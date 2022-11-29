LEWISBURG — Jacob Hess tasted plenty of success during a storied cross country and track and field career at Lewisburg Area High School.
But Hess had a secret habit.
Despite all the accomplishments he had on the cross-country course (three consecutive top-5 individual finishes and three consecutive PIAA Class 2A team titles), Hess had a problem with running more than two “ideal” races a year.
That habit was broken this fall during a stellar rookie season for Division I Liberty University.
Hess ran a personal best time of 24 minutes and 29.1 seconds to finish 28th at the ASUN Conference Cross Country Championships in late October to earn a spot on the all-freshman team.
That, combined with two athlete of the week honors he copped during the year, helped Hess get selected as the ASUN’s Freshman of the Year.
Hess is the first Liberty runner to earn the award since 2016 when the Flames competed in the Big South Conference.
“My freshman season was great… it really was,” said Hess, who helped the Flames finish second behind Eastern Kentucky (18-73) at the ASUN championship meet to secure their 20th top-2 conference finish in a row.
“I experienced a lot of success and recognition for sure, which I appreciate, but I enjoyed having the team be successful more than anything.”
Despite the success he had in high school, Hess, for one, never envisioned having the type of season he would have when he first stepped foot on the Lynchburg, Va., campus back in the summer.
“The short answer is no. When I looked at my times leading up to college, I definitely didn’t see myself running a (then personal-best) 24:33 even on a fast course,” said Hess, the son of Ron and Jessica A. Quintana Hess of West Milton, who both ran at Bucknell University.
“Although God has always blessed me with incredible talent, and my training was really strong coming into the season, I definitely wasn’t expecting such a strong series of performances this early on in college.”
Hess’ collegiate career began with a bang when he placed sixth in a field of 120 runners in his collegiate debut at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational on Sept. 16.
He clocked a time of 25:05.8 in the 8K race and was the first freshman to cross the finish line.
That performance led to Hess’ first athlete of the week honor.
It was a heady start for Hess, for sure, but one that he was ultimately made for when he needed to make the adjustment from running 5K races (3.1 miles) to 8K (5 miles).
“It has a lot to do with a runner’s skillset,” he said. “Throughout high school runners build up their 5k skills like crazy doing only that race for all of cross country each year. So, a lot of runners out of high school are better at 5k races. The difference in my case wasn’t one of being better than anyone else at racing. I would say I’m just as novice at 8k as any college freshman, but my body is built for more distance than a 5k. I do have a large body of race experience to pull knowledge from, which helps, but at the end of the day I rely on God and my body is better at longer races.”
Just two weeks later Hess worked his way up to the No. 2 spot in the Flames’ starting seven when they competed at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Sept. 30.
Hess ran a then-personal best 24:33.9 to finish 84th out of 178 competitors to cross the line as the seventh-fastest freshman in the race that featured runners from five nationally-ranked programs (Notre Dame, Michigan, NC State, Montana State, Alabama).
Hess was no doubt more than a little surprised when his freshman year started off the way it did.
After placing 82nd in 24:55.4 at the Weis-Crockett Invitational at Oklahoma State University on Oct. 15, Hess followed with his third “ideal” race two weeks later at the ASUN meet.
That finish at the conference championships, which qualified him to run for Liberty at the 10K NCAA Division I Southeast Regional, crossed off all three goals Hess set for himself prior to the season.
“My goals for this season were pretty tough. I had two main goals and a third “bonus” goal (so to speak) all of which I was fortunate enough to reach/exceed. My two primary goals were to run a low 25:00 (for the 8k) and to make the team that gets to run a 10k,” said Hess, who finished 79th in 31:30.4 at the regional race. “I had taken time over the years to look back at my progression as a runner and my father’s progression when he was running competitively and low 25’s was about where I want to get myself to in order to keep getting better the same amount I have throughout high school.
“To be a freshman who ran a 10k race sets me up a whole lot more ready for the same challenge next year. The final goal I had was to run at least three “ideal” races. These “ideal” races are the kind of races where I know not only did I run well, but I also raced well and prepared well and worked well. In high school I had an issue with having more than two amazing races per year. I would race great at leagues and great at states, but just found motivating myself very hard for districts and I just rarely felt I had raced as good as possible more than twice a year. Fortunately, this year broke that habit. I raced well in more races than I didn’t, and it was very gratifying to exceed goals that were not only challenging but would have been pretty unrealistic if God hadn’t been helping.”
Hess also discovered a little more about himself during the year, something he suspected to be true when he was competing for the Green Dragons.
“I was very happy and thankful to be on the team. Both because it is incredible that I was fortunate enough to earn the spot against my other teammates who are very solid runners, but also because it gave credit to something I had believed about myself for a long time — that I am better at longer distances,” Hess said. “For years I raced as fast as I could but always felt like my speed rather than my endurance was what limited me. The guys on my team have many events (especially in track) that they have objectively been better than me in during high school. It holds good hope to me for my college career that I really might be better than I ever could have been at the 5k.”
So, it goes without saying that a freshman season like this will raise the bar higher for Hess next year. He doesn’t know what more he has in himself, but he’s ready to find out.
“This season was all about progress. I was looking to fix everything I struggled with in high school to prepare for big things in the future,” Hess said. “Something I thought about often this year was how I could become what my team needs. It certainly does set the bar high next year. I can never be sure of what I can get out of myself next, but I have every intention of finding more within me somewhere.”
