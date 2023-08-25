Christmas Day for high school football fans is finally here.
The 2023 scholastic gridiron season opens tonight with every team beginning the year with championship aspirations.
But only a few will actually fulfill that goal.
Milton, which opens on the road at South Williamsport, is looking to make it two wins in a row against the Mountianeers.
And Black Panthers’ new coach, Curt Zettlemoyer, is crossing his T’s and dotting his I’s in preparation for his first game.
“Obviously, you run through your mind what you need to do. You always have a mental checklist to make sure everyone is ready to play football,” said Zettlemoyer, whose team reached the District 4 Class 4A semifinals last year.
“We have in what we have in (from the playbook), and that’s what we’re going up there with, and we’re going to do what we do (play tough, competitive football).”
Milton beat South Williamsport 28-0 last season, but Zettlemoyer expects a tougher game this time around.
“We know they are going to be well prepared, and they are well coached, plus they have a lot of returning athletes,” said Milton’s coach.
The keys, according to Zettlemoyer, is execute all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — and limit the mistakes.
“We have to limit the penalties and the turnovers, and you have to get takeaways — things we have to have in our favor, and things we must do to win a football game,” he said. “We have to try to establish the running game. In high school football, that’s how you have success. We have to have a good balanced game plan.
“We have to throw and run, and historically we’re (a running team), but we want to have a balanced attack,” Zettlemoyer added.
Defensively, the Black Panthers are anxious to go after somebody in a different uniform.
“We (also) have to rally to the ball and play good, downhill defense,” said Zettlemoyer. “They are ready to go against somebody in an opposite color and play football.”
The game also marks the debut of Mackenzie Lopez, a member of Milton’s girls soccer team who will be kicking extra points for the team — a first for the program. Ethan Rhodes will be handling the kickoffs and field goals.
And if Zettlemoyer’s prediction is correct, he may need Lopez’s leg, or Rhodes’, to win the contest.
“I think it’s going to be a four-quarter game, a physical game,” he said. “But if we do the things (we need to do), hopefully we can execute at the end and do what we need to do to get the win.
For Warrior Run, coach Derrick Zechman is looking for his team to have a different outcome against Muncy than the one the Defenders had last year where the Indians rolled to a 56-6 victory in the season opener.
Having almost his entire team back is a big plus for the Defenders’ coach.
“We open up with a tough Muncy team, but we’re excited for the challenge,” said Zechman. “The kids have worked real hard, and we’re excited to have our whole offense and defense back.
“When you’re returning pretty much all of the starters from last year on both sides of the ball, that’s a big plus going into the season.”
One of the players Zechman and his players need to look out for is junior running back Austin Johnson.
“We will have our work cut out for us to keep Johnson in check, which is a tough task,” said Zechman. “He’s a horse.
“Defensively, we need everyone to rally to the football; we got to make those open field tackles and it’s key to get our hands on (Johnson), but the line is key. It starts with the line on both sides of the ball.”
A balanced attack is another big key for the Defenders.
“We like to be more balanced. Muncy is tough up front, but we got to protect the ball better than last year, and we got to sustain drives and get touchdowns,” said Zechman. “Last year our defense was on the field more, so our offense has to help get the defense off the field more because we have the playmakers to get the ball to.”
And the one thing Zechman wants to see when his team takes the field is execution, and communication.
“I’m really looking for us to be disciplined. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot, because we’re not good enough to turn the ball over and still win against a good team like Muncy,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “I’m interested in seeing our special teams play and seeing the other kids on the field instead of the starters, and I’m excited to see the guys in action aside from practice.
In the other season-openers, Lewisburg plays at Shamokin while Mifflinburg plays at Midd-West.
Last year the Indians edged the Green Dragons 13-0 to open the season, and the Wildcats trounced the Mustangs, 54-0, in their lid-lifter.
