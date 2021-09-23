College
Women's soccer
Susquehanna 5, Lycoming 1
Notes: Junior midfielder Bella Green became the second player in program history to score in five straight games, as she scored the lone goal for Lycoming as it fell to rival Susquehanna in the River Derby Wednesday at Sassafras Field. Green joins Meghenn Jackson (9/6-26/2015) as the only players in program history to score in five straight games, passing Donna Mongiello (Sept. 23-29, 2001) and Kati Shaner (Sept. 8-18, 2010), both of whom scored in four straight.
Green buried her ninth goal of the season in the 81st minute from the top of the box off a cross pass from senior Jayden Leighow that found the left corner of the goal. The Warriors (6-2 overall) had six shots on goal with Leighow and Green taking four of them. Seniors Jess Riordan, Bekki Weller, and first-year Abbey Gerasimoff faced 14 shots on goal and had a combined eight saves. against the River Hawks (3-3). Weller is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
The Warriors return to the field on Sunday for a 12 p.m. game against Widener at UPMC Field.
Bucknell 3, American 0
Notes: Paige Temple and Rylee Donaldson scored first half goals, Abby Gearhart added another in the second half, and the red-hot Bucknell Bison ran past American in a Patriot League match Wednesday night at rain-soaked Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium.
The Bison (5-4-1, 2-0 PL) backed up Saturday's four-goal outburst against Navy with three more against American (3-5-1, 0-1-1), and Bucknell moved into sole possession of first place in the Patriot League with six points from its first two conference matches.
A light rain at the start of the match turned into a deluge by the midpoint of the second half, and the game was halted with 12:30 remaining due to lightning.
The Bison did catch the lead in the 18th minute when the freshman Temple, a graduate of Bloomsburg Area High School, flicked home a volley off a beautiful cross in from Petie Nassetta. It was Temple's third goal of the season.
Bucknell finished with a 16-8 shot advantage and has now scored at least three goals in each game in this current three-game winning streak. It is the first time Bucknell has scored at least three in three straight games since 2017, when it did so in four games in a row.
Next up is Bucknell's first conference road game of the season, Saturday at Colgate at 7 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Misericordia 3, Lycoming 0
Notes: Sophomore Megan Starkweather led Lycoming with 19 assists, seven digs and a block as the Warriors put up a valiant effort, but Misericordia won 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-13) in MAC Freedom action at the Anderson Sports Center on Wednesday evening. The Warriors get back on the court today when they host Penn St.-Altoona at 7 p.m., in Lamade Gym.
Records: Misericordia is 5-8, 1-2 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 5-6, 1-2 MAC Freedom.
