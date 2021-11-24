National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 13 5 .722 — New York 10 8 .556 3 Boston 10 8 .556 3 Philadelphia 10 8 .556 3 Toronto 8 10 .444 5
W L Pct GB Miami 12 6 .667 — Washington 11 6 .647 ½ Charlotte 11 8 .579 1½ Atlanta 9 9 .500 3 Orlando 4 14 .222 8
W L Pct GB Chicago 12 6 .667 — Milwaukee 10 8 .556 2 Cleveland 9 9 .500 3 Indiana 8 11 .421 4½ Detroit 4 13 .235 7½
W L Pct GB Dallas 10 7 .588 — Memphis 9 8 .529 1 San Antonio 4 12 .250 5½ New Orleans 3 16 .158 8 Houston 1 16 .059 9
W L Pct GB Utah 11 6 .647 — Portland 10 8 .556 1½ Denver 9 9 .500 2½ Minnesota 8 9 .471 3 Oklahoma City 6 11 .353 5
W L Pct GB Golden State 15 2 .882 — Phoenix 14 3 .824 1 L.A. Clippers 10 8 .556 5½ L.A. Lakers 9 10 .474 7 Sacramento 6 12 .333 9½
Miami 100, Detroit 92 New York 106, L.A. Lakers 100 Portland 119, Denver 100 Dallas 112, L.A. Clippers 104, OT
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m. Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m. Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m. Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m. Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 Toronto 20 13 6 1 27 51 45 Tampa Bay 18 11 4 3 25 59 52 Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67 Boston 15 9 6 0 18 46 43 Buffalo 18 7 9 2 16 53 61 Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 Ottawa 16 4 11 1 9 41 59
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 17 14 2 1 29 57 34 Washington 19 11 3 5 27 64 44 N.Y. Rangers 18 11 4 3 25 51 51 Columbus 16 10 6 0 20 57 51 Pittsburgh 18 8 6 4 20 54 52 New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 Philadelphia 17 8 6 3 19 43 48 N.Y. Islanders 15 5 8 2 12 31 47
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 18 11 6 1 23 64 59 St. Louis 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 Winnipeg 18 9 5 4 22 55 48 Nashville 18 10 7 1 21 50 50 Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 61 49 Dallas 17 8 7 2 18 47 52 Chicago 19 6 11 2 14 44 65 Arizona 19 4 13 2 10 34 69
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 70 40 Edmonton 18 13 5 0 26 69 54 Anaheim 19 10 6 3 23 63 51 Vegas 19 11 8 0 22 59 59 San Jose 18 9 8 1 19 46 51 Los Angeles 18 8 7 3 19 47 46 Vancouver 19 6 11 2 14 46 62 Seattle 18 5 12 1 11 52 68 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 0 Dallas 4, Edmonton 1 Calgary 5, Chicago 2
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m. Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m. Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m. Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m. Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m. Florida at Washington, 5 p.m. New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m. Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL American league NEW YORK YANKEES — Released OF Clint Frazier and INF Rougned Odor. National League SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony DeSclafani on a three-year contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Trace McSorley. Released QB Chris Streveler. Signed LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dom maggio to the practice squad. Signed P Thomas Morstead. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar, CB Kevin Toliver and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return from injured reserve to practice. DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Liram Hajrullahu from th practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Mac McCain. Activated OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Corey Ballentine to the practice squad. Placed DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Signed OL Tommy Kraemer to the active roster. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Josh Avery from the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DT Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Duke Shelley on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed RB John Kelly to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Willilams from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Phillip Lindsay. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Isaiah McKoy to the practice squad. Released WR Tarik Black from the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated DT Jay Tufele to return from injured reserve to practice. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Will Parks. Placed CB Jamal Perry and LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Dalvin Tomlinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Dakota Dozier from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Garrett Groshek and C Spencer Pulley from the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed TE Adam Trautman and OT Landon Young on injured reserve. Signed WR Kevin White and CB Ken Crawley to the active roster. Waived DB KeiVarae Russell. Signed WR Malcolm Perry to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Placed QB Joe Flacco and QB Mike White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed G Rashaad Coward and TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad. Placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — REleased WR Austin Watkins from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Scotty Miller from the injured reserve. Waived LS Carson Tinker. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad to the active roster. Promoted DB Buster Skrine and OLB John Simon from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived RB Adrian Peterson. Placed CB Chris Jackson and WR Marcus Johnson on injured reserve. Designated RB Khari Blasingame to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Rodney Smith, WR Austin Mack and DL Kevin Strong to the practice squad. Signed WR Golden Tate. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released LB Anthony Hines and WR Damion Willis from the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Eric Gelinas from Chicago (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from Ontario (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL). Recalled F Chase De Leo from Utica. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Placed D Zdeno Chara on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol. Reassigned F Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled F Anatolii Golyshev and D Thomas Hickey from Bridgeport. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned F Justin Almeida and D Will Reilly from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Kyle Clifford from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran to Fort Wayne (ECHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Hershey (AHL). American Hockey League BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Paul Thompson from Worcester (ECHL). LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned D Terrance Amorosa to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed G Jon Gillies and F Nick Lappin to a player tryout contracts (PTO). Assigned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading. MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Bobby Lynch to Newfoundland (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned D Dylan Blujas to Florida (ECHL). Returned C Robert Carpenter to Florida. Returned F Matt Bradely to Greenville (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned F Eduards Tralmaks to Maine (ECHL). Loaned F Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine. SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired D Michael Kim. SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Evan Wardley from player tryout contract (PTO). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Zach Hall. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed D Zach Yoder on reserve. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Nicholas Blachman. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Jameson Milam. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Tommy Besinger on reserve. Placed F Anthony Rinaldi on injured reserve. INDY FUEL — Signed F Keegan Iverson to a standard player contract. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated F Jake Elmer from reserve. Placed F Ryan Roth on reserve. READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Patrick Kramer from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Connor Moore on injured reserve. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Blake Hillman to Grand Rapids (AHL). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Danick Paquette to a standard player contract. Acquired D Hayden Shaw. Released F Jonathan Joannette and D Alexandre Perron-Fontaine. Placed D Darick Louis-Jean on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Evan Moyse. Acquired G Stefanos Lekkas from Orlando. Activated F Felix Pare from reserve. Placed F Brandon Saigeon and D Jake Flegel on reserve. Placed F Shaw Boomhower on commissioner’s exempt list. WICHITA THUNDER — Placed D Carson Vance on reserve. WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Justin Kapelmaster. SOCCER USL Championship USL — Announced Midwest United FC new member of USL League Two for 2022 season. Announced AC Connecticut new memeber of the W League for the 2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.