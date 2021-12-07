OLEAN, N.Y. – Four Bison scored in double figures, led by Taylor O’Brien’s 22 points, to propel Bucknell to a sixth consecutive victory with a 72-60 win over St. Bonaventure on Monday. The 72 points were a season high for the Bison, who shot 40.9 percent (27-of-66) from the field and 35.3 percent (6-of-17) from beyond the arc to improve to 7-2 on the season.
Joining O’Brien in double figures was junior Carly Krsul, who notched her second double-double of the season with 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. An astounding 12 of Krsul’s rebounds were offensive. Cecelia Collins added 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, and Marly Walls scored 12 on 4-of-9 shooting.
Also notable were five rebounds, a team-high three assists and a block for Emma Shaffer.
The Bison held a 41-33 edge on the glass and forced 16 Bonnies turnovers. St. Bonaventure, which moved to 5-3 on the season with the loss, shot 40 percent (22-of-55) for the game as well. Asianae Johnson and Maddie Dziezgowski both scored 16 for St. Bonaventure, while Toro Harris added 15 with 11 rebounds.
Bucknell led by as many as 19 in the contest following a stellar third quarter, but St. Bonaventure managed to cut it to a single-digit deficit into the final two minutes.
Bucknell was solid out of the gates in the first quarter, grabbing an early 7-2 lead and growing its advantage to eight a little over six minutes into the game. The Bonnies used a 6-0 run to narrow Bucknell’s lead back down to two, but the Bison were up 18-12 by the end of the quarter after shooting 43.8 percent (7-of-16) with a 3-pointer.
The Bison grew their lead to double digits twice in the second quarter, hitting seven more field goals and making another from beyond the arc while limiting the Bonnies to just four makes. Two of St. Bonaventure’s makes were from deep, however, including one with 16 seconds left in the half that cut the Bison lead to nine (33-24) heading into the locker rooms.
Bucknell was at its best in the third quarter, where it shot 52.9 percent (9-of-17) and 80 percent (4-of-5) from three. Collins, O’Brien, Walls and Remi Sisselman all made threes in the quarter, and a 13-0 run near the end of the frame put the Bison up by 19 (56-37) with 10 minutes to play. O’Brien scored nine of her 22 points in the third, going 4-for-8.
Despite leading by nearly 20, a shaky fourth quarter by the Bison allowed the Bonnies to almost claw their way back into the game. Bucknell scored just three points over the first 6:43 of the fourth, and St. Bonaventure eventually whittled the lead down to single digits again with 1:45 to play in the game by shooting 50 percent (8-of-16) and forcing six Bucknell turnovers. The Bison were able to hold on, however, making 8-of-11 at the foul line and sealing the win.
Bucknell won’t play again until Saturday, Dec. 18 when it hosts George Mason at Sojka Pavilion following the exam period. Bucknell has won five in a row over the Patriots, including one on the road in 2019. The game will follow Bucknell’s men’s game against La Salle and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Bucknell 72, St. Bonaventure 60at St. BonaventureBucknell (7-2)
Taylor O’Brien 9-20 3-4 22; Cecelia Collins 5-10 2-2 14; Marly Walls 4-9 3-4 12; Tai Johnson 1-5 0-0 2; Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 5-14 3-4 13; Remi Sisselman 1-3 1-2 4; Julie Kulesza 1-3 0-0 3; Isabella King 1-1 0-0 2; Caroline Dingler 0-1 0-0 0; Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-66 12-16 72.
St. Bonaventure (5-3)
Asianae Johnson 6-16 4-4 16; Tori Harris 4-9 6-6 15; Tianna Johnson 2-3 1-2 5; I’yanna Lops 2-7 0-0 4; Taylor Napper 0-1 0-2 0; Maddie Dziezgowski 6-12 0-0 16; Lexie Sinclair 2-5 0-0 4; Nikki Oppenheimer 0-1 0-0 0; Claire Cody 0-1 0-0 0; B’Aunce Carter 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-55 11-14 60. Bucknell 18 15 23 16 — 72 St. Bonaventure 12 12 13 23 — 60
3-point goals: Bucknell 6-17 (Collins 2-5, Walls 1-2, O’Brien 1-2, Sisselman 1-3, Kulesza 1-3, Dingler 0-1, Johnson 0-1); St. Bonaventure 5-15 (Dziezgowski 4-8, Harris 1-3, Cody 0-1, A. Johnson 0-1, Sinclair 0-1, T. Johnson 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 41 (Krsul 15); St. Bonaventure 33 (Harris 11). Assists: Bucknell 10 (Shaffer 3); St. Bonaventure 6 (T. Johnson 3). Total fouls: Bucknell 13; St. Bonaventure 19. Technicals: None. A: 137.
