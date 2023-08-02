Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 66 41 .617 _ Tampa Bay 66 44 .600 1½ Toronto 59 49 .546 7½ Boston 57 50 .533 9 New York 55 52 .514 11
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 55 53 .509 _ Cleveland 53 55 .491 2 Detroit 47 60 .439 7½ Chicago 43 65 .398 12 Kansas City 33 75 .306 22
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 61 46 .570 _ Houston 61 47 .565 ½ Los Angeles 56 52 .519 5½ Seattle 55 52 .514 6 Oakland 30 77 .280 31
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 37 .648 _ Philadelphia 58 49 .542 11 Miami 57 51 .528 12½ New York 50 56 .472 18½ Washington 45 63 .417 24½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 59 50 .541 _ Milwaukee 58 50 .537 ½ Chicago 54 53 .505 4 Pittsburgh 48 58 .453 9½ St. Louis 47 61 .435 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 59 45 .567 _ San Francisco 59 49 .546 2 Arizona 57 51 .528 4 San Diego 53 55 .491 8 Colorado 42 65 .393 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1 Baltimore 4, Toronto 2 Houston 7, Cleveland 3 Seattle 6, Boston 2
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2 Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1 Baltimore 13, Toronto 3 Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0 Houston 2, Cleveland 0 Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2 Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings Boston 6, Seattle 4 Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m. Cleveland (Bibee 7-2) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m. Boston (Crawford 5-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 8-3), 7:07 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 8-4), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2 Washington 5, Milwaukee 3 L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 1 Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1 Milwaukee 6, Washington 4 Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1 Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 20, Cincinnati 9 Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings San Diego 8, Colorado 5 San Francisco 4, Arizona 3 Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-7) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 12:20 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-1), 12:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at Washington (Gore 6-8), 1:05 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 10-3) at Colorado (Freeland 4-11), 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 9-7) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Cecconi 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 8-9), 9:45 p.m. Oakland (Harris 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 20 6 .769 — Connecticut 19 7 .731 1 Atlanta 14 12 .538 6 Washington 12 13 .480 7½ Chicago 10 15 .400 9½ Indiana 7 19 .269 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 24 2 .923 — Dallas 14 11 .560 9½ Minnesota 13 14 .481 11½ Los Angeles 9 17 .346 15 Seattle 6 19 .240 17½ Phoenix 6 19 .240 17½
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 79, Minnesota 69 Indiana 72, Phoenix 71 Las Vegas 93, Atlanta 72 New York 76, Los Angeles 69
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
SoccerWomen’s World Cup GlanceGROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts
Switzerland 3 1 2 0 2 0 5 Norway 3 1 1 1 6 1 4 New Zealand 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 Philippines 3 1 0 2 1 8 3
GROUP AThursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Friday, July 21
Philippines 0, Switzerland 2
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand 0, Philippines 1 Switzerland 0, Norway 0
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0 Norway 6, Philippines 0
GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts
Australia 3 2 0 1 7 3 6 Nigeria 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 Canada 3 1 1 1 2 5 4 Ireland 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
GROUP BThursday, July 20
Australia 1, Ireland 0 Nigeria 0, Canada 0
Wednesday, July 26
Canada 2, Ireland 1
Thursday, July 27
Australia 2, Nigeria 3
Monday, July 31
Canada 0, Australia 4 Ireland 0, Nigeria 0
GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts
Japan 3 3 0 0 11 0 9 Spain 3 2 0 1 8 4 6 Zambia 3 1 0 2 3 11 3 Costa Rica 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
GROUP CFriday, July 21
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Saturday, July 22
Zambia 0, Japan 5
Wednesday, July 26
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0 Spain 5, Zambia 0
Monday, July 31
Japan 4, Spain 0 Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3
GROUP DGP W D L GF GA Pts
England 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 Denmark 3 2 0 1 3 1 6 China 3 1 0 2 2 7 3 Haiti 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
GROUP DSaturday, July 22
England 1, Haiti 0 Denmark 1, China 0
Friday, July 28
England 1, Denmark 0 China 1, Haiti 0
Tuesday, Aug. 1
China 1, England 6 Haiti 0, Denmark 2
GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 9 1 7 United States 3 1 2 0 4 1 5 Portugal 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 Vietnam 3 0 0 3 0 12 0
GROUP EFriday, July 21
United States 3, Vietnam 0
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
Wednesday, July 26
United States 1, Netherlands 1
Thursday, July 27
Portugal 2, Vietnam 0
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal 0, United States 0 Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7
GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Jamaica 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Brazil 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 Panama 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
GROUP FSunday, July 23
France 0, Jamaica 0
Monday, July 24
Brazil 4, Panama 0
Saturday, July 29
France 2, Brazil 1 Panama 0, Jamaica 1
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Panama vs. France, 6 a.m. Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m.
GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Italy 2 1 0 1 1 5 3 South Africa 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Argentina 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
GROUP GSunday, July 23
Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Monday, July 24
Italy 1, Argentina 0
Thursday, July 27
Argentina 2, South Africa 2
Saturday, July 29
Sweden 5, Italy 0
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m.
GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts
Colombia 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Germany 2 1 0 1 7 2 3 Morocco 2 1 0 1 1 6 3 South Korea 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
GROUP HMonday, July 24
Germany 6, Morocco 0 Colombia 2, South Korea 0
Sunday, July 30
South Korea 0, Morocco 1 Germany 1, Colombia 2
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m.
ROUND OF 16Saturday, Aug. 5
Switzerland vs. Spain, 1 a.m. Japan vs. Norway, 4 a.m. Netherlands vs. 2G (), 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
1G () vs. United States, 5 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 7
England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m. Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1H () vs. 2F (), 4 a.m. 1F () vs. 2H (), 7 a.m.
QUARTERFINALThursday, Aug. 10
W49 () vs. W51 (), 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
W50 () vs. W52 (), 3:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
W53 () vs. W55 (), 3 a.m. W54 () vs. W56 (), 6:30 a.m.
SEMIFINALTuesday, Aug. 15
W57 () vs. W58 (), 4 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
W59 () vs. W60 (), 6 a.m.
3RD PLACE FINALSaturday, Aug. 19
L61 (Wwc) () vs. L62 (Wwc) (), 4 a.m.
FINALSunday, Aug. 20
