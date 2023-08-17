Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 74 46 .617 _ Tampa Bay 73 50 .593 2½ Toronto 67 55 .549 8 Boston 63 57 .525 11 New York 60 61 .496 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 63 59 .516 _ Cleveland 58 63 .479 4½ Detroit 54 66 .450 8 Chicago 48 73 .397 14½ Kansas City 39 82 .322 23½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 72 49 .595 _ Houston 70 52 .574 2½ Seattle 64 55 .538 7 Los Angeles 60 62 .492 12½ Oakland 34 87 .281 38
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 78 42 .650 _ Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12½ Miami 63 59 .516 16 New York 55 66 .455 23½ Washington 54 67 .446 24½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 55 .542 _ Chicago 62 58 .517 3 Cincinnati 63 59 .516 3 Pittsburgh 54 67 .446 11½ St. Louis 54 67 .446 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 72 46 .610 _ San Francisco 64 57 .529 9½ Arizona 61 60 .504 12½ San Diego 57 63 .475 16 Colorado 4 6 75 .380 27½
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0 Houston 6, Miami 5 Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0 Boston 5, Washington 4 Minnesota 5, Detroit 3 St. Louis 6, Oakland 2 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3 Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3 Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0 San Diego 10, Baltimore 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Minnesota 7 Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1 Oakland 8, St. Louis 0 Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2 Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0 Houston 12, Miami 5 Washington 6, Boston 2 Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4 Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3 L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0 Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m. Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 2-2) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0 Houston 6, Miami 5 Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0 Boston 5, Washington 4 Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Mets 4 St. Louis 6, Oakland 2 Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3 Arizona 8, Colorado 5 San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0 L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2 San Diego 10, Baltimore 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 3 Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1 Arizona 9, Colorado 7 Oakland 8, St. Louis 0 Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2 Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0 Houston 12, Miami 5 Washington 6, Boston 2 Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4 Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-7), 7:15 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 12-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-12), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, New Albany, Ohio; METRO REGION, Smithfield, R.I.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Media, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Fargo, N.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Henderson, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Gray, Maine; NORTHWEST REGION, Seattle, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Needville, Texas; WEST REGION, El Segundo, Calif.
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Sydney, Australia; CANADA REGION, Regina, Saskatchewan; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curaçao; CUBA REGION, Bayamo, Cuba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czech Republic; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Maracaibo, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Tijuana, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama
Double EliminationWednesday, Aug. 16
Game 1: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) 4, Brno (Czech Republic) 0 Game 2: Smithfield (R.I.) 3, Henderson (Nev.) 1 Game 3: Tokyo (Japan) 1, Bayamo (Cuba), 0 Game 4: Needville (Texas) 2, Media (Pa.) 1
Thursday, Aug. 17
Game 5: Willemstad (Curaçao) vs. Sydney (Australia), 1 p.m. Game 6: Seattle (Wash.) vs. Gray (Maine), 3 p.m. Game 7: Regina (Saskatchewan) vs. Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei), 5 p.m. Game 8: El Segundo (Calif.) vs. New Albany (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Game 9: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela), 1 p.m. Game 10: Smithfield (R.I.) vs. Nolensville (Tenn.), 3 p.m. Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Tijuana (Mexico), 5 p.m. Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Fargo (N.D.), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Game 13: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser, Noon Game 14: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m. Game 15: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m. Game 16: Henderson (Nev.) vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 9 a.m. Game 18: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 11 a.m. Game 19: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 1 p.m. Game 20: Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
Game 21: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m. Game 22: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m. Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m. Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner, 1 p.m. Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 3 p.m. Game 27: Game 23 loser vs. Game 17 winner, 5 p.m. Game 28: Game 24 loser vs. Game 18 winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m. Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m. Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m. Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m. Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26International Championship
Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 11 a.m.
Championship
