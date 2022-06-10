Baseball

MLB Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 41 16 .719 _

Tampa Bay 34 23 .596 7

Toronto 33 23 .589 7½

Boston 30 28 .517 11½

Baltimore 24 34 .414 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 33 26 .559 _

Cleveland 27 26 .509 3

Chicago 26 29 .473 5

Detroit 23 33 .411 8½

Kansas City 19 37 .339 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 36 21 .632 _

Los Angeles 28 31 .475 9

Texas 26 30 .464 9½

Seattle 26 31 .456 10

Oakland 20 39 .339 17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 38 21 .644 _

Atlanta 31 27 .534 6½

Philadelphia 28 29 .491 9

Miami 25 30 .455 11

Washington 21 38 .356 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 33 26 .559 _

St. Louis 32 26 .552 ½

Pittsburgh 24 31 .436 7

Chicago 23 33 .411 8½

Cincinnati 20 37 .351 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 37 20 .649 _

San Diego 35 22 .614 2

San Francisco 30 26 .536 6½

Arizona 28 31 .475 10

Colorado 25 32 .439 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Cleveland 8, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Hill 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

San Diego 13, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Colorado 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, Washington 4

Friday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-2) at San Francisco (Junis 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

College Baseball

Division I Super Regionals Glance

Best of Three: x-if necessary:

SUPER REGIONALS

Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team

At Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Knoxville, Tenn.

Friday, June 10: Tennessee (56-7) vs. Notre Dame (38-14), 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, TBD

At Clark-LeClair Stadium

Greenville, N.C.

Friday, June 10: East Carolina (45-19) vs Texas (45-19), noon

Saturday, June 11: East Carolina vs. Texas, noon

x-Sunday, June 12: Texas vs. East Carolina, TBD

At Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park

College Station, Texas

Friday, June 10: Texas A&M (40-18) vs. Louisville 42-19-1), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 11: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, 3 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 12: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, TBD

English Field

Blacksburg, Va.

Friday, June 10: Virginia Tech (44-12) vs. Oklahoma (40-21), 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 11: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, noon

x-Sunday, June 12: Oklahoma vs. Virginia Tech, TBD

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond

Stanford, Calif.

Saturday, June 11: Stanford (45-15) vs. UConn (49-14), 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12: Stanford vs. UConn, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, June 13: Stanford vs. UConn, TBD

At Boshamer Stadium

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Saturday, June 11: North Carolina (42-20) vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m.

Sunday, June 12: North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m.

x-Monday, June 13: North Carolina vs. Arkansas, TBD

At Pete Taylor Park

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Saturday, June 11: Southern Miss (47-17) vs. Mississippi (35-22), 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 12: Southern Miss vs. Mississippi, 4 p.m.

x-Monday, June 13: Mississippi vs. Southern Miss, TBD

At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

Corvallis, Ore.

Saturday, June 11: Oregon St. (47-16) vs. Auburn (40-19), 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12: Oregon St., vs. Auburn, 10 p.m.

x-Monday, June 13: Auburn vs. Oregon St., TBD

Hockey

NHL Playoff Glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Wednesday, June 1: N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 2

Friday, June 3: N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 2

Sunday, June 5: Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tuesday, June 7: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Thursday, June 9: Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Saturday, June 11: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

x-Tuesday, June 14: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado 4, Edmonton 0

Tuesday, May 31: Colorado 8, Edmonton 6

Thursday, June 2: Colorado 4, Edmonton 0

Saturday, June 4: Colorado 4, Edmonton 2

Monday, June 6: Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Soccer

MLS Glance

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 8 3 2 26 25 10

Philadelphia 6 1 7 25 19 10

CF Montréal 7 5 2 23 28 26

New York 6 3 5 23 24 15

Orlando City 6 5 3 21 17 20

Cincinnati 6 7 1 19 21 25

Inter Miami CF 5 6 3 18 15 22

Charlotte FC 5 8 1 16 13 18

Columbus 4 5 4 16 17 16

Atlanta 4 5 4 16 20 20

New England 4 5 4 16 22 23

Toronto FC 4 7 3 15 21 27

D.C. United 4 7 2 14 17 23

Chicago 2 7 5 11 13 20

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 9 3 2 29 29 16

FC Dallas 7 3 4 25 24 13

Real Salt Lake 7 4 4 25 18 19

Austin FC 7 4 3 24 28 18

LA Galaxy 7 5 2 23 17 15

Nashville 6 4 4 22 18 16

Houston 5 6 3 18 17 17

Minnesota United 5 6 3 18 15 15

Colorado 5 6 3 18 16 17

Vancouver 5 7 2 17 16 24

Seattle 5 6 1 16 15 16

Portland 3 6 6 15 21 25

San Jose 3 6 5 14 25 32

Sporting Kansas City 3 8 4 13 13 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 4

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday, June 11

New York at Charlotte FC, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Miami at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Colorado at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 8 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 10 3 .769 —

Chicago 7 4 .636 2

Washington 8 5 .615 2

Atlanta 7 5 .583 2½

New York 4 8 .333 5½

Indiana 3 11 .214 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 10 2 .833 —

Dallas 6 5 .545 3½

Seattle 6 5 .545 3½

Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5

Phoenix 3 8 .273 6½

Minnesota 3 9 .250 7

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 88, Indiana 69

Washington 84, Chicago 82

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

