College
Women’s soccerLycoming 2, Elmira 0Notes:
First-year Hannah Wood gave the Warriors a quick lead with a goal just under two minutes into the game and fellow rookie Camryn Smeigh scored in the second half to give Lycoming the win over Elmira Wednesday at UPMC Field. The win was the 31st in head coach Kenny Fern’s career, as he surpassed the mark of 30 wins set by both Jack Shafer (1996-99) and Scott Kennell (2002-05). Wood’s first career goal as a Warrior found its way past the Eagles’ goalkeeper at the 1:49 mark of the first half after she headed the ball from the left corner of the goal off a corner kick from sophomore Haley Schafer. Fellow first-year Camryn Smeigh notched her first goal as well in the 72nd minute, dribbling in before getting a shot inside the left goal post.
Men’s soccerBattle for the BootLycoming 1, Susquehanna 1 (OT)Notes:
Junior Kenny Clapp scored the tying goal in the second half for the Warriors in a 1-1 draw against Susquehanna in the Battle of the Boot at UPMC Field, to retain the Boot for the seventh straight year. Clapp’s goal in the 66th minute of the game was set up by sophomore Owen Magee (Selinsgrove), who dribbled down the far side of the field to Clapp in the left corner of the box. Clapp’s resulting shot hit the back right corner of the goal. Lycoming sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke and River Hawks goalkeeper Gerrit Stech were even on the night with five saves each.
Women’s volleyballMisericordia 3, Lycoming 0Notes:
First-year Cameron Upcraft and senior Elizabeth Kelson each had five blocks to lead the Warriors, who fell 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19) to Misericordia in both teams’ MAC Freedom opener on Wednesday at Lamade Gym. Upcraft led the Warriors (4-1, 0-1 MAC Freedom) with 7.5 points, using two solo blocks, three assisted to go with two kills and two aces. Misericordia (4-2, 1-0 MAC Freedom) was led by 10 kills from Sophie Winter and eight from Meghan Peters. Jenna Schuda posted 31 assists and two aces and Jessica Cleveland posted 11 digs.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 83 54 .606 _ Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 5 Toronto 76 60 .559 6½ Baltimore 72 65 .526 11 Boston 67 71 .486 16½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 65 .519 _ Chicago 69 68 .504 2 Minnesota 68 67 .504 2 Kansas City 56 82 .406 15½ Detroit 52 85 .380 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 88 49 .642 _ Seattle 77 60 .562 11 Los Angeles 60 77 .438 28 Texas 59 77 .434 28½ Oakland 50 87 .365 38 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 87 51 .630 _ Atlanta 86 51 .628 ½ Philadelphia 75 61 .551 11 Miami 55 80 .407 30½ Washington 48 89 .350 38½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 56 .591 _ Milwaukee 71 65 .522 9½ Chicago 57 79 .419 23½ Cincinnati 54 80 .403 25½ Pittsburgh 50 86 .368 30½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 94 42 .691 _ San Diego 76 62 .551 19 San Francisco 65 70 .481 28½ Arizona 65 71 .478 29 Colorado 59 79 .428 36 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4 Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1 Baltimore 9, Toronto 6 Texas 4, Houston 3 L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0 Atlanta 10, Oakland 9 Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6 Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4 Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0 Toronto 4, Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1 Houston 4, Texas 3, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2 Philadelphia 3, Miami 2 St. Louis 4, Washington 1 Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3 Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings Atlanta 10, Oakland 9 L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3 San Diego 6, Arizona 5
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4 Atlanta 7, Oakland 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 4, Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1 St. Louis 6, Washington 5 San Diego 6, Arizona 3
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 1:15 p.m. Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 2:20 p.m. San Francisco (Alexander 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 6:45 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 17 4 9 60 63 21 CF Montréal 16 9 4 52 53 45 New York 13 9 8 47 45 36 New York City FC 13 10 7 46 51 38 Orlando City 12 10 6 42 35 40 Columbus 9 6 13 40 37 31 Cincinnati 9 8 12 39 48 49 New England 9 9 11 38 42 42 Inter Miami CF 10 12 6 36 35 46 Toronto FC 9 14 7 34 47 53 Atlanta 8 12 9 33 41 48 Charlotte FC 10 17 2 32 34 46 Chicago 8 13 8 32 28 38 D.C. United 7 17 5 26 32 59
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 7 3 60 59 32 Austin FC 15 8 6 51 60 42 FC Dallas 12 8 10 46 43 33 Nashville 12 9 9 45 48 37 Minnesota United 13 11 5 44 44 43 Real Salt Lake 11 9 9 42 38 38 Portland 10 8 12 42 49 47 LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 46 42 Seattle 11 15 3 36 40 40 Vancouver 9 13 7 34 32 51 Colorado 8 12 9 33 38 50 Sporting Kansas City 8 15 6 30 33 51 San Jose 7 12 9 30 44 55 Houston 8 16 5 29 36 48 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, August 31
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1 Columbus 1, Miami 0 New York 1, CF Montréal 0 Chicago 0, New England 0, tie LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 2, tie D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1 Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Nashville 4, Colorado 1 Orlando City 3, Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 3, Minnesota 0 Portland 2, Austin FC 1 Saturday, September 3 FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 0 Chicago 0, Columbus 0, tie Philadelphia 2, New York 0 Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 0 Nashville 3, Austin FC 0
Sunday, September 4
Portland 2, Atlanta 1 Colorado 0, D.C. United 0, tie CF Montréal 4, Toronto FC 3 Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie Orlando City at Miami ppd. New England 3, New York City FC 0 Seattle 2, Houston 1 San Jose 2, Vancouver 0 Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Wednesday, September 7
Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Friday, September 9
Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m. New England at New York, 6 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m. Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, September 13
Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 14
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9 a.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 17
New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 18
