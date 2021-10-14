MIFFLINBURG — Coming off a big road win at Montoursville, Mifflinburg has another tough week as Central Mountain comes to Union County.
It’s homecoming at Mifflinburg, and it’s Wildcats vs. Wildcats.
Central Mountain is much improved under first-year coach Shanon Manning. The Wildcats come into Friday’s matchup at 5-2 after suffering a 33-23 setback to Selinsgrove last week in Mill Hall.
Central Mountain is led by a strong group of seniors. Quarterback Brett Gerlach has thrown for 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 519 yards and eight touchdowns. Fellow senior Ryan Pentz has rushed for 515 yards and six touchdowns.
Mifflinburg (4-2, 3-1 HAC-II) has continued to spread the wealth on offense with sophomore Troy Dressler continuing his solid first season as a starter. Dressler has thrown for over 1,400 yards, and 13 touchdowns against nine interceptions.
Carter Breed (519 yards, 3TDs) and Andrew Diehl (483 yards, 3TDs) lead the ground game while Jacob Bingaman (468 yards, 4TDs) and Zach Wertman (339 yards, 2TDs) are Mifflinburg’s top receivers.
Friday’s matchup will pit two big, physical teams. Both teams have had good defensive outings and the team that escapes with the fewest mistakes will likely come out on top. Both sides have playmakers, and containing those big plays will be key.
Next week: Mifflinburg hosts Shikellamy while Central Mountain hosts Midd-West.
