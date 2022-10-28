BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg freshman Baylee Espinosa said her biggest focus Thursday at the District 4 Class 2A girls cross-country meet was trying to help the Green Dragons qualify for states.
In pursuit of that goal — which she and her teammates accomplished — Espinosa claimed the individual district title by nearly 20 seconds over runner-up Victoria Bartholomew of Danville.
“It’s going to hit me at some point, but right now, I’m so focused that my team is going to get to go to states,” Baylee Espinosa said. “It’s been a dream to get everyone there.
“I wasn’t going out for this title. I was giving everything I had to get another week of training and help the team get to states.”
The Green Dragons finished as the team runners-up and will be joined at the girls state meet by four Warrior Run competitors, who qualified as individuals.
Danville won the team title with 35 points, 15 ahead of Lewisburg. The Green Dragons topped the Defenders, who placed third, by 16 points.
“I’m very, very, very happy,” Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa said. “I was very proud of the way the girls ran today. They were in the right mindset coming into today.”
With his freshman daughter leading the way, coach Espinosa saw three of his runners finish in the top eight. Sophomore Alanna Jacob was fifth in 20:05.09, and junior Jenna Binney placed eighth in 20:33.5. Also scoring for Lewisburg were freshman Maya Sak (16th in 20:59.7) and senior Gabriella Rosenberg (34th)
“This year, especially, is surprising in the best of ways,” coach Espinosa said. “Our motto from the beginning has been to surprise ourselves. We graduated quite a bit from last year’s team. Much to our pleasant surprise, we were able to reload. We have freshmen at Nos. 1, 4 and 6 spots. ... For these girls to come in with no expectations on their shoulders, running with joy and excitement — and without that weight upon them — it’s been a tremendously fun season. We’re grateful to have another week.”
Baylee Espinosa’s performance created a bit of a full-circle moment for her family.
“My wife — Ashleigh Wetzel-Espinosa — 20 years ago at this meet, I was working the finish line and handed Ashleigh the district champion stick,” coach Espinosa said. “Today, I got to watch Baylee take first place. As a husband and a dad, it is storybook. ... I’m especially proud of Baylee for learning from each race this season, especially last week at the (Heartland Athletic Conference meet) where she was caught up in her head a little bit.
“I’m just super-proud of her.”
The freshman runner said she had some lingering doubts after not performing her best at the league meet.
“I was nervous,” Baylee Espinosa said. “The whole race, I didn’t know how I was going to do. ... I was like, ‘No matter what comes out of this race, I’m going to do my best and run for my team.’”
She took the lead early and built a 13-second lead by the one-mile mark. Baylee Espinosa stretched that lead to 19 seconds by the two-mile point and finished the course in 19:07.6.
“I knew it was districts, so I went out harder than usual,” Baylee Espinosa said. “I almost thought of it as three (one)-mile intervals to help me stay engaged. The two-mile is where I got lost (on this course at the NEPA Invitational), and I got fifth. I was like, ‘I’m not going to get lost at the two-mile. I’m going to use it to break away.’ I love the mile, it’s my favorite event. So on the third mile, I decided to push. I did get a side stitch, which affected that push. But I kept saying, ‘It’s districts. I’ve got to go.’”
For Warrior Run, senior Sage Dunkleberger said she had a bit of mixed feelings about the team’s performance.
“Of course, our goal was to get our team there,” Dunkleberger said. “But it’s pretty crazy to have four of us get there, and I think that shows how close we were. Four out of the seven girls who raced are going still, which is super-exciting and I’m happy about that.”
Dunkleberger led the way for the Defenders, finishing ninth overall in 20:40. She was 18th after the first mile, before steadily moving up the field.
“I think it went the best that it could have,” Dunkleberger said of her race. “The headwind was horrible. It sort of caused conditions that you can’t run really fast in.
“I just wanted to race hard. This is my last district race, since I’m a senior. So, I wanted to seize the opportunity, enjoy the moment and have a lot of fun.”
Junior Sienna Dunkleberger (13th in 20:53.5) and freshmen Claire Dufrene (12th in 20:46.8) and Keiara Shaffer (19th in 21:18.2) also qualified for states for the Defenders.
District 4 Championships
at Bloomsburg University
Class A
Team standings (top two qualify for states): 1. Northeast Bradford 36; 2. Wyalusing 47; 3. Troy 67; 4. North Penn-Mansfield 78; 5. Canton 108.
Individual results (individual state qualifiers): 1. Kate Moncavage (Southern Columbia) 19:22.7*; 2. Grace Laudermilch (Northeast Bradford) 19:57.0; 3. Anaiah Kolesar (Northeast Bradford) 20:29.6; 4. Hailey Conner (Southern Columbia) 20:53.5*; 5. Elyse Knoebel (South Williamsport) 20:56.1*; 6. Alyssa Parks (Troy) 21:18.8*; 7. Megan King (Wyalusing) 21:29.5; 8. Kayla Beebe (Wyalusing) 21:40.3; 9. Camille McRoberts (Canton) 21:45.8*; 10. Melanie Shumway (Northeast Bradford) 21:54.8; 11. Heather Cecco (Southern Columbia) 21:55.4*; 12. Amelia Kapr (Northeast Bradford) 21:57.9; 13. Addison Farrer (North Penn-Mansfield) 22:17.9*; 14. Brooke Bau (Northwest) 22:32.3*; 15. Riley Porter (Wyalusing) 22:38.7; 16. Katie Lackey (Troy) 22:38.8*; 17. Madelynne Johns (North Penn-Mansfield) 22:50.6*.
Class 2A
Team standings (top two qualify for states): 1. Danville 35; 2. Lewisburg 50; 3. Warrior Run 66; 4. Hughesville 130; 5. Central Columbia 133; 6. Athens 159; 7. Loyalsock 192; 8. Milton 209; 9. Towanda 220; 10. Montoursvile 233.
Individual results (individual state qualifiers and locals): 1. Baylee Espinosa (Lewisburg) 19:07.6; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (Danville) 19:27.2; 3. Maizy Aikey (Bloomsburg) 19:52.2*; 4. Alivia Shen (Danville) 19:56.1; 5. Alanna Jacob (Lewisburg) 20:05.9; 6. Hannah Bartholomew (Danville) 20:15.6; 7. Shaela Kruskie (Selinsgrove) 20:18.1*; 8. Jenna Binney (Lewisburg) 20:33.5; 9. Sage Dunkleberger (Warrior Run) 20:40.0*; 10. Sara Bronson (Athens) 20:40.7*; 11. Kam Kramer (Shamokin) 20:42.4*; 12. Claire Dufrene (Warrior Run) 20:46.8; 13. Sienna Dunkleberger (Warrior Run) 20:53.5*; 14. Lauren Benfer (Danville) 20:59.1; 15. Torrina Stratton (Cowanesque Valley) 20:59.3*; 16. Maya Sak (Lewisburg) 20:59.7; 17. Vivian Draper (Hughesville) 21:10.3*; 18. Bella Johns (Danville) 21:12.2; 19. Keiara Shaffer (Warrior Run) 21:18.2*; 25. Jayden Mather (Milton) 21:53.0; 27. Emma East (Milton) 21:57.4; 32. Kelsey Hoffman (Warrior Run) 22:44.2; 34. Gabriella Rosenberg (Lewisburg) 22:50.5; 39. Laura Darrup (Mifflinburg) 23:06.4; 40. Brenna Pick (Warrior Run) 23:15.4; 41. Lillian Wertz (Warrior Run) 23:23.2; 42. Kaylee Swartzlander (Mifflinburg) 23:25.151. Chloe Spielyk (Lewisburg) 24:20.2; 59. Mercedez Farr (Milton) 25:06.8; 68. Laura Tranquillo (Lewisburg) 26:23.1; 75. Aliana Ayala (Milton) 27:06.8; 80. Makenna Walter (Mifflinburg) 27:36.2; 86. Emma Hyder (Mifflinburg) 3:05.4; 87. Camryn Hoover (Milton) 30:47.9.
* — individual state qualifier.
