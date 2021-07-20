Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 49 42 .538 _ Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2½ Atlanta 45 47 .489 4½ Washington 44 49 .473 6 Miami 40 54 .426 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 39 .589 _ Cincinnati 48 46 .511 7½ St. Louis 47 47 .500 8½ Chicago 46 48 .489 9½ Pittsburgh 36 58 .383 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 59 34 .634 _ Los Angeles 58 37 .611 2 San Diego 55 41 .573 5½ Colorado 41 53 .436 18½ Arizona 28 68 .292 32½

Monday’s Games

Washington 18, Miami 1 St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2 San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5), 4:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 7-4), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 8-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. San Diego at Atlanta, 5:20 p.m., 2nd game Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 57 38 .600 _ Tampa Bay 55 39 .585 1½ Toronto 48 43 .527 7 New York 48 44 .522 7½ Baltimore 31 62 .333 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 57 37 .606 _ Cleveland 47 44 .516 8½ Detroit 44 51 .463 13½ Minnesota 40 54 .426 17 Kansas City 37 55 .402 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 57 38 .600 _ Oakland 54 42 .563 3½ Seattle 50 44 .532 6½ Los Angeles 46 47 .495 10 Texas 35 59 .372 21½

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1 Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Detroit 14, Texas 0 Boston 13, Toronto 4 Houston 4, Cleveland 3 Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3), 3:37 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Means 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 5-8), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 24 .625 — Toledo (Detroit) 36 28 .562 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 33 32 .508 7½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 32 32 .500 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 28 36 .438 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 37 .422 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 26 37 .413 13½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 41 21 .661 — Buffalo (Toronto) 38 25 .603 3½ Worcester (Boston) 35 28 .556 6½ Rochester (Washington) 27 37 .422 15 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 27 38 .415 15½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 42 .354 19½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 44 20 .688 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 40 25 .615 4½ Jacksonville (Miami) 33 31 .516 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 32 34 .485 13 Memphis (St. Louis) 29 36 .446 15½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 39 .391 19 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 38 .387 19

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Louisville, 11 a.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 12:05 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 40 23 .635 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 25 .615 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 34 .452 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 40 .394 15½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 39 .381 16 Hartford (Colorado) 20 45 .308 21

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 38 25 .594 — Bowie (Baltimore) 37 27 .578 1 Erie (Detroit) 37 29 .561 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 37 29 .561 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 35 28 .556 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 24 41 .369 14½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Akron, 12:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

North Division

W L Pct. GB Long Island 27 19 .587 — Southern Maryland 23 22 .511 3½ Lancaster 23 24 .489 4½ York 20 27 .426 7½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Lexington 29 15 .659 — High Point 23 24 .489 7½ Gastonia 20 25 .444 9½ West Virginia 18 27 .400 11½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 6 p.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Long Island at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Lexington, 12:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2, 5:00 p.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Milwaukee 3, Phoenix 2

Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 103 Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee 123, Phoenix 119 Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 8 3 3 27 23 18 Philadelphia 6 3 5 23 18 13 Orlando City 6 3 4 22 21 13 CF Montréal 6 3 4 22 19 15 Nashville 5 1 7 22 21 14 Columbus 5 3 5 20 15 12 New York City FC 5 5 2 17 20 15 New York 5 5 2 17 17 15 D.C. United 5 7 1 16 18 16 Atlanta 2 4 7 13 13 16 Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 16 25 Chicago 3 8 2 11 14 23 Toronto FC 2 8 3 9 17 30 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 1 5 29 23 9 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 5 0 24 21 20 Colorado 6 3 3 21 19 13 Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 17 13 Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 13 16 Portland 5 6 1 16 15 19 Real Salt Lake 4 4 4 16 19 14 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 3 12 15 23 Vancouver 3 7 3 12 14 23 FC Dallas 2 6 5 11 14 21 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, July 20

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31 San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m. New England at New York, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 6 3 1 19 16 7 Chicago 5 4 2 17 11 15 North Carolina 5 4 1 16 15 8 Gotham FC 4 1 4 16 10 5 Houston 5 4 1 16 13 11 Orlando 4 3 4 16 14 13 Washington 4 3 3 15 12 11 Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13 Reign FC 3 6 1 10 8 13 Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 23

North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Portland at Houston, 12:30 p.m. Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m. Chicago at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m. Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended New York Mets manager Luis Rojas two games and fined an undisclosed amount for excessive arguing with umpires in a June 18 game against Pittsburgh. American League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP D.J. Johnson to Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Madden on a minor league contract. Recalled C Grayson Greiner from Toledo (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Promoted OF Pedro Leon to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) from Corpus Christi (Double-A West). Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Sugar Land. Placed RHP Andre Scrubb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 17. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ben Kudrna, RHP Shane Panzini and SS Ryan Cepero on minor league contracts. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent OF Justin Upton to Salt Lake (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul. Returned C Mitch Garver from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Ben Rortvedt to St. Paul (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Agreed to terms with LHPs Mitch Bratt and C.J. Widger, RHPs Chase Lee and Bradford Webb and C Liam Hicks. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned CF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Alek Manoah on ythe 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Placed INF Breyvic Valera on the family medical emergency list. Recalled OF Jonathan Davis and RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Anthony Castro on the 10-day IL. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed CF Ender Inciarte on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHPs Sean Newcomb and Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Dillon Maples from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East). CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Selected the contracts of RHPs R.J. Alaniz and Edgar Garcia from Louisville. Designated RF Mark Payton and RHP Jose de Leon for assignments. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Victor Gonzalez and OF Zach Reks from the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Gavin Lux on the 10-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RBP Andrew Bellatti from Jacksonville. Recalled CF Lewis Brinson from Jacksonville. Placed 2B Jazz chisholm Jr. and RF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Justin Topa to Biloxi (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK METS — Selected RHP Stephen Nogosek and LHP Anthony Banda from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Corey Oswalt to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Travis Blankenhorn to Syracuse. Designated OF Johneshwy Fargas for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired LHP Dillon Peters from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations and assigned him to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Kyle Crick for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Brenden Dixon on a minor league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with RHPs Gordon Graceffo, Zane Mills and Andrew Marrero, C Aaron McKeithan, LHP Alex Cornwell and 1B Thomas Francisco. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP James Norwood to El Paso (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Jordan Humphreys outright to San Antonio (Double-A Central). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the family medical emergency list. Reinstated C Buster Posey from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp and LHP Caleb Baragar to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jason Vosler from Sacramento. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned CF Andrew Stevenson to Rochester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with C Jarrett Gonzales on a minor league contract. FOOTBALL National Football League DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived WR Stephen Guidry from IR. Released CB Rashard Robinson. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Travis Etienne. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Timon Parris. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Melvin Ingram. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired DB Alden Darby from Toronto in exchange for OL Terry Poole. Released QB Dalton Sneed, DBs Clifton Duck and Taekwon Williams, WRs Alonzo Russell and C.J. Worton, DLs Justin Alexandre and David Kenney, LBs Khaylan Kearse-Thomas and Otha Peters and OL Kevin Lawrence. HOCKEY National Hockey League TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Extended ECHL affiliation with the Orlando Solar Bears for two seasons. SOCCER Major League Soccer D.C. UNITED — Placed D Brendan Hines the IL. COLLEGE CREIGHTON — Announced the retirement of Bruce Rasmussen as athletic director. EVANGEL — Named Preston Beverly head women’s basketball coach. MILWAUKEE — Named Mike Winan director of basketball operations. ST. ROSE — Named Alex Williams head men’s lacrosse coach. SIENA — Named Marcus King as Men’s basketball assistant coach. SYRACUSE — Named Claudia Kepler assistant head ice hockey coach. TENNESSEE TECH — Named Mario Hernandez assistant softball coach.

