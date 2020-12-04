Men’s college basketball
EAST Drexel 70, Quinnipiac 58 Syracuse 75, Niagara 45 UConn 61, Southern Cal 58 SOUTH Coastal Carolina 113, Columbia (SC) 56 FAU 128, Florida National 64 Florida 90, Boston College 70 Grambling St. 68, E. Texas Baptist 59 Liberty 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 62 Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Monroe 62 N. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 65 NC State 90, Mass.-Lowell 59 The Citadel 78, NC A&T 70 Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57 MIDWEST Bowling Green 88, Purdue-Northwest 67 Drake 87, Omaha 66 E. Illinois 78, Chicago St. 56 Iowa 99, W. Illinois 58 Kansas 89, Washburn 54 Marshall 80, Wright St. 64 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma 105, UTSA 66 Rice 94, LeTourneau 74 TCU 74, Northwestern St. 68 Winthrop 80, UALR 75 FAR WEST Arizona St. 70, California 62 Pepperdine 94, Saint Katherine 45 S. Utah 64, Montana 63 Sacramento St. 77, Idaho 55 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 82, Texas Southern 70 UCLA 78, Seattle 52 Utah 76, Washington 62
Women’s college basketball
EAST Maryland 112, Towson 78 Penn St. 70, Rhode Island 69 UMass 71, Fairfield 50 West Virginia 80, North Alabama 51 SOUTH Bowling Green 63, N. Kentucky 49 East Texas Baptist 68, McNeese St. 67 Furman 73, Georgia Southern 58 Georgia 66, East Carolina 45 Georgia Tech 55, Tulane 51 James Madison 71, Virginia 67 Miami 73, FAU 61 Mississippi 70, Kansas 53 NC State 54, South Carolina 46 North Carolina 98, SC State 28 North Florida 84, FIU 66 Old Dominion 70, William & Mary 47 VCU 61, Buffalo 55 Wake Forest 78, Charlotte 75 MIDWEST Indiana 71, Samford 26 Kentucky 60, Kansas St. 49 Michigan 76, Notre Dame 66 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 103, Louisiana-Monroe 50 Incarnate Word 69, UTSA 63 Stephen F. Austin 88, Jackson St. 58 Texas State 74, SMU 70, OT FAR WEST Colorado St. 89, Fresno St. 83 Loyola Marymount 66, UC Irvine 56 Oregon St. 89, San Francisco 80 Seattle 75, Utah St. 72, OT
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired INF Christian Koss from Colarado in exchange for LHP Yoan Aybar. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced Mark Kotsay will move from quality control coach to third base coach. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brendan Domaracki director of player personnel, David Hesslink assistant director of baseball projects, Frankie Piliere assistant director of amateur scouting, Sam Reinertsen coordinator of advance scouting, Skylar Shibayama manager of data strategy, Emanuel Sifuentes assistant director of player development and Jesse Smith senior director of analytics. Signed 1B Sam Travis to a minor league contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Joe Gatto. Re-signed OF Scott Heineman. National League COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired LHP yoan Aybar from Boston in exchange for INF Christian Koss. Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Exercised the 2021 contract options on INF Cody Regis, C Dashenko Ricardo, RHP Nick Kennedy, INF Jose Rosario, INF Christian Ibarra, LHP Sebastian Kessay, RHP Jason Zgardowski, LHP Jordan Barrett, RHP Lucas Lanphere, INF Connor Owings, INF Brett Sakurai, INF Brian Sharp, LHP Aaron Ford, UT Andrew Penner, OF Dustin Woodcock, INF Matt Brown, OF Eddie Haus, INF Lucas Navigato, INF Hank LoForte, RHP Neil Uskali, RHP Matt Vonderschmidt, LHP Cole Cook, LHP Jake McSteen, 1B Matt Warkentin, LHP Josh Norwood, and RHP Austin Rubick. Declined the options on INF Brett Bond, RHP Austin Rubick. NEW JERSEY JACKELS — Acquired RHP Tom Burns from Sussex for RHP Tyler Suellentrop and a player to be named later. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Riley Pittman to a contract extension. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Isaac Benard and RHP Kevin Grendell to contract extensions. Exercised the 2021 contract options on OF Blake Adams, RHP Mike Appel, LHP Joe Baran, INF Jake Veith, INF Trevor Achenbach, C Austin Biggar, C Daniel Herrera, RHP Tyler Danish, RHP Kida De La Cruz, LHP Felix Dieguez, RHP Michael Hope, OF Aaron Knapp, INF Jett Manning, INF Derwin Pomare, INF Adam Sasser, OF Omar Carrizales, and OF Danny Mars. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Kyle Johnson, OF Matt Koehler, RHP Sean Leland, INF Brynn Martinez, and RHP Tyler Thornton to contract extensions. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Announced the conditional reinstatement of WR Josh Gordon from Seattle. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated S Deionte Thompson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Ryan Allen to the practice squad. Activated DT/DE Denico Autry from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Tanner Muse on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OLB Jachai Polite. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed LB Jack Circhy off waivers from Tampa Bay. NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the practice squad contract of CB Chris Williamson. NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Blake Cashman on injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OLB Bud Dupree on injured reserve. Signed S Anotoine Brooks to the active roster SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated TE Daniel Helm from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released TE Daniel Helm from the practice squad. HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Samuel Laberge. GREENVILLW SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Hayden Hawkey. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Erik Bradford to training camp roster. Released GF Alex Gilmour, F J.M. Piotrowski, F Ethan Skinner and F Isaiah Crawford. TULSA OILERS — Added D Alex Brooks and D Shane Switzer to training camp roster. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Added D Tanner Jago, D Garrett Johnston and F Jared Pike. Acquired F Joe Wegwerth and Matt Abt from Colorado (AHL). WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Max Milosek to tryout agreement and added to training camp roster. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed F Jackson Conway. FORT LAUDERDALE CF — Exercised their 2021 contract option with D Sami Guediri. Declined the 2021 options of MFs Blaine Ferri and Rivaldo Ibarra, Ds Christian Lue Young, Modesto Mendez, Frank Nodarse, Brian Rosales and F Eduardo Sosa. Announced Servando Carrasco, Daniel Gagliardi, Ricky Lopez-Espin and Dylan Castanheira are out of contract. Announced D Ian Fray and MF Francisco Raggio are still under contract. INTER MIAMI CF — Exercised their 2021 contract option with G John McCarthy. Declined the 2021 options of Ds Mikey Ambrose, Alvas Powell, Andres Reyes and Denso Ulysse, Fs Juan Agudelo and Jerome Kiesewetter, MFs David Norman Jr. and G Luis Robles. Guaranteed the contracts of MFs George Acosta, Jay Champman, Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini, Rodolfo Pizarro and Victor Ulloa, G Drake Callender, Ds Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Christian Makoun, Dylan Nealis, Ben Sweat and Jairo Quinteros, Fs Julian Carranza, Gonzalo Higuain and Robbie Robinson for the 2021 season . Announced Ds A.J. DelaGarza and Breck Shea, MFs Wil Trapp and Federico Higuain are out of contract. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Shea Salinas to a one-year contract. Announced G J.T. Marcinkowski was added to U.S. Men's National Team training camp. COLLEGE AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Austin Silvoy the football co-offensive and wide receiver coach. FERRUM COLLEGE — Named Carrie Austin to assistant athletic director.
