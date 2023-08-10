STATE COLLEGE — After a 1-1 battle between the starters, the Crosscutters struck for five runs against the Spikes bullpen in the eighth and ninth innings as Williamsport defeated State College 6-1 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park Wednesday.

Williamsport’s offense was led by a 3-for-4 night from Jose Gonzalez, who fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle while also recording a run and an RBI. His first inning walk also extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

