Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. x-Saturday, May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2 Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3 Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3 x-Wednesday, May 11: Nashville at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, May 13: Colorado at Nashville, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Nashville at Colorado, TBA
Minnesota 2, St. Louis 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.