High School
Girls tennis standings
Heartland Athletic Conference
Division I
Team W L
Jersey Shore 11 1
Williamsport 10 2
Central Mtn. 9 3
Danville 6 6
Selinsgrove 4 8
Milton 2 10
Shikellamy 0 12
Division II
Team W L
Hughesville 11 1
Central Columbia 10 2
Montoursville 9 3
Loyalsock 6 6
Lewisburg 4 8
Bloomsburg 2 10
Mifflinburg 0 12
College
Women's golf
Bloomsburg Husky Invitational
Notes: Bloomsburg finished second at the Husky Invite at the Frost Valley Resort, Monday afternoon. Sophomore Gianna Pelzer led the Huskies with a round of 88 while Bloomsburg finished with a team-score of 364. Ryleigh Faust (Lewisburg Area High School) had a strong round for the Huskies as she took 10th overall with a round of 92. She parred hole six and eight for a score of 47 on the front nine before shooting a 45 on the back nine behind a par on 11 and 16.
Baseball
Postseason Glance
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Houston vs. Seattle
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Houston (Verlander 18-4), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston
New York vs. Cleveland
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Cleveland (Quantrill 15-5) at New York (Cole 13-8), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4) 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York
National League
Los Angeles vs. San Diego
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego (Clevinger 7-7) at Los Angeles (Urías 17-7), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 12-3), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles
Atlanta vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia (Suárez 10-7) at Atlanta (Fried 14-7), 1:07 p.m. (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at Atlanta (Wright 21-5), 4:35 p.m. (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13)
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
National League
(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
Football
NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61
Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118
New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118
Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80
Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 138 117
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 108 89
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 159 125
L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136
Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80
Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 0 0 1.000 135 88
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72
N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93
Washington 1 4 0 .200 90 128
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122
New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128
Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102
Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96
Chicago 2 3 0 .400 86 106
Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123
L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154
___
Thursday's Games
Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22, London, GBR
Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 13, Jacksonville 6
L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28
Minnesota 29, Chicago 22
N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17
New England 29, Detroit 0
New Orleans 39, Seattle 32
Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15
Tennessee 21, Washington 17
San Francisco 37, Carolina 15
Dallas 22, L.A. Rams 10
Philadelphia 20, Arizona 17
Baltimore 19, Cincinnati 17
Monday's Games
Kansas City 30, Las Vegas 29
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Preseason Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 —
New York 2 0 1.000 ½
Boston 2 1 .667 1
Toronto 2 2 .500 1½
Brooklyn 0 2 .000 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —
Miami 3 1 .750 —
Orlando 2 1 .667 ½
Washington 1 2 .333 1½
Charlotte 0 4 .000 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 —
Indiana 1 1 .500 ½
Cleveland 0 2 .000 1½
Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2
Detroit 0 2 .000 1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 0 1.000 —
Houston 2 1 .667 1
Memphis 2 1 .667 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1½
San Antonio 0 3 .000 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 ½
Utah 1 1 .500 1½
Denver 1 2 .333 2
Portland 1 3 .250 2½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 2 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 ½
Golden State 2 1 .667 ½
Phoenix 1 2 .333 1½
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 2
___
Sunday's Games
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97
Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra'anana 97
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97
Washington 116, Charlotte 107
Miami 118, Houston 110
Denver 107, Phoenix 105
Tuesday's Games
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.