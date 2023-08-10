STATE COLLEGE — After a 1-1 battle between the starters, the Crosscutters struck for five runs against the Spikes bullpen in the eighth and ninth innings as Williamsport defeated State College 6-1 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park Wednesday.
Williamsport’s offense was led by a 3-for-4 night from Jose Gonzalez, who fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle while also recording a run and an RBI. His first inning walk also extended his on-base streak to 21 games.
Brayland Skinner also recorded a multi-hit game going 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk, pushing his hit streak to 13 games. Mason Minzey, while going 0-for-1 in the book, reached base four times with four consecutive walks, including an RBI walk in the ninth.
The Cutters had lefty Salvatore Ferro on the hill to begin the game, and he responded by going a strong six innings, allowing just one run on four State College hits with two walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision.
Mitchell Scott earned the victory out of the bullpen, improving his 2023 record to 2-0 after an inning of relief that saw two batters reach, one on a hit and one on a walk, and both left stranded thanks to a double play and a pickoff.
Kaleb Sophy went the final two innings in a non-save situation, walking the first two hitters he faced before retiring the next six in order, including three strikeouts, to end the game.
Williamsport (12-14 second half) will host State College at 6:35 p.m. tonight. The night will also feature a birthday celebration for Boomer, the Cutters’ mascot, and it’s also Thirsday Thursday and Thank-you Thursday.
