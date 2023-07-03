Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 57 30 .655 _ Baltimore 49 33 .598 5½ New York 46 38 .548 9½ Toronto 45 40 .529 11 Boston 43 42 .506 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 42 43 .494 _ Cleveland 40 42 .488 ½ Detroit 37 46 .446 4 Chicago 37 49 .430 5½ Kansas City 25 59 .298 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 50 34 .595 _ Houston 46 38 .548 4 Los Angeles 45 41 .523 6 Seattle 40 42 .488 9 Oakland 23 63 .267 28
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 56 27 .675 _ Miami 48 37 .565 9 Philadelphia 44 39 .530 12 New York 37 46 .446 19 Washington 34 49 .410 22
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 45 39 .536 _ Milwaukee 45 39 .536 _ Pittsburgh 39 44 .470 5½ Chicago 38 43 .469 5½ St. Louis 35 48 .422 9½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 50 35 .588 _ Los Angeles 46 37 .554 3 San Francisco 46 37 .554 3 San Diego 38 46 .452 11½ Colorado 33 53 .384 17½
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game Boston 7, Toronto 6 Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0 Texas 5, Houston 2 Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4 Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0 N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1 Boston 5, Toronto 4 Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1 St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 Houston 5, Texas 3 Detroit 14, Colorado 9 L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2 Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6 Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7 Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:05 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Cox 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m. Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1 Atlanta 7, Miami 0 Philadelphia 19, Washington 4 Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8 Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4 Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0 N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 6, Miami 3 Cincinnati 4, San Diego 3 Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3 Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1 St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 Detroit 14, Colorado 9 L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2 Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3), 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 6:05 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m. Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m. St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 11 4 .733 — Connecticut 12 5 .706 — Washington 9 7 .563 2½ Chicago 8 9 .471 4 Atlanta 7 8 .467 4 Indiana 5 11 .313 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 1 .938 — Dallas 8 8 .500 7 Minnesota 7 9 .438 8 Los Angeles 7 10 .412 8½ Seattle 4 12 .250 11 Phoenix 3 12 .200 11½
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 102, Connecticut 84 Minnesota 86, Phoenix 76
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 112, Los Angeles 84 Dallas 89, Washington 72 Chicago 89, Indiana 87 New York 81, Seattle 66
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 2 5 44 32 21 Nashville 11 5 5 38 30 16 New England 10 3 7 37 35 25 Columbus 10 6 4 34 40 27 Philadelphia 10 6 4 34 34 22 Atlanta 8 5 8 32 39 35 Orlando City 8 5 7 31 28 23 CF Montréal 8 10 2 26 20 28 D.C. United 7 9 5 26 29 28 Charlotte FC 6 8 6 24 27 35 New York City FC 5 7 9 24 22 26 New York 5 7 8 23 18 20 Chicago 5 7 8 23 26 31 Toronto FC 3 8 10 19 18 27 Inter Miami CF 5 13 1 16 18 29
Western ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 11 7 2 35 39 24 Los Angeles FC 9 5 5 32 28 21 Seattle 9 7 5 32 25 18 Real Salt Lake 8 7 6 30 26 31 FC Dallas 8 7 5 29 23 22 San Jose 7 7 7 28 25 28 Houston 8 9 3 27 24 26 Austin FC 7 8 5 26 25 28 Vancouver 6 6 7 25 30 26 Sporting Kansas City 6 10 6 24 26 30 Minnesota United 6 7 6 24 21 25 Portland 5 9 7 22 23 31 LA Galaxy 3 9 7 16 18 31 Colorado 2 10 8 14 14 29 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, June 24
CF Montréal 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie Columbus 2, Nashville 0 D.C. United 3, Cincinnati 0 New England 2, Toronto FC 1 New York 4, Atlanta 0 Philadelphia 4, Miami 1 Chicago 1, Sporting Kansas City 0 Austin FC 3, Houston 0 LA Galaxy 0, Colorado 0, tie Minnesota 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie Vancouver 3, Los Angeles FC 2 New York City FC 1, Portland 1, tie Saint Louis City SC 2, San Jose 1 Orlando City 0, Seattle 0, tie
Saturday, July 1
New England 2, Cincinnati 2, tie Columbus 2, New York 1 Austin FC 1, Miami 1, tie New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0 Orlando City 3, Chicago 1 Real Salt Lake 1, Toronto FC 0 FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0 Minnesota 4, Portland 1 Nashville 2, D.C. United 0 Saint Louis City SC 2, Colorado 0 LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 2, tie Seattle 1, Houston 0
Sunday, July 2
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0
Tuesday, July 4
Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy ppd. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New England at New York, 7:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12
Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
NWSL GlanceW L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 8 4 2 26 20 11 Portland 7 3 4 25 33 19 OL Reign 7 4 3 24 23 17 Washington 6 3 5 23 20 19 Gotham FC 6 4 4 22 15 13 San Diego 6 6 2 20 19 16 Houston 4 4 6 18 10 11 Louisville 3 4 7 16 17 15 Orlando 5 8 1 16 14 21 Kansas City 5 9 0 15 16 24 Angel City 3 6 5 14 16 22 Chicago 4 9 1 13 18 33 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Saturday, June 24 Kansas City 2, Orlando 1 North Carolina 1, Louisville 0 OL Reign 2, San Diego 1
Sunday, June 25
Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1 Houston 0, Angel City 0, tie
Saturday, July 1
Louisville 2, OL Reign 2, tie Chicago 1, San Diego 0 Orlando 3, Washington 0 North Carolina 1, Houston 0 Kansas City 1, Portland 0
Sunday, July 2
Angel City 0, Gotham FC 0, tie
Friday, July 7
OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m. Kansas City at Louisville, 8 p.m. Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
