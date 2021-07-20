Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 49 42 .538 _ Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2½ Atlanta 45 47 .489 4½ Washington 44 49 .473 6 Miami 40 54 .426 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 39 .589 _ Cincinnati 48 46 .511 7½ St. Louis 47 47 .500 8½ Chicago 46 48 .489 9½ Pittsburgh 36 58 .383 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 59 34 .634 _ Los Angeles 58 37 .611 2 San Diego 55 41 .573 5½ Colorado 41 53 .436 18½ Arizona 28 68 .292 32½
Monday’s Games
Washington 18, Miami 1 St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2 San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5), 4:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 7-4), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 8-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. San Diego at Atlanta, 5:20 p.m., 2nd game Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 57 38 .600 _ Tampa Bay 55 39 .585 1½ Toronto 48 43 .527 7 New York 48 44 .522 7½ Baltimore 31 62 .333 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 57 37 .606 _ Cleveland 47 44 .516 8½ Detroit 44 51 .463 13½ Minnesota 40 54 .426 17 Kansas City 37 55 .402 19
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 57 38 .600 _ Oakland 54 42 .563 3½ Seattle 50 44 .532 6½ Los Angeles 46 47 .495 10 Texas 35 59 .372 21½
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1 Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Detroit 14, Texas 0 Boston 13, Toronto 4 Houston 4, Cleveland 3 Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3), 3:37 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Means 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 5-8), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 24 .625 — Toledo (Detroit) 36 28 .562 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 33 32 .508 7½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 32 32 .500 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 28 36 .438 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 37 .422 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 26 37 .413 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 41 21 .661 — Buffalo (Toronto) 38 25 .603 3½ Worcester (Boston) 35 28 .556 6½ Rochester (Washington) 27 37 .422 15 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 27 38 .415 15½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 42 .354 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 44 20 .688 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 40 25 .615 4½ Jacksonville (Miami) 33 31 .516 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 32 34 .485 13 Memphis (St. Louis) 29 36 .446 15½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 39 .391 19 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 38 .387 19
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at Louisville, 11 a.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 12:05 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 40 23 .635 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 25 .615 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 34 .452 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 40 .394 15½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 39 .381 16 Hartford (Colorado) 20 45 .308 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 38 25 .594 — Bowie (Baltimore) 37 27 .578 1 Erie (Detroit) 37 29 .561 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 37 29 .561 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 35 28 .556 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 24 41 .369 14½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Richmond at Akron, 12:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division
W L Pct. GB Long Island 27 19 .587 — Southern Maryland 23 22 .511 3½ Lancaster 23 24 .489 4½ York 20 27 .426 7½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 29 15 .659 — High Point 23 24 .489 7½ Gastonia 20 25 .444 9½ West Virginia 18 27 .400 11½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
High Point at Lancaster, 6 p.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Long Island at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island at Lexington, 12:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2, 5:00 p.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Milwaukee 3, Phoenix 2
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 103 Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee 123, Phoenix 119 Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 8 3 3 27 23 18 Philadelphia 6 3 5 23 18 13 Orlando City 6 3 4 22 21 13 CF Montréal 6 3 4 22 19 15 Nashville 5 1 7 22 21 14 Columbus 5 3 5 20 15 12 New York City FC 5 5 2 17 20 15 New York 5 5 2 17 17 15 D.C. United 5 7 1 16 18 16 Atlanta 2 4 7 13 13 16 Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 16 25 Chicago 3 8 2 11 14 23 Toronto FC 2 8 3 9 17 30 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 1 5 29 23 9 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 5 0 24 21 20 Colorado 6 3 3 21 19 13 Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 17 13 Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 13 16 Portland 5 6 1 16 15 19 Real Salt Lake 4 4 4 16 19 14 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 3 12 15 23 Vancouver 3 7 3 12 14 23 FC Dallas 2 6 5 11 14 21 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, July 20
Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31 San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m. New England at New York, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 6 3 1 19 16 7 Chicago 5 4 2 17 11 15 North Carolina 5 4 1 16 15 8 Gotham FC 4 1 4 16 10 5 Houston 5 4 1 16 13 11 Orlando 4 3 4 16 14 13 Washington 4 3 3 15 12 11 Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13 Reign FC 3 6 1 10 8 13 Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, July 23
North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Portland at Houston, 12:30 p.m. Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m. Chicago at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
