LEWISBURG – For the seven seniors on Lewisburg’s field hockey team, reaching the District 4 Class A championship game has become a habit, and its one they want to continue in 2021.
The Green Dragons certainly have the players to get back to the district final, and beyond, according to head coach Daneen Zaleski.
“The team has come into the season ready to play. Everyone - coaches, players, referees and fans - are hoping for a great season of field hockey,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We always want to be in the running for our conference title and play in the postseason.”
Rylee Dyroff, Siena Brazier, Emma Terry, Maddie Redding, Natalie Hall, Dillon Black and Rorie Sangster are the seniors that have reached the last three district finals and won the title in 2019.
Last season Lewisburg (13-3, 7-1 HAC-II) shared the conference crown with Bloomsburg, which later beat the Green Dragons 2-0 to get the district title.
“This senior class has been part of winning teams each season, and they will have the same mind set (going into this season),” said Zaleski. “They have gone to camps and practiced all summer to get ready for this season.”
Forward Rylee Dyroff is the team’s top returning scorer with 10 goals and four assists, plus Ikeler had four goals and three assists, and Brazier added three and two, respectively.
“We have a senior class that has been playing together for years. They are very knowledgeable of the game, and they know how each other play,” said Zaleski. “However, they need to work together as a unit and bring it to every game because are games are always competitive with the teams we play.”
As far as underclassmen, Zaleski has junior Olivia Bartlett (2G/1A) and sophomore Avery Mast (5G/1A), along with nine other sophomores and seven freshmen.
Another junior, Keeley Baker, will be the team’s new starting goalkeeper.
“We have a few underclassmen who are showing very good stick skills and a desire to work,” said Zaleski. “But we have the strength of senior leadership, and winning seasons.
“A team can always work on offense and defense to make their game better,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Once again, Bloomsburg will be tough to contend with in the HAC-II, and Midd-West and Central also should be good.
“The conference is always competitive, and this year will not be any different. We plan to be in the running for the conference title as we do every year,” said Zaleski. “We like challenges, and we are very excited with our schedule.”
Lewisburg opens the 2021 season 11 a.m. Sept. 4 with a home game against Wyoming Area.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Daneen Zaleski, 6th season (3rd as head coach).
Assistant coaches: Lindsay Hawksworth and Tonya Berge.
Last year’s records: 13-3 (7-1 HAC-I); Conference co-champs, District 4 Class A runner-up.
Key losses from last season: Katie Koch, Dana Mangano, Kerstin Koons and Jiali Pickering.
Returning starters: Rylee Dyroff, sr., F; Siena Brazier, sr., MF/back; Emma Terry, sr., MF; Maddie Redding, sr., F/MF; Natalie Hall, sr., B; Dillon Black, sr., B; Maddie Ikeler, jr., F.
Remaining roster: Rorie Sangster, sr., GK; Olivia Bartlett, jr., F; Keeley Baker, jr., GK; Livia Holthus, jr., MF/B; Emily Boyles, jr., B; Avery Mast, so., F; Ryan Brouse, so., F/MF; Claire Castle, so., GK; Kathryn Haussmann, so., B; Emma Howerter, so., B; Whitney Berge, so., F; Carley Wagner, so., B; Talia Sokol, so., B; Emma Trupp, so.; Lauren Hetherington, fr.; Maura Smith, fr.; Erica Rawson, fr.; Lydia Hockenbroch, fr.; Mae Haussmann, fr.; Paige Bartlett, fr.; Lindsey Barker, fr.
