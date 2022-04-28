SELINSGROVE — When a team gets as many hits as Mifflinburg did in Wednesday’s game at Selinsgrove, more often than not that team is going to win the game.
But that wasn’t the case for the Wildcats in the Heartland-I matchup against the Seals, who left a bunch of Mifflinburg baserunners stranded to pull out a 3-2 victory.
“When you have 11 hits and you only score two runs, that means you left a lot out on the field. And that’s what hurt us,” said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez.
Despite the loss, it was still a well-played game for Mifflinburg (4-8, 3-5 HAC-I).
“I’m not disappointed in no way, shape or form. The girls played well,” said Hernandez. “It was a good game, and I knew it was going to be. Selinsgrove hits well, and their record doesn’t show the team that they are. I was impressed.”
Selinsgrove (2-10, 1-7) had four fewer hits than Mifflinburg, but they were more than enough to result in the win.
A one-out single to center in the second inning by winning pitcher Sophia Ramer led to the first run of the game for the Seals.
With Grace Landis pinch-running for Ramer, she would proceed to steal second, move to third on a wild pitch and then score on a passed ball.
The Wildcats would bounce back and take a 2-1 lead in the fourth following a leadoff double to right by Evelyn Osborne.
A one-out infield single by Zoey Martin followed before Madison Fohringer flared an RBI single to right and Marissa Boop hit an RBI single to shallow center to put Mifflinburg in front.
Hernandez thought that inning would help open things up for the Wildcats, but again, that wasn’t the case.
“It felt like the girls were just going to open it up, but every time we hit something hard — Selinsgrove caught it,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “It was just one of those days where they hit it hard, but they hit it right at them. It is what it is.
“Selinsgrove played really good defense. Ramer caught a couple back up the middle that (hurt), and they made the plays that needed to be played,” added Hernandez.
Making those plays helped the Seals take the lead an inning later when, with two outs, Allison Beddall and Brooklyn Scholl hit back-to-back RBI singles to put Selinsgrove back in front.
Even with the loss, coach Hernandez sees the improvement in his girls.
“They’re getting better every game, and they played well the last couple of games that they lost,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “They’re coming, it’s just a slow process right now, but they’re coming.
Sophomore pitcher Chelsea Miller went the distance in the loss for Mifflinburg, and she also took a step forward for the program.
“Yes, Chelsea did throw a decent game. This was her third time in the circle this year, and she threw really well,” said Hernandez. “It was good (for Chelsea) to Selinsgrove to one run through five, especially against a good hitting team like that, and yeah, I was very impressed with how Chelsea threw today.”
Mifflinburg next plays at Milton today at 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 2
at Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg 000 200 0 — 2-11-2
Selinsgrove 010 020 x — 3-7-0
Chelsea Miller and Zoey Martin. Sophia Ramer and Jenna Sassaman.
WP: Ramer. LP: Miller.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Kira Hackenberg, 3-for-4; Evelyn Osborne, 2-for-4, double, run scored; Madison Fohringer, 2-for-3, RBI; Marissa Boop, 2-for-3, RBI; Kamden Hockenbrock, 1-for-2, walk, sacrifice.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Cassidy Shay, 3-for-3, stolen base, run scored; Ramer, 1-for-3, run; Jenna Sassaman, 2 walks; Lydia Geipel, 2-for-3, stolen base; Allison Beddall, 1-for-3, RBI.
