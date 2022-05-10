BETHLEHEM — Bucknell’s Daniela Bellini was honored on the All-Patriot League Women’s Tennis First Team, the league office announced Monday morning.
Bellini, a senior captain who competed exclusively on the top singles and doubles courts, has now been recognized as an All-Patriot League tennis player all three of the seasons the team was selected during her time in Lewisburg. She previously made the 2019 First Team and the 2021 Second Team.
During the 2021-22 campaign, Bellini went 16-10 (11-6 dual) in singles and 22-8 (14-7 dual) in doubles matches. Bellini, who won back-to-back Patriot League Tennis Player of the Week awards during league play, went an unbeaten 5-0 in Patriot League dual matches. She also earned a hard-fought 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 decision over Olivia Tracey in the Patriot League quarterfinals.
Bellini partnered with first-year standout Whitney King for a sterling 22-5 record in doubles matches; their 22 wins gave them the 10th spot in the program’s single-season listing.
Over the course of her collegiate career, Bellini won 50 career singles matches, good for 16th in school history, and 55 career doubles matches, good for 11th in the Bison annals. With 105 career combined victories, she became the 17th Bison to eclipse the century mark. Notably, she has competed at first singles for her entire time in Lewisburg and has played on both the top and second doubles courts.
All-Patriot League honors were not awarded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic truncating that season. That was Bellini’s sophomore campaign, during which she went 12-5 (5-1 dual) in singles and 11-5 (4-2 dual) in doubles matches.
Chris Bess named BU’s new head men’s basketball coach
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University Director of Athletics Dr. Michael McFarland has announced the hiring of Chris Bess as the next head men’s basketball coach, effective May 16.
“The Bloomsburg University men’s basketball program welcomes an up-and-coming leader Coach Bess as the 22nd head coach of the men’s basketball program,” McFarland said. “We have secured a passionate and exciting leader who believes in BU’s athletic and institutional goals and is ready to return the men’s basketball program to the top of the PSAC.”
Bess joins Bloomsburg after tremendous success with the men’s and women’s basketball programs at fellow PSAC school Edinboro University. A 2010 graduate of Edinboro, Bess has worked with both basketball teams and, since the 2018-19 season, has served as an assistant coach for the women’s program. The Fighting Scots went 51-32 overall and 41-24 in PSAC action. Edinboro went to three-straight PSAC Tournaments and went to the NCAA Tournament in 2018-19.
Bess and head coach Callie Wheeler lead Edinboro to a 20-9 record in their first season together, the ninth straight season with 20-or-more wins, and a tenth straight berth in the PSAC, a second consecutive season in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Bess was an assistant with the men’s team from 2013 to 2018 and helped the Fighting Scots to three PSAC tournaments. In his final season with the men’s program, Edinboro finished with an 18-11 record and came in fourth in the PSAC West after being picked to finish eighth in the coaches’ preseason poll. The 18 wins were the most since the 2012-13 squad also won 18 games. Edinboro defeated Pitt-Johnstown and top-seeded Indiana (Pa.) to reach the PSAC semifinals for the first time since 2007-08. In the semifinals, the Fighting Scots fell to the eventual PSAC champion East Stroudsburg.
Bess played football and basketball at Edinboro during his academic career. Recruited initially to Edinboro to play football as a defensive end and tight end, Bess walked on to the basketball team and helped the Fighting Scots to 73 wins in his 101 games on the hardwood. Bess scored 517 points and pulled down 285 rebounds while earning four letters. He served as a captain on the 2009-10 team.
