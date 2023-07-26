LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior defensive lineman Tyler Alston and sophomore placekicker Matt Schearer were among the 33 student-athletes recognized on the 2023 Preseason All-Patriot League Football Team, as was announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Alston was a force to be reckoned with up front last season, leading the Bison and ranking sixth in the Patriot League with six sacks. He was also sixth on the roster and first among linemen with 42 total tackles (3.8 pg). Alston was second on the team with seven tackles for loss, playing a hybrid linebacker position.
Alston has eclipsed 40 tackles in each of the last two seasons, including a career-high nine in the 2022 meeting with Lafayette. The Downingtown native also grabbed his first career interception off Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year Tim DeMorat in a home game against Fordham a year ago. He was named Bucknell’s George L. McGaughey Memorial Award recipient as the team’s outstanding player in the Lafayette game.
Schearer burst onto the scene halfway through his freshman campaign after drilling a 48-yard field goal along with the eventual game-winner at Lehigh last October. He won the primary placekicking job and went on to provide several highlight-reel kicks over the remainder of his rookie campaign. Schearer booted a crucial 50-yard field goal during a 3-for-3 performance at Georgetown, which was his second game-winner of the season and earned him his second Patriot League Rookie of the Week award. It was also the longest made field goal by a Bucknell kicker since 1981.
In all, Schearer made 8 of 10 field goals and 8 of 9 extra point attempts. He also took over kickoff duties in the final two weeks. Of his eight made field goals, five were over 30 yards and three were over 40, proving he had one of the strongest legs in the Patriot League.
In the 2023 Patriot League Preseason Poll Bucknell tied for sixth with Georgetown, pulling in 19 points. Defending champion Holy Cross was picked first, collecting 12 of 14 first-place votes. Additionally, the Crusaders’ Matthew Sluka was voted the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Holy Cross linebacker Jacob Dobbs was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Bucknell opens its 2023 season at James Madison on Saturday, Sept. 2, and its home opener is slated for Sept. 9 against VMI. A look at the full 2023 schedule can be viewed here. Season tickets are on sale now at the Bucknell Box Office, and single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 1.
2023 Patriot League Football Preseason Major Awards
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year – Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Sr., QB
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year – Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, 5th, LB
2023 Patriot League Football Preseason All-League Team
QB: Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Sr.
QB: Michael Brescia, Colgate, Jr. (at-large)
RB: Julius Loughridge, Fordham, Jr.
RB: Jordan Fuller, Holy Cross, Jr.
WR: Jalen Coker, Holy Cross, Sr.
WR: MJ Wright, Fordham, Gr.
WR: Mekai Felton, Fordham, Sr.
WR: Geoffrey Jamiel, Lehigh, So.
TE: Sean Morris, Holy Cross, 5th
TE: Mason Gilbert, Lafayette, Sr.
OL: Bardhyl Gashi, Colgate, Sr.
OL: Luke Newman, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: Eric Schon, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross, 5th
OL: Lucas Portes, Fordham, Sr.
DL: Tyler Alston, Bucknell, Sr.
DL: Matt Jaworski, Fordham, Jr.
DL: Ibri Harrell, Georgetown, So.
DL: Mateen Ibirogba, Georgetown, So.
LB: Tyler Flick, Colgate, 5th
LB: James Conway, Fordham, Jr.
LB: Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, 5th
LB: Marco Olivas, Lafayette, 5th
LB: Mike DeNucci, Lehigh, Sr.
DB: Owen Goss, Colgate, Sr.
DB: Devin Haskins, Holy Cross, 5th
DB: Wedner Cadet, Georgetown, So.
DB: Stephen Williams II, Fordham, Gr.
DB: Saiku White, Lafayette, Jr.
PK: Matt Schearer, Bucknell, So.
P: Shelby Pruett, Colgate, Jr.
Return Specialist: Justin Shorter, Holy Cross, Jr.
Special Teams Non-Specialist: Devin Haskins, Holy Cross, 5th
*Denotes additional players selected to offense and defense due to ties in voting
2023 Patriot League Football Preseason Poll
1. Holy Cross, 72 points (12 first-place votes)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.