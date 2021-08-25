LEWISBURG – With the benefit of playing on its home course, Lewisburg opened the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season Tuesday with a dominating win over Montoursville.
Nick Mahoney shot a 37 over nine holes to receive medalist honors, and Sean Kelly fired a 38 to lead the Green Dragons to a 158-191 HAC-I victory over the Warriors at Bucknell Golf Club.
Also for Lewisburg (1-0), Will Gronlund carded a 40 and both Ava Markunas and Collin Starr shot a 43.
Montoursville (0-1) was paced by a 41 from Cameron Francis and a 44 from Connor Imbro.
Next up for Lewisburg is a home match against Selinsgrove at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 158, Montoursville 191
At Bucknell Golf Club
Lewisburg results: Nick Mahoney, 37; Sean Kelly, 38; Will Gronlund, 40; Ava Markunas, 43; Collin Starr, 43; Dom Puccio, 46.
Montoursville results: Cameron Francis, 41; Connor Imbro, 44; Aiden Evans, 52; Greyson Simms, 54. Other golfers: Sam Mattie, 58; Ian Labatch, 64.
Midd-West 178
Warrior Run 194
MIDDLEBURG — Despite an even-par 36 from sophomore Hannah Rabb, the Defenders fell to the Mustangs in the HAC-II match played at Shade Mountain Golf Club.
Mason Sheesly added a 48 for Warrior Run (0-1), while Reagan Campbell and Kaelyn Watson carded a 54 and 56, respectively.
Leading Midd-West (1-0) on the day were Jullian Krainak with a 41, plus Kyle Beward and Noah Bogush both shot a 43 for the Mustangs.
Warrior Run next plays at Bloomsburg at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Midd-West 178, Warrior Run 194
At Shade Mountain G.C.
Midd-West results: Jullian Krainak, 41; Kyle Beward, 43; Noah Bogush, 43; Nick Whitesel, 51. Other golfers: Chris Walter, 57; Caroline Zerby, 57.
Warrior Run results: Hannah Rabb, 36; Mason Sheesly, 48; Reagan Campbell, 54; Kaelyn Watson, 56. Other golfers: Dylan Laubach, 65; Hunter Saul, 67.
