WILLIAMSPORT - Mifflinburg's Emmanuel Ulrich has been wrestling Charles Crews in various tournaments since elementary school. Ulrich knows the Williamsport wrestler is a tough and talented opponent.
Ulrich started off his junior season with a huge win over the Millionaires senior Saturday night in the 285-pound final of the Tom Best Memorial Tip Hat tournament at Williamsport High School, defeating Crews, 3-2, when he escaped just seconds into the ultimate tiebreak period of overtime.
The Wildcats finished 16th in the 24-team tournament that was won by the state's top-ranked Class 2A team, Saucon Valley from District 11. Central Mountain was the runner-up with Williamsport third.
Miffilinburg's Troy Bingaman placed 5th at 160 pounds and Brady Struble was 7th at 113.
Warrior Run's young team placed second at the DKI tournament in Bloomsburg with Kaden Milheim placing 1st at 132. Ten other Defenders reached the podium. Milheim had two falls and a tech fall to reach the finals where he handled Brockway's Parker Pisarchik, 5-1.
Isaiah Betz placed second at 152 when he lost 10-2 to Bradford's Brett Thompson. The Defenders' Cameron Milheim (145), Colby Lebarron (138), Cole Shupp (160), and Samuel Hall (126) each won in the consolation finals while Tanner Confair (160) was fourth. Anson Rouch (113), and Austin Bryson (215) placed 5th and Hunter Hauck (215) was 6th.Stone Allison placed 7th at 215.
Meadowbrook Christian School's Cade Wirnsberger (145) and Gunner Triebly (285) were both DKI champions. Wirnsberger pinned Braylon Hawkins of Berwick in the finals while Treibly decisioned Berwick's Bruce Hartman.
At the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, Lewisburg's Kaiden Wagner dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Montgomery's Conner Harer in the 152-pound final. Wagner cruised to the championship bout with a pair of technical falls and a win by injury default.
The Green Dragons' Jace Gessner lost in the quarterfinals but strung together three straight bonus point wins in the consolation bracket to reach the consolation final where he lost to Luke Reiter of Council Rock South.
Milton went 3-2 at the Case Flynn Duals at Pottsville, getting wins over Belmont Charter, Roman Catholic, and Tunkhannock and losing to Emmais and Gettysburg. Chris Doyle and Jace Hamm each had three falls for the Black Panthers.
Ulrich, who lost in the Top Hat finals as a freshman, racked up three falls on the way to this finals appearance. He's ranked second in the state to start the season.
"Eman has wrestled Crews at least five times since elementary school so they know each other's styles," Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber said. "Crews is a tough opponent but Eman is a tough guy to take down. He had a plan going into the match and he knew he could get the escape in overtime.
Bingaman, who wrestled at 138 and 145 last season, made his debut at 160 and went 4-2. His losses, both close decisions, were to the runner-up (3-0 to Williamsport's Roman Morrone) and fourth place finisher ( 5-4 to Saucon Valley's Luke Scrivanich).
"Troy's losses were to the eighth-ranked kids in the state in Class 2A and 3A and he was in both of those matches," Reber said.
