Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 56 20 .737 _ Boston 43 33 .566 13 Toronto 42 33 .560 13½ Tampa Bay 40 34 .541 15 Baltimore 35 42 .455 21½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 35 .551 _ Cleveland 38 34 .528 2 Chicago 35 39 .473 6 Detroit 29 45 .392 12 Kansas City 27 47 .365 14
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 47 27 .635 _ Texas 36 38 .486 11 Los Angeles 37 41 .474 12 Seattle 36 41 .468 12½ Oakland 25 52 .325 23½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 47 29 .618 _ Atlanta 44 32 .579 3 Philadelphia 39 37 .513 8 Miami 34 40 .459 12 Washington 29 49 .372 19
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 33 .571 _ St. Louis 43 35 .551 1½ Pittsburgh 30 45 .400 13 Chicago 29 46 .387 14 Cincinnati 26 48 .351 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 46 28 .622 _ San Diego 46 31 .597 1½ San Francisco 40 34 .541 6 Arizona 34 42 .447 13 Colorado 33 43 .434 14 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1 Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1 Toronto 6, Boston 5 Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 Texas 8, Kansas City 3 Seattle 2, Baltimore 0 Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4 San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3 Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 2, Texas 1 Detroit 3, San Francisco 2 Seattle 9, Baltimore 3 Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 7:07 p.m. Oakland (Martinez 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1 Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3 Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1 Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 St. Louis 5, Miami 3 Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4 Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3 San Francisco 4, Detroit 3 Arizona 7, San Diego 6
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7 Detroit 3, San Francisco 2 San Diego 4, Arizona 0 Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1 Miami 4, St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 4
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 8:05 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m. St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
CF Montréal 9 6 2 29 32 29 Philadelphia 7 2 8 29 22 13 New York City FC 8 4 4 28 31 17 New York 7 5 5 26 26 19 Orlando City 7 6 4 25 20 23 Cincinnati 7 7 3 24 27 30 New England 6 5 6 24 27 26 Inter Miami CF 6 7 3 21 17 25 Columbus 5 5 6 21 20 18 Charlotte FC 6 9 2 20 17 21 Atlanta 5 6 4 19 23 22 Toronto FC 5 9 3 18 24 32 Chicago 4 8 5 17 15 22 D.C. United 4 9 2 14 18 27
Western ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 3 3 36 35 18 Real Salt Lake 8 4 5 29 20 19 Austin FC 8 4 4 28 31 20 FC Dallas 7 5 5 26 27 20 Nashville 7 5 5 26 22 19 LA Galaxy 7 6 3 24 20 19 Seattle 7 7 2 23 24 19 Portland 5 6 7 22 27 27 Houston 6 8 3 21 21 21 Minnesota United 6 8 3 21 20 21 Vancouver 6 8 3 21 18 28 Colorado 5 7 4 19 17 21 Sporting Kansas City 4 10 4 16 16 32 San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Friday, June 24
Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 0
Saturday, June 25
Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 0 Nashville 3, D.C. United 1 CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 1 Toronto FC 2, Atlanta 1 Houston 2, Chicago 0 Miami 2, Minnesota 1 FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 2, tie Columbus 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd. Portland 3, Colorado 0
Sunday, June 26
Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0 Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1 New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Wednesday, June 29
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 4, tie Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1 Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0 CF Montréal 2, Seattle 1 Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 1 Portland 2, Houston 1 Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 2
Thursday, June 30
Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Monday, July 4
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m. Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Chicago 14 5 .737 — Connecticut 13 7 .650 1½ Washington 13 9 .591 2½ New York 8 10 .444 5½ Atlanta 8 11 .421 6 Indiana 5 16 .238 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 5 .737 — Seattle 12 7 .632 2 Dallas 9 11 .450 5½ Phoenix 9 12 .429 6 Los Angeles 7 11 .389 6½ Minnesota 6 14 .300 8½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 92, Atlanta 74 Minnesota 92, Dallas 64
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 91, Connecticut 83 Seattle 88, Las Vegas 78 Phoenix 99, Indiana 78
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m. Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
