ALMEDIA — Wednesday’s District 4 Class 4A semifinal against Montoursville will make a lasting impression on the minds of Lewisburg’s baseball players for years to come.
But not for the right reasons.
The Green Dragons scored what seemed to be the game-tying run in the fifth inning when Max Mitchell tried to come home on an RBI single to center by Shea Girton.
And despite getting a foot on the plate before getting tagged by Warriors catcher Matthias Albert, Mitchell was called out.
Lewisburg, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, never recovered from the blown call and top-seeded Montoursville held on to take a 5-4 victory at Central Columbia High School’s Don Engle Memorial Field.
“We fought, we battled, and we worked. I couldn’t be any prouder of this team,” said Lewisburg first-year coach Greg Girton. “One bounced ball here and there, and it’s a different ballgame. It was very close, and you’re battling with a very good team like Montoursville.
“It shows the type of heart that we have,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Montoursville (15-5) winning pitcher AJ Llorente helped his own cause out in the fourth inning by getting an RBI on a fielder’s choice that brought home Maddix Dalena for a 5-3 lead.
Lewisburg (11-9) came right back and put its first two runners on base when Jack Blough reached on a dropped third strike and Kaiden Wagner singled to right.
A sacrifice bunt by Tony Burns moved both runners up, but Mitchell then hit into a fielder’s choice and Blough was tagged out trying to score.
Shea Girton followed with a liner to center that easily scored Wagner, but when Mitchell tried coming home from second the throw from Montoursville’s Nick Reeder was right on the money — at least according to the home plate umpire.
Although it may have been evident that Mitchell beat the tag, he was still called out on the play and Lewisburg never recovered.
“Max was safe, and that was the difference of the ballgame. But what do you do? You can’t turn it around. This stings, but we fought, though this one will hurt for a little bit,” said coach Girton, who had three runners get tagged out trying to score in the game.
“Yes, we did (put pressure on Montoursville). Reeder, hat’s off to him. He has a cannon. We challenged him, and it took a perfect throw (to get Max at the plate). But, we did play ball with Montoursville, we moved baserunners, but it was just one of those things.”
Montoursville opened the game with two runs in the first on Cole Remsnyder’s two-run single to right-center.
Lewisburg answered right back with a three-spot in second on RBI singles from Forrest Zelechoski, Jack Blough and Kaiden Wagner.
“We’re fighters, and our motto is win the inning. So, Montoursville scored two runs and then we scored three, and we go back-and-forth,” said coach Girton. “Then we got shut out (in the sixth and seventh), and in the last inning (relief pitcher Grayson) Rinker pitched well.
“We’re a four-seed and they’re a one-seed, and we battled them,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “And I’ll give you the one compliment I got from (Montoursville head coach Jeremy) Eck. He said the program has turned around.”
Mitchell struck out three, walked three and gave up four earned runs off five hits to get handed the loss. Offensively, Wagner finished 2-for-4 and Zelechoski went 2-for-3 to lead the Green Dragons.
Younger players like Shea Girton and Blough, who both had a hit and an RBI on the night, and along with Mitchell, a junior, will give Lewisburg a good nucleus to build on for next year and increase the expectations.
The goals will be much bigger for the Green Dragons in 2023. Prior to the season coach Girton had a simple goal of his team playing .500 ball.
“Our program is going to get guys out, because it’s fun to win,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “So, they’re seeing winners and they’re seeing leaders, and these guys are winners. The (juniors and seniors) coming up are going to be really good, and we’re going to have a good program.
“My goal at the beginning of the year was to be .500, and we exceeded that.
District 4 Class 4A Semifinal
at Central Columbia High School
No. 1 Montoursville 5, No. 5 Lewisburg 4
Lewisburg 030 010 0 — 4-6-2
Montoursville 220 100 x — 5-6-1
Max Mitchell, Forrest Zelechoski (6) and Shea Girton. AJ Llorente, Grayson Rinker (4) and Matthias Albert.
WP: Llorente. LP: Mitchell.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Kaiden Wagner, 2-for-4, RBI, run scored; Mitchell, walk; Girton, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Michael Casale, walk, run; Zelechoski, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Jack Blough, 1-for-3, RBI.
Top Montoursville hitters: Nick Reeder, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs scored; Maddix Dalena, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Llorente, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Cole Remsnyder, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Ethan Stahl, 1-for-3, run; Cameron Francis, RBI.
