MIFFLINBURG - With a win over Warrior Run on Friday, Mifflinburg would all but be guaranteed a berth into the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
Behind the three-headed rushing attack of Andrew Diehl, Colin Miller and Tyler Foltz, the Wildcats accomplished that feat.
Diehl rushed for a 100 yards for the third consecutive game and scored twice, plus Miller also reached the endzone twice as Mifflinburg rolled to a 49-14 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win at Wildcats Stadium.
A month and a half ago, that goal of reaching the postseason was put in doubt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now its become a reality for Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler and his players.
"That definitely was a goal of the team's. Given the situation of COVID-19 and everything else, we've been living week-to-week," said Dressler. "It's great that it gives these guys a chance. Postseason play gives them something to look forward to as well, and it really puts the team into a good position here.
"We made that step forward, and now let's just keep it rolling," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Diehl made an immediate impact on the game for Mifflinburg (3-3) by taking a pitch from Jacob Reitz before running around the left side of the line for a 14-yard score with 6:02 left in the opening quarter.
The touchdown followed an interception by Cannon Griffith that gave the Wildcats good position near midfield.
Diehl was at it again soon after with an 18-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter that pushed the Wildcats' lead to 13-0 after the extra point was missed.
Warrior Run (1-6) cut into that lead on a 13-yard pass from Nathan Michael to Coltin Pentycofe with 4:26 left before the half.
But Mifflinburg had an answer as Miller ran for a 15-yard score to make the lead 21-7 with 2:07 left.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats began pulling away behind a one-yard run by Miller and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jarrett Miller.
Mifflinburg won the turnover battle against Warrior Run, and it's something that Dressler and his coaching staff have been trying to improve upon.
"Our turnover (differential) has definitely improved from last week to this week," said Dressler. "We just practiced that every day - anybody who touches the ball had to go through (the gauntlet). We worked the gauntlet all week.
"We got to continue working on the fundamentals as well as work on our tackling. We got to keep getting better and keep getting ready for the upcoming weeks here," added Mifflinburg's coach.
A one-yard touchdown run by Hunter Rovenolt early in the fourth quarter completed the scoring for Warrior Run on the day, and it was one of the bright spots for head coach Chris Long.
"There were some bright spots. We put in some (new plays), and we made some plays on that stuff," said Long. "It's hard to keep (drives) sustained when we keep king of taking two steps forward and then one step back.
"We will keep doing that as a coaching staff this week, and we will try to figure out the best game plan for next week (against Montoursville)," added Warrior Run's coach.
Mifflinburg, which put the finishing touches on the game with a four-yard run by Foltz and a fumble recovery in the endzone by Kyler Troup late in the fourth, hosts Hughesville next Friday.
"It was a great quality win for the team. Overall, we had a great effort from everybody," said Dressler. "We had a variety of guys touching the ball tonight and a variety of guys on the field tonight, and it great to see them get to play, having fun and playing a good, solid game."
Mifflinburg 49, Warrior Run 14
;WR;MIFF
First downs;11;19
Rushes-yds.;40-154;32-283
Passing yds.;48;39
Totals yds.;202;322
Passing (C-Att,-Int);3-11-2;5-10-0
Penalties;5-43;4-37
Fumbles/lost;1-1;1-1
Score by quarters
Warrior Run (1-6)0;7;0;7 - 14
Mifflinburg (3-3);7;14;14;14 - 49
Order of scoring
First quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 14 run (Gabe Stetler kick), 6:02.
Second quarter
Miff-Diehl 18 run (kick failed), 11:54.
WR-Coltin Pentycofe 13 pass from Nathan Michael (Noah Pick kick), 4:26.
Miff-Colin Miller 15 run (Jacob Reitz pass to Lucas Whittaker), 2:07.
Third quarter
Miff-Miller 1 run (Stetler kick), 9:26.
Miff-Jarrett Miller 50 INT return (Stetler kick), 5:32.
Fourth quarter
WR-Hunter Rovenolt 1 run (Pick kick), 11:54.
Miff-Tyler Foltz 4 run (Stetler kick), 8:00.
Miff-Kyler Troup recover fumble in endzone (Stetler kick), 1:51.
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Warrior Run - Justin Blair, 10-56; Michael, 9-27; Rovenolt, 8-31, TD; Roman Pierce, 6-27; Logan Smedley, 6-8; Thomas Royles, 1-5. Mifflinburg - Foltz, 9-64, TD; Diehl, 8-100, 2TD; Miller, 8-69, 2TD; Camden Smith, 3-30; Reitz, 2-16; Troy Dressler, 1-5; Quintin Doane, 1-3.
PASSING: Warrior Run - Michael, 2-6-2-45, TD; Ryan Newton, 1-5-0-3. Mifflinburg - Reitz, 5-9-0-39; Dressler, 1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Warrior Run - Blair, 1-32; Pentycofe, 1-13, TD; Isaac Butler, 1-3. Mifflinburg - Jacob Bingaman, 2-16; Miller, 2-15; Cannon Griffith, 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS: Mifflinburg - Griffith, J. Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.