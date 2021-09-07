High school football
Heartland Athletic Conference
League-overall
Division I
Central Mountain 2-0 2-0 Jersey Shore 1-0 2-0 Milton 0-0 2-0 Shamokin 0-1 1-1 Selinsgrove 0-1 0-2 Shikellamy 0-1 0-2
Division II
Danville 2-0 2-0 Montoursville 1-0 2-0 Central Columbia 1-1 1-1 Mifflinburg 1-1 1-1 Lewisburg 0-1 0-2 Midd-West 0-2 0-2
Division III
Loyalsock 1-0 2-0 Southern Columbia 1-0 2-0 Mount Carmel 1-0 1-1 Warrior Run 0-0 0-1 Hughesville 0-1 0-2 Bloomsburg 0-2 0-2
Friday’s games
Holy Redeemer at Milton (at Danville) Warrior Run at Montgomery Danville at Lewisburg (at Bucknell) Mifflinburg at Midd-West Bloomsburg at Central Mountain Central Columbia at Troy Hughesville at Wellsboro Loyalsock at Southern Columbia Montoursville at Jersey Shore Mount Carmel at Shikellamy Selinsgrove at Shamokin
Youth football
Heartland Youth Football League
Week 2
North Division
A Varsity
Jersey Shore 2-0 Montoursville 2-0 South Williamsport 1-1 Montgomery 1-1 Loyalsock 0-1 Muncy 0-2 Williamsport 0-2
A JV
Muncy 1-1 South Williamsport 2-0 Montoursville 1-0 Jersey Shore 1-1 Loyalsock 0-1 Montgomery 0-2 Williamsport 0-2
B Varsity
Montoursville 2-0 South Williamsport 2-0 Williamsport 1-1 Muncy 1-1 Loyalsock 0-1 Jersey Shore 0-2 Montgomery 0-2
B JV
Montoursville 2-0 South Williamsport 2-0 Loyalsock 1-0 Montgomery 1-1 Williamsport 0-1-1 Jersey Shore 0-1 Muncy 0-0
Central Division
A Varsity
Lewisburg 2-0 Danville 1-0 Mifflinburg 1-1 Milton 1-1 Hughesville 0-1 Warrior Run 0-2 Midd-West 0-2
A JV
Hughesville 1-0 Mifflinburg 1-0 Milton 1-0 Danville 0-1 Warrior Run 0-0
B Varsity
Mifflinburg 2-0 Milton 2-0 Hughesville 1-0 Warrior Run 1-1 Danville 0-1 Lewisburg 0-2 Midd-West 0-2
B JV
Mifflinburg 2-0 Milton 1-0 Hughesville 0-0-1 Danville 0-1 Warrior Run 0-1
South Division
A Varsity
Southern Columbia 2-0 Central Columbia 1-0 Mount Carmel 1-0 Selinsgrove 1-0 Shikellamy 1-1 Bloomsburg 0-1 Shamokin 0-1
A JV
Bloomsburg 1-0 Central Columbia 1-0 Southern Columbia 1-1 Selinsgrove 0-0 Shikellamy 0-2
B Varsity
Shikellamy 2-0 Bloomsburg 1-0 Central Columbia 1-0 Selinsgrove 1-0 Shamokin 0-1 Mount Carmel 0-1 Southern Columbia 0-2
B JV
Selinsgrove 1-0 Bloomsburg 0-1 Central Columbia 0-1 Shamokin 0-1 Shikellamy 0-2
Week 2 scores
A Varsity
Southern Columbia 12, Shikellamy 0 Milton 44, Midd-West 0 Jersey Shore 53, Muncy 0 South Williamsport 33, Williamsport 6 Lewisburg 7, Hughesville 6 Montoursville 27, Montgomery 6 Mifflinburg 34, Warrior Run 0
A JV
Southern Columbia 20, Shikellamy 0 Jersey Shore 2, Muncy 0 South Williamsport 25, Williamsport 0 Montoursville 26, Montgomery 6
B Varsity
Shikellamy 41, Southern Columbia 0 Milton 42, Midd-West 0 Muncy 20, Jersey Shore 14 South Williamsport 26, Williamsport 0 Montoursville 26, Montgomery 6 Mifflinburg 41, Warrior Run 7
B JV
South Williamsport 14, Williamsport 0 Montoursville 19, Montgomery 6 Milton 32, Shikellamy 7
Women’s field hockey
AIC 2, Bloomsburg 1
The Bloomsburg University field hockey team dropped a non-conference contest at American International College, 2-1, Sunday afternoon. The loss drops the Huskies the 0-2 on the year while AIC improved to 2-1.
Women’s soccer
Mount Aloysius 2, Lycoming 1
Junior Bella Green (South Williamsport) scored her third goal in two days to lead the Lycoming College women’s soccer team, but a pair of Mount Aloysius College goals in the second half helped it to a 2-1 non-conference win to spoil Lycoming’s home opener on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, at UPMC field. Lyco fell to 1-1.
Men’s soccer
Bloomsburg 2, Mercyhurst 1
The Bloomsburg men’s soccer team played on their own field for the first time since 2019 and picked up a 2-1 win against the Mercyhurst Lakers. With the first home win of the season, the Huskies improve their record to 2-0, while the Lakers fall to 0-2.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 72 64 .529 _ Philadelphia 71 66 .518 1½ New York 69 69 .500 4 Miami 57 80 .416 15½ Washington 57 80 .416 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 84 55 .604 _ Cincinnati 73 66 .525 11 St. Louis 69 67 .507 13½ Chicago 64 75 .460 20 Pittsburgh 49 89 .355 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 88 50 .638 _ Los Angeles 87 51 .630 1 San Diego 73 64 .533 14½ Colorado 63 75 .457 25 Arizona 45 93 .326 43
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1 N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6 Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings Atlanta 9, Colorado 2 Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8 San Diego 4, Houston 3 Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3 Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3 Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3 Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0 L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1 San Francisco 10, Colorado 5
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 7:45 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 8:40 p.m. Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 87 51 .630 _ New York 78 59 .569 8½ Boston 79 61 .564 9 Toronto 74 62 .544 12 Baltimore 43 93 .316 43
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 79 58 .577 _ Cleveland 68 67 .504 10 Detroit 65 74 .468 15 Kansas City 62 75 .453 17 Minnesota 60 77 .438 19
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 80 57 .584 _ Seattle 75 63 .543 5½ Oakland 74 63 .540 6 Los Angeles 68 70 .493 12½ Texas 49 88 .358 31
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1 Toronto 8, Oakland 0 Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5 Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0 Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Cleveland 11, Boston 5 San Diego 4, Houston 3 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0 Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2 Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3 Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2 Houston 11, Seattle 2 Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0 Tuesday’s Games Minnesota (Gant 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 6:10 p.m. Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m. Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 62 46 .574 — Omaha (Kansas City) 61 47 .565 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 55 53 .509 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 51 55 .481 10 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 51 56 .477 10½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 46 61 .430 15½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 45 63 .417 17
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 64 41 .610 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 46 .562 5 Worcester (Boston) 60 47 .561 5 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 48 58 .452 16½ Rochester (Washington) 43 61 .413 20½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 42 63 .400 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 68 39 .636 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 61 47 .565 7½ Jacksonville (Miami) 61 47 .565 7½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 56 52 .519 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 51 57 .472 17½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 43 64 .402 25 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 42 66 .389 26½
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 9, Scranton/WB 6, 11 innings Worcester 2, Rochester 1 Memphis 4, Gwinnett 3 Indianapolis 4, Iowa 3, 1st game Iowa 9, Indianapolis 0, 2nd game Toledo 11, Omaha 10 Columbus 9, St. Paul 8, 1st game St. Paul 1, Columbus 0, 2nd game Norfolk 5, Charlotte 4 Louisville 3, Nashville 0 Lehigh Valley 9, Syracuse 6 Jacksonville 5, Durham 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Tennis
US Open Results
Monday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Jannik Sinner (13), Italy, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7). Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Reilly Opelka (22), United States, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, 7-6 (12), 6-3. Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-1. Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (14), Russia, 7-5, 6-4. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Bianca Andreescu (6), Canada, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-1. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig (13), Croatia, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (3). Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 7-5, 7-5. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Andreas Mies (15), Germany, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (8), Australia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (10), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, 7-5, 7-5. Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-0, 6-2. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (11), United States, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (8), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (5), Brazil, def. Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (12), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (15), Czech Republic, def. Anastassia Rodionova and Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-2, 7-5. Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals Max Purcell, Australia, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-3.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Results Sunday at Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367 laps, 57 points. 2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 54. 3. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 367, 44. 4. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 367, 38. 5. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367, 44. 6. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 44. 7. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 30. 8. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 34. 9. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford, 367, 28. 10. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 27. 11. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 26. 12. (18) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 367, 25. 13. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 367, 24. 14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 367, 23. 15. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 367, 23. 16. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 366, 24. 17. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 366, 20. 18. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 366, 23. 19. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 366, 18. 20. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 366, 26. 21. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 366, 16. 22. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366, 24. 23. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 365, 14. 24. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 364, 13. 25. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 364, 0. 26. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 363, 11. 27. (27) BJ McLeod, Ford, 359, 0. 28. (28) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 359, 9. 29. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 357, 0. 30. (37) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 355, 7. 31. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 327, 9. 32. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, engine, 264, 5. 33. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 209, 0. 34. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 199, 3. 35. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 125, 2. 36. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 1. 37. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 30, 1. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.278 mph. Time of Race: 4 hours, 8 minutes, 1 second. Margin of Victory: 0.212 seconds. Caution Flags: 11 for 52 laps. Lead Changes: 18 among 10 drivers. Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-14; Ku.Busch 15-27; E.Jones 28-29; K.Harvick 30-49; J.Gase 50; D.Hamlin 51-80; R.Blaney 81-83; D.Hamlin 84-121; K.Larson 122-158; C.Bell 159-165; K.Larson 166-196; C.Bell 197-199; K.Larson 200-232; R.Chastain 233; K.Larson 234-269; D.Hamlin 270-278; M.Truex 279; K.Larson 280-298; D.Hamlin 299-367 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 156 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 146 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 20 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 17 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 13 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 10 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Gase, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; C.Elliott, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Almirola, 1; W.Byron, 1; M.McDowell, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 2106; 2. D.Hamlin, 2072; 3. M.Truex, 2062; 4. Ku.Busch, 2052; 5. R.Blaney, 2048; 6. J.Logano, 2047; 7. K.Harvick, 2046; 8. B.Keselowski, 2038; 9. C.Bell, 2031; 10. C.Elliott, 2030; 11. A.Almirola, 2029; 12. A.Bowman, 2026; 13. T.Reddick, 2026; 14. Ky.Busch, 2024; 15. W.Byron, 2017; 16. M.McDowell, 2006.
Clinton County Raceway
Limited Late Models: 1. Matt Cochran. 2. Jim Yoder 3. Jakob Piper, 4. Jennea Piper 5.. Nick Loffredo 6.. Nick Loffredo 7. Tom Decker Jr. 8. Denny Fourney 9. Tim Luben 10. Marvin Williams 11. Kyle Bachman 12. Len stroud Sr. 13. Andrew Yoder 14. Mike Smith 15.. Mike Horne 16. Steve Scaifer Jr 17 Tom Decker III Pro Stocks: 1.. Brandon Moser 2. AJ Stroup 3. Robert Tressler 4. AJ Hoffman 5. Cory Long 6. AY Schilling 7 Noah Jensen 8. Tommy Dawson 9. Rich Fye 10 Todd Geyer. 11. Rooster Peters 12. Noah Kissinger 13. Gary Mellott DNS. Ray Rothfuss 270s. 1. Timmy Bittner 2. Tyler Clowes 3. Denny Rhinehimer 4. Jeffrey Weaver 5.. Nick Whitesel 6, Skeetz hockenbrock 7. Logan Hammaker 8. Troy Whitesel 9. Mitchell Holden 10. Cory Stabley. 11. Ryan Bower 12. Hunter Zimmerman 13. Levi Brungard 14. Mason Peters 15. Brad Snyder 16. Shaun Musser 17. Mike Schuckers 18. Matthew Disxon 19. Frank Gentile DNS. Mac Wert, Haden Walizer. 600s: 1. Trevor Teats 2. Johnny Smith 3. Timmy Bittner 4. Dexter Stawser 5. Jeffrey Weaver 6. Dustin Roberts 7. Jeff Gyuina 8. Stone Keller 9. Mitchell Holden 10. Dan Tripoli 11. Derek Swartz DNS. Nick Wood. Four Cylinders 1. Blake Snyder 2. Dillan Craft 3. Ryan Unger 4. Maddox Smith 5. Joshua Thompson 6. Damon Hand 7. Anthony Potter 8. Jimmy Moyer 9.. Dillan Hoover 10. Andrew Rickets 11. Chloe Smith12. Bryan Hackenberg 13. Joey Snook 14. Zach Rill 15. Kyle Strouse 16.. Hunter Flook 17. Keith Haagen 18. Donald Wynn 19. Chris Small. 20. Tim Muthler 21. Justin Markel 22. Johnny Stingfellow 23. Gage Wilson 24. Brett Shirk DQ Coty Maines, Tim Raup
Penns Creek Raceway
CAGED SPORTSMAN: 1. Blake Wood ADULT CAGED: 1. Miles Burd BEGINNERS: 1. Gage Holley 2. Austin Tressler 3. Brooklyn Tressler JR. CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Dylan Klinger 3. Landon Tressler ANIMAL 375: 1. Zane Snyder 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Scott Mertz ROOKIE 2: 1. Garrison Zook 2. Dominic Hugg 3. Zachery Gerber PREDATOR 410: 1. Kyle Fry 2. Tyler Koppenhaver 3. Tyler Thomas JR. PREDATOR: 1. Eli Graham 2. Jaylin Brown 3. Joshua Rudy ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Dreden Berkheimer 2. Zachery Wagner 3. Dakota Thomas CLONE 340: 1. Jacob Rayson 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Chase Hendricks CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Cash Leiby 2. Alora Bingaman 3. Jaxson Musser FLAT 350 (Points): 1. Quentin Graham 2. Dustin Prettyleaf 3. Colby Walter JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Eli Graham 2. Bradley Wagner 3. Cooper Adair PREDATOR 375: 1. Zane Snyder 2. Todd Bender 3. Tyler Koppenhaver WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Dustin Prettyleaf 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Cody Zimmerman CLONE 375: 1. Chris Trawitz 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Chase Potter DIVAS: 1. Sara Bowling 2. Karissa Springer 3. Nicole Gill EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Eric Boozel 3. Carter Hosler RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. Nate Kochenderfer 2. David Graybill III ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Heath Walton 2. Maddyson Musser 3. Hoyt Black ROOKIE 1: 1. Heath Walton 2. Michael Hugg FLAT 350 SUMMER BLAST: 1. Dustin Prettyleaf 2. Ryan Madagan 3. Trevor Teats
Transactions
Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Feliz from Worcester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Returned RHP Kutter Crawford and INF Jack Lopez to Worcester. Optioned RHP John Schreiber to Worcester. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jimmy lambert from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Derek Law outright to St. Paul. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned LHP Sam Moll to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Frankie Montas from the restricted list. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP David Hess from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham. TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF Willie Calhoun to ACL Rangers (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Drew Anderson to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke to Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled LHP Miguel Aguilar from Reno. ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to a one-year contract with RHP Charlie Morton for 2022. CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF David Bote from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Andrew Romaine for assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from San Diego. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 2B Kolten Wong from the paternity list. NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF/OF Dominic Smith from the bereavement list. Optioned C Chance Sisco to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Stephen Nogosek from the 10-day IL and optioned to Syracuse. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned INF/OF Phillip Evans to Indianapolis. Claimed RHP Connor Overton off waivers from Toronto and optioned him to Indianapolis. Transferred RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brandon Dickson for assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Kevin Castro from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
