DANVILLE - Warrior Run had no answer for the Bloomsburg rushing attack as the Panthers ran out to a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-7 win, spoiling the Defenders' homecoming at Danville Area High School.
Damon Rasmussen rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and Michael Widom threw for two scores as the Panthers got out to an early lead and never looked back.
Warrior Run fell to 0-7, 0-2 HAC-III while Bloomsburg improved to 3-5, 2-3.
Things started poorly for the Defenders as they fumbled the ball away on their first snap. Bloomsburg wasted little time getting on the board as Rasmussen rushed in from four yards, part of a three-play, 43-yard drive. Parker Jones nailed the first of his five points after and Bloomsburg was out to a 7-0 lead.
Sloppy play plagued both teams early. Bloomsburg coughed up the ball as it neared the red zone and Warrior Run lost a fumble and threw two first-half interceptions.
Bloomsburg's second scoring drive was an eight-play 72-yard effort capped by a 21-yard Rasmussen romp.
A 36-yard punt return set Bloomsburg up deep in Warrior Run territory, where Widom found Jake Fogelsanger for a 10-yard score.
Widom picked off Ryan Newton to set up Bloom's fourth score. Rasmussen racked up another 20 yards on the first play of the drive, then Blake Zeisloft rumbled in from 25 yards out to make it 28-0.
Widom found Daniel Guzevich from 15 yards out on fourth down to make it 35-0 and ensure the second half would be played in the mercy rule.
Bloomsburg's final score came with Brady Horan rushing in from 25 yards out. Fogelsanger tacked on the point after.
Warrior Run nearly scored on a nice pass and catch with Isaiah Betz finding space during a reception from Newton. Betz fumbled at the one and Bloomsburg recovered in the end zone.
Warrior Run would score when Newton found Marr open for a 26-yard reception late in the fourth quarter.
It gets no easier for the Defenders as they travel to Mount Carmel next week.
Bloomsburg 42, Warrior Run 7
at Danville
Bloomsburg 7 28 0 7 - 42
Warrior Run 0 0 0 7 - 7
Scoring
1st quarter
B - Damon Rasmussen 4 rush, Parker Jones PAT, 7-0, 11:00
2nd quarter
B - Rasmussen 21 rush, Jones PAT, 14-0, 11:48
B - Jake Fogelsanger 10 reception from Michael Widom, Jones PAT, 21-0, 7:58
B - Blake Zeisloft 25 rush, Jones PAT, 28-0, 5:38
B - Daniel Guzevich 15 rececption from Widom, Jones PAT, 35-0, 1:29
4th quarter
B - Brady Horan 25 rush, Fogelsanger PAT, 42-0, 4:16
WR - Carter Marr 26 reception from Ryan Newton, Nathan McCormack PAT, 42-7, 2:04
TEAM STATISTICS
Bloom WR
1st downs 14 8
Rushes-yds 36-213 25-44
Passing yds 64 144
Passing 5-9-0 10-15-3
Fumbles-lost 4-2 3-2
Penalties-yds 9-84 4-35
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Bloom: Rasmussen 10-127, 2TD; Widom 3-23; Blake Zeisloft 9-102, TD; Brady Horan 10-54; Team 3(-15); Nasir Kelly 1-22; WR: Sam Hall 4-13; Newton 1-0; Logan Smedley 6-31; Derek Thomas 2(-1); Justin Blair 2-0; Team 3(-18); Thomas Royles 5-17; Ethan Carper 2-0
Passing: Bloom: Widom 5-8-0,64, 2TD; Horan 0-1-0; WR: Newton 10-15-3, 144, TD
Receiving: Bloom: Daniel Guzevich 2-29, TD; Jake Fogelsanger 3-35, TD; WR: Thomas 3-40; Marr 3-44, TD; Smedley 1-18; Blair 1(-5); Gavin Getz 1-12
INTs: Widom, Rasmussen, Ryan Shuman
