WILLIAMSPORT – With five bonus-point wins, the Lycoming College wrestling team picked up a 32-17 dual meet win over King’s College on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Lamade Gym.
First-year Kaden Majcher, a Warrior Run graduate, kicked things off with his 20th win of the season, a 17-0 second-period tech fall of Kyle Miller at 125, junior Hunter O’Connor (Jersey Shore) took a major-decision 15-5 win at 157 against Bret Murphy for his 17th win, junior Preston Rogers won his 14th with a 17-1 tech fall of Jackson Marcantonio at 165, sophomore Gable Crebs (Montoursville) won his 21st with a pin of Jason Sine in 1:44 at 197 and junior Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia) picked up a pin of David White in 53 seconds at 285 pounds.
First-year Chase Chapman added a 7-5 decision over Noah Clawson at 141 and first-year Logan Bartlett, a Lewisburg graduate, added a 2-0 win over Robert Zelinski at 149.
The Warriors improved to 9-2 overall and King’s fell to 1-13.
The Warriors get back on the mat on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they head to Pitt-Bradford a 3 p.m. dual meet.
Lycoming 32, King’s 17
