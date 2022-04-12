LEWISBURG – Four members of the Bucknell women’s lacrosse team who played starring roles in Saturday’s 18-12 win over first-place Army have received weekly honors. Seniors Emma Cashwell and Abby Neff along with freshman Allie Boyce were all recognized by the Patriot League, and sophomore Taylor Kopan was selected as the Bison Athlete of the Week.
Army came into the game with a 10-3 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in Patriot League play. The Black Knights were also the highest-scoring team in the league, averaging 15.8 goals in all games and 19.0 in Patriot League contests. But the Bison held that potent offense in check, limiting Army to 12 goals, three of which came in the final three minutes after Bucknell had already built a commanding 18-9 lead.
Neff and Cashwell were two of the catalysts of that defensive effort. Neff was rewarded with her third Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season, and Cashwell was named Patriot League Midfielder of the Week for the first time.
Neff led all players with three caused turnovers and collected a pair of ground balls while contributing to a team defensive effort that kept Patriot League goal-scoring leader Jolie Riedell off the board. Riedell had 41 goals coming into the game. Neff ranks third in the league in caused turnovers at 1.50 per game and fourth in ground balls at 2.25 per game.
Cashwell’s presence was felt all over the field against Army. She picked up a game-high eight draw controls, a new career high for her, and also chipped in offensively with three goals. Cashwell now has 21 goals, 10 assists, and 44 draw controls on the season, and she has 12 goals in her last four games.
Boyce and Kopan paced the attack with a combined seven goals and three assists. It was Kopan leading the way early in the game, as she scored Bucknell’s first three goals of the day to give her a first-quarter natural hat trick. She later assisted on Katie Wendell’s transition goal with just 12 seconds left in the half, which gave the Bison a three-goal cushion at intermission. Kopan was inserted into the starting lineup against Lafayette on March 26, and in the four games since she has tallied eight goals while helping the Bison to a 3-1 record.
While Kopan set the tone early, it was Boyce who acted as the finisher, and she was honored with her third Patriot League Rookie of the Week honor of the season. Boyce had a hand in all four of Bucknell’s fourth-quarter goals, scoring three in a row in one stretch and then assisting on a fourth to give the Bison that 18-9 advantage. She finished the game with four goals and two assists and now has a team-leading 29 goals on the season. Boyce ranks 10th in the league in goals per game (2.42) and fourth in shooting percentage (.547).
Bucknell is 6-6 and 3-2 in Patriot League play. With four games remaining in the regular season, the Bison are currently in fifth place, just percentage points behind fourth-place American. The top six teams qualify for the Patriot League Tournament.
Lycoming's Franco named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – Playing the first three quarters in each of a pair of wins on the week and saving 63 percent of the shots he faced has helped first-year goalkeeper Ben Franco earn his first MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week award, the conference office in Annville announced.
Franco, with the help of a strong offensive effort from the Warriors, made six saves in a 16-7 MAC Freedom win over King’s College on Wednesday, April 6. He collected two groundballs in the game and allowed just five goals. On Saturday, April 9, Franco posted 13 saves and collected another two groundballs as the Warriors defeated FDU-Florham 12-7 in another MAC Freedom matchup. Franco was relieved with a sub at the start of the fourth quarter for each game.
Franco has started all 13 games for the Warriors as a first-year, helping the team to a 6-7 record. Franco ranks third on the team with 38 groundballs with an additional three caused turnovers. In the MAC Freedom, Franco is second in saves percentage (.581) and third in saves per game (13.31).
Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face
PITTSBURGH - Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games without pay for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face, a significant blow to the Pittsburgh Penguins as they hope to hold on to their playoff position.
Malkin will miss upcoming games against the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins after the NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday following a disciplinary hearing. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.”
Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the second period Sunday.
“It’s an emotional game out there,” coach Mike Sullivan told reporters after the game. “It’s physical, and sometimes that stuff happens. It was a physical game, especially at the net fronts in those areas where that took place.
“Obviously, we don’t want our best players in the penalty box, but these guys are competitive guys and they push back. We’d prefer they be on the ice. They give us a better chance when they're on the ice, for sure. But one of the things we love about Geno is how competitive he is, and so when you get an emotional game like the game we had today, those things happen.”
This is Malkin’s second suspension after a one-game ban for high-sticking in 2019. He has been fined three times. This suspension costs him $190,000 in salary.
He’s eligible to return April 23 versus Detroit.
The Penguins beat the Predators in overtime to snap a four-game skid. They have lost seven of their last 10 games and are in danger of falling out of third place in the Metropolitan Division and into an Eastern Conference wild-card spot.
Malkin missed the first 34 games of the season rehabbing from knee surgery. Since making his season debut Jan. 11, the 35-year-old Russian center has been a point-a-game player with 17 goals and 20 assists in 37 games.
