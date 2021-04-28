LEWISBURG — With the start of the postseason just over two weeks away, Lewisburg’s boys and girls track and field teams are putting their best feet forward in anticipation of the big meets that lie ahead.
The Green Dragons were certainly dominant in Tuesday’s regular season meet against Central Columbia.
Lewisburg claimed all but six events on the day — three each for both boys and girls — to run away for a pair of Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victories at the Pawling Complex.
On the girls side, Lewisburg beat Central 121-29; and in the boys meet the Green Dragons upended the Blue Jays 111-39.
Girls
Lewisburg (4-0) got three wins on the day from Siena Brazier, plus two each from Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone and Amelia Kiepke.
“This is team is starting to put their focus on their end of season goals, and that was our big talk at practice (Monday),” said Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa. “In addition to giving our best effort against Central Columbia, how do we also start gearing our efforts towards prime performances in the postseason?
“And the girls today, many of them took steps towards achieving those goals,” added Espinosa.
Brazier won the 100 hurdles (15.94), 300 hurdles (48.60) and she also ran a leg on the victorious 1,600 relay team (4:13.27).
Mahoney won the 1,600 (5:32.60) and the 3,200 (12:21.10), Elena Malone won the 400 (1:00.08) and a leg of the 1,600 relay, and Amelia Kiepke won the long jump (14-7) and the high jump (4-8).
“Mahoney went out and ran a very hard first lap in the 1,600 to start preparing herself for invitational and postseason meets,” said Espinosa. “Malone got incredible competition from Central’s top sprinter (Liberty Gearinger) and took second place in the 200, which was totally worth it when you run a lifetime PR in the 200.
“So, we’re grateful for the competition we got today and the girls made the most of every opportunity to run their best times,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Boys
The Green Dragons got multiple wins from seven athletes, including three from senior Anthony Bhangdia in the long jump (19-11 1/2), triple jump (40-10) and he also ran a leg on the winning 400 relay team (45.79).
“Yeah, I think it was a solid meet for the boys. We took a lot of places, and in the distance events we were working through this meet, so I’m happy with the performances in terms of a strong effort and in terms of points. We weren’t necessarily going for time today, so I was happy about that,” said coach Ron Hess.
“We had a chance to do some other things (with our runners). Some of our sprinters did some longer events (like Cam Michaels running the 1,600 relay), and some of our distance guys did some shorter events (like Jacob Hess running the 400) to give them some variation there. So, yeah, across the board it was a good performance rolling into Friday (Blue Mountain Invitational).”
Michaels ended up winning the 100 (11.86) as well as running a leg on the victorious 1,600 relay team (3:42.44).
In addition for Lewisburg (4-0), Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez took the 200 (23.43) and the 400 relay; Julien Mercado-Bonanno won the 110HH (16.80) and the 300IH (42.26); James Koconis won the 800 (2:04.93) and the 3,200 relay (9:03.67); and Elijah Adams and Gianluca Perrone both helped the 1,600 and 3,200 relays win.
And with the postseason just around the corner, Hess’ boys used Tuesday’s meet as a glorified workout to help prepare themselves for Friday’s meet (the Blue Mountain Invitational).
“Honestly, we went into this meet with building on our minds — more of a workout kind of a meet to focus on Friday, and we’re going to try to hit that meet pretty hard,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “So, we’re kind of just between picking environments to really try to run those super fast times versus trying to run a lot of events and score there.
“Certainly for our jumpers and our throwers we’re trying really hard every time to get those PRs, but not necessarily on the track,” added coach Hess. “Stumbris did well and he got a PR in the high jump (5-10), and Cam ran a couple of good races.”
GirlsLewisburg 121, Central Columbia 29100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, CC, 13.04; 2. Asha Hohmuth, L, 13.24; 3. Rilee McMahan, CC, 13.64. 200: 1. Gearinger, CC, 26.37; 2. Elena Malone, L, 26.43; 3. Hohmuth, L, 27.63. 400: 1. Malone, L, 1:00.08; 2. Madison Whitesel, CC, 1:03.65; 3. Madelyn Blake, CC, 1:04.61. 800: 1. Kyra Binney, L, 2:35.81; 2. Olivia Beattie, 2:44.24; 3. Ariana Garcia-Easton, L, 2:50.58. 1,600: 1. Sarah Mahoney, L, 5:32.60; 2. Delaney Humphrey, L, 5:36.95; 3. Hannah Mirshahi, L, 5:41.51. 3,200: 1. Mahoney, L, 12:21.10; 2. Mirshahi, L, 12:27.50; 3. Samantha Wakeman, L, 12:57.64. 100H: 1. Siena Brazier, L, 15.94; 2. Madison Cardello, L, 17.44; 3. Madeline Ikeler, L, 17.64. 300H: 1. Brazier, L, 48.60; 2. Cardello, L, 49.20; 3. Ruby Podeschi, CC, 52.97. 400R: Central Columbia, 52.46. 1,600R: Lewisburg (Brazier, Ikeler, Hohmuth, Malone), 4:13.27. 3,200R:
Lewisburg (Beattie, Grace Evans, Liberty Justice-Dean, Grace Walsh), 13:02.17.
Shot put: 1. Meredith Munayyah, L, 32-2; 2. Madison Downs, L, 31-5; 3. Abigail Paternostro, CC, 29-3. Discus: 1. Downs, L, 127-7; 2. Rachel Heggenstaller, CC, 79-10; 3. Olivia Humphrey, L, 70-9. Javelin: 1. Maddie Still, L, 80-0; 2. Hazel Buonopane, L, 79-10; 3. Abigail Waltman, CC, 65-6. Long jump: 1. Amelia Kiepke, L, 14-7; 2. Morgan Harris, L, 14-5 ½; 3. Ava Snyder, CC, 12-11. Triple jump: 1. Harris, L, 31-9; 2. Kiepke, L, 30-4 ½; 3. Ava Snyder, CC, 28-8. High jump: 1. Kiepke, L, 4-8; 2. Harris, L, 4-6; 3. Rayne Breishline, CC, 4-6. Pole vault:
1. Kathleen McTammany, L, 8-0; 2. Emma Freeman, L, 7-6; 3. Asha Hohmuth, 7-6.
BoysLewisburg 111, Central Columbia 39100: 1. Cam Michaels, L, 11.86; 2. Ethan Dominick, L, 12.31; 3. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, L, 12.36. 200: 1. Sanchez Rodriguez, L, 23.43; 2. Stephen Tiffin, L, 23.93; 3. Toby Reed, CC, 24.73. 400: 1. Thomas Haynos, L, 55.00; 2. Jacob Hess, L, 55.58; 3. Reed, L, 57.45. 800: 1. James Koconis, L, 2:04.93; 2. J. Hess, L, 2:10.89; 3. Aiden McNelis, CC, 2:13.56. 1,600: 1. Calvin Bailey, L, 4:33.72; 2. Elijah Adams, L, 4:48.76; 3. Gianluca Perrone, L, 4:50.70. 3,200: 1. Liam Shabahang, L, 11:07.45; 2. Thomas Hess, L, 11:11.39; 3. Addison Smargiassi, CC, 11:20.11. 110HH: 1. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, L, 16.90; 2. Brett Mercer, CC, 18.10; 3. Jevin Lauver, L, 19.60. 300IH: 1. Mercado-Bonanno, L, 42.26; 2. Cole Bradley, CC, 45.31; 3. Jack Drouin, L, 47.45. 400R: Lewisburg (Dominick, Anthony Bhangdia, Sanchez Rodriguez, Jack Dieffenderfer), 45.79. 1,600R: Lewisburg (Michaels, Adams, Perrone, Drouin), 3:42.44. 3,200R:
Lewisburg (Adams, T. Hess, Koconis, Perrone), 9:03.67.
Shot put: 1. Garret Carter, CC, 43-10; 2. Zach Gose, L, 40-2; 3. Alexx Eveland, CC, 39-3. Discus: 1. Stephen Tiffin, L, 107-7; 2. Eveland, CC, 104-11; 3. Carter, CC, 102-6. Javelin: 1. Logan McWilliams, CC, 136-2; 2. Maddix Karns, CC, 128-1; 3. Sean Kelly, L, 115-3. Long jump: 1. Bhangdia, L, 19-11 ½; 2. Simon Stumbris, L, 19-2; 3. Tanner Stout, CC, 16-9 ½. Triple jump: 1. Bhangdia, L, 40-10; 2. Stumbris, L, 40-5 ½; 3. Stout, CC, 37-9. High jump: 1. Russell Gump, CC, 5-10; 2. Stumbris, L, 5-10; 3. Bhangdia, L, 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Adam Seasholtz, L, 13-6; 2. Brett Mercer, 10-6; 3. Jack Burkhart, CC, 10-0.
