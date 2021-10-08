EAGLES MERE — It’s on to the PIAA Championship meet for Lewisburg’s golf team.
Lewisburg punched its ticket into the six-team field when they beat defending state champ Scranton Prep, 312 to 316, Thursday at Eagles Mere Country Club.
The PIAA Team Championship is slated for Monday, Oct. 25 at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.
“Wow! What a day for Lewisburg golfers! It’s going to take a while to really absorb what these kids accomplished today,” said Lewisburg coach Joseph Faust. “I’m not too sure we ever took a team to the state championships at Lewisburg, and now these kids have the chance to compete for the state team title.”
Sean Kelly paced the Green Dragons with an even-par 71. Kelly made par despite bogeying three holes (6, 8, 15), though he did get a birdie on the first hole to get off to a good start.
Nick Mahoney and Will Gronlund added a 76 and 79, respectively, for Lewisburg.
“Last week Nick, Sean and Will finished the individual district meet in the top three places and will go onto states as individuals, but the team concept has a whole different feel! Golf is often seen as an individual sport, and often we are focused on that “one good golfer,” said Faust. “Having five excellent golfers is a great feeling and watching these players battle each other all season for position has been quite enjoyable. As a coach, I know competition is good and to have it everyday at practice just makes the team that much stronger and more prepared for events like this, and it showed today! They never lost sight of their goal and when they knew it was in reach they seized the opportunity.
“Sean and Nick came out firing as they were a combined 3-under par for the first five holes, and after nine holes they held a 4-stroke lead over their competition finishing at 1- and 2-over par respectively. They remained steady on the back nine with no significant errors and finished a combined 5 over par with Sean leading the way this week with an Eagle on the 18th hole and an even par round of 71!” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Rounding out the five scorers for Lewisburg were Ava Markunas (86) and Zach Gose (105).
“Will and Ava both started off slow, but playing together in a group they complemented each other well as teammates. They worked together to help each other remain focused on the goal and it worked!” said Faust. “Will posted his best high school competition round at Eagles Mere with a 79 (shooting two over par on the back nine), while Ava overcame a triple bogey and three double bogeys to secure an 86.
“Zach has found some difficulty at Eagles Mere as the course does not set up well to his strengths. While Zach carded our highest score, I believe his experience with postseason golf and his strength of hitting the long ball off of the tee will be a great attribute to our team in states at Heritage Hills.
A big key to Lewisburg’s success Thursday was embracing the role as underdog against the more experienced Scranton Prep squad.
“There is something to be said about being the underdog! Scranton Prep is the defending state champion and only lost one player from last year’s team. They have a roster of well-known golfers and a deserved reputation of being a great team. We knew we were the underdog team, and I believe that helped us remain relaxed playing (Thursday),” said Faust.
“We discussed a strategy on the ride to the competition and it focused on our thoughts that we needed a team total of 315 to have a chance to win. How we got there didn’t matter, but there came a point in the round when the Lewisburg golfers knew the match was close and they simply would not be denied!”
