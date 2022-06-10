Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 16 .719 _
Tampa Bay 34 23 .596 7
Toronto 33 23 .589 7½
Boston 30 28 .517 11½
Baltimore 24 34 .414 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 26 .559 _
Cleveland 27 26 .509 3
Chicago 26 29 .473 5
Detroit 23 33 .411 8½
Kansas City 19 37 .339 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 21 .632 _
Los Angeles 28 31 .475 9
Texas 26 30 .464 9½
Seattle 26 31 .456 10
Oakland 20 39 .339 17
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 21 .644 _
Atlanta 31 27 .534 6½
Philadelphia 28 29 .491 9
Miami 25 30 .455 11
Washington 21 38 .356 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 26 .559 _
St. Louis 32 26 .552 ½
Pittsburgh 24 31 .436 7
Chicago 23 33 .411 8½
Cincinnati 20 37 .351 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 20 .649 _
San Diego 35 22 .614 2
San Francisco 30 26 .536 6½
Arizona 28 31 .475 10
Colorado 25 32 .439 12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 8, Toronto 4
Cleveland 4, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Houston 3
Atlanta 13, Oakland 2
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Cleveland 8, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Hill 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 13, Oakland 2
Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
San Diego 13, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Colorado 4, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 7, Washington 4
Friday's Games
Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-2) at San Francisco (Junis 3-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
College Baseball
Division I Super Regionals Glance
Best of Three: x-if necessary:
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
At Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Knoxville, Tenn.
Friday, June 10: Tennessee (56-7) vs. Notre Dame (38-14), 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, TBD
At Clark-LeClair Stadium
Greenville, N.C.
Friday, June 10: East Carolina (45-19) vs Texas (45-19), noon
Saturday, June 11: East Carolina vs. Texas, noon
x-Sunday, June 12: Texas vs. East Carolina, TBD
At Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park
College Station, Texas
Friday, June 10: Texas A&M (40-18) vs. Louisville 42-19-1), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 11: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, 3 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 12: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, TBD
English Field
Blacksburg, Va.
Friday, June 10: Virginia Tech (44-12) vs. Oklahoma (40-21), 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 11: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, noon
x-Sunday, June 12: Oklahoma vs. Virginia Tech, TBD
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
Saturday, June 11: Stanford (45-15) vs. UConn (49-14), 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 12: Stanford vs. UConn, 7 p.m.
x-Monday, June 13: Stanford vs. UConn, TBD
At Boshamer Stadium
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Saturday, June 11: North Carolina (42-20) vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m.
Sunday, June 12: North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m.
x-Monday, June 13: North Carolina vs. Arkansas, TBD
At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.
Saturday, June 11: Southern Miss (47-17) vs. Mississippi (35-22), 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 12: Southern Miss vs. Mississippi, 4 p.m.
x-Monday, June 13: Mississippi vs. Southern Miss, TBD
At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field
Corvallis, Ore.
Saturday, June 11: Oregon St. (47-16) vs. Auburn (40-19), 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 12: Oregon St., vs. Auburn, 10 p.m.
x-Monday, June 13: Auburn vs. Oregon St., TBD
Hockey
NHL Playoff Glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Wednesday, June 1: N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 2
Friday, June 3: N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 2
Sunday, June 5: Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tuesday, June 7: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Thursday, June 9: Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Saturday, June 11: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 14: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Colorado 4, Edmonton 0
Tuesday, May 31: Colorado 8, Edmonton 6
Thursday, June 2: Colorado 4, Edmonton 0
Saturday, June 4: Colorado 4, Edmonton 2
Monday, June 6: Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT
Soccer
MLS Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 8 3 2 26 25 10
Philadelphia 6 1 7 25 19 10
CF Montréal 7 5 2 23 28 26
New York 6 3 5 23 24 15
Orlando City 6 5 3 21 17 20
Cincinnati 6 7 1 19 21 25
Inter Miami CF 5 6 3 18 15 22
Charlotte FC 5 8 1 16 13 18
Columbus 4 5 4 16 17 16
Atlanta 4 5 4 16 20 20
New England 4 5 4 16 22 23
Toronto FC 4 7 3 15 21 27
D.C. United 4 7 2 14 17 23
Chicago 2 7 5 11 13 20
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 9 3 2 29 29 16
FC Dallas 7 3 4 25 24 13
Real Salt Lake 7 4 4 25 18 19
Austin FC 7 4 3 24 28 18
LA Galaxy 7 5 2 23 17 15
Nashville 6 4 4 22 18 16
Houston 5 6 3 18 17 17
Minnesota United 5 6 3 18 15 15
Colorado 5 6 3 18 16 17
Vancouver 5 7 2 17 16 24
Seattle 5 6 1 16 15 16
Portland 3 6 6 15 21 25
San Jose 3 6 5 14 25 32
Sporting Kansas City 3 8 4 13 13 26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, June 4
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Saturday, June 11
New York at Charlotte FC, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
New England at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 7 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
Miami at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Colorado at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at New England, 8 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 3 .769 —
Chicago 7 4 .636 2
Washington 8 5 .615 2
Atlanta 7 5 .583 2½
New York 4 8 .333 5½
Indiana 3 11 .214 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 2 .833 —
Dallas 6 5 .545 3½
Seattle 6 5 .545 3½
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5
Phoenix 3 8 .273 6½
Minnesota 3 9 .250 7
___
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 88, Indiana 69
Washington 84, Chicago 82
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
