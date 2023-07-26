LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior defensive lineman Tyler Alston and sophomore placekicker Matt Schearer were among the 33 student-athletes recognized on the 2023 Preseason All-Patriot League Football Team, as was announced by the league office on Tuesday.

Alston was a force to be reckoned with up front last season, leading the Bison and ranking sixth in the Patriot League with six sacks. He was also sixth on the roster and first among linemen with 42 total tackles (3.8 pg). Alston was second on the team with seven tackles for loss, playing a hybrid linebacker position.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.