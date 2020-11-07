HERSHEY - Saturday's PIAA Class A Championships marked the final race in the outstanding career of Mount Carmel's Caroline Fletcher.
For Southern Columbia underclassmen Annabell Reck and Kate Moncavage, their careers are just getting warmed up.
Moncavage, a freshman, took a 46th-place finish in 22 minutes and 21 seconds to lead the trio's day on a sun-splashed Parkview Cross Country Course.
And with this being her first state meet Moncavage didn't know what to expect going in, so she made it up as she went along.
"The race was tough. There were a lot of hills, but I just came out and ran my race," said Moncavage. "I was coming up with a strategy as I went, and I really wasn't sure what to expect."
Moncavage, however, got a little advice from her teammate prior to the race and it seemed like it paid off.
"(Annabell) was here last year so I was asking her about it, and just like trying to figure out the course," said Moncavage. "So based on what (Reck) said it was (tough) last year, but I'm glad its warmer this year because I heard it was really cold last year."
Fletcher, a four-time state qualifier, closed out her final appearance on the Parkview Course with a 65th-place finish in 23:04.
"I was excited to be here again and I feel like I did a good job given my circumstances and everything, and I think it was a good race," said Fletcher. "I was the only runner on the team so I ran all year by myself, so it was a lot different than in previous years when we had big teams and I had the boys to run with and everything, but I feel like I did pretty good."
And although she didn't better her time or place from a year ago (60th in 21:27), Fletcher was simply happy that she even had a fourth opportunity to run down in Hershey.
"It was great to finish (my career at states)," said Fletcher. "I feel like I did good - the race was a lot different. Usually there's 200-some girls on the line."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each classification (for boys and girls) was broken down into heats to limit the amount of runners in each race. So instead of 200-300 runners competing at one time, there were only a few dozen running in each heat.
"I ran the race three times before, so it was always such a big atmosphere and there were people everywhere," said Fletcher. "This year was a little different, but I felt like we made the most of it."
Reck, a sophomore, came home in 89th place in 24:08. In her first trip to states a year ago Reck was 67th in 21:36.
PIAA Class A Girls Championship
At Parkview Cross Country Course, Hershey
Team standings (top 3 only): 1. Penns Valley, 37; 2. Mohawk, 63; 3. Wilmington, 90.
Individual results (top 10 and locals only): 1. Carmen Medvit, Shenango, 20:16; 2. Hannah Wagner, Reynolds, 20:22; 3. Grace Mason, Wilmington, 20:25; 4. Carissa Flynn, Mountain View, 20:30; 5. Ashley Post, Seneca, 20:38; 6. Lacey Danilovitz, Riverside, 20:43; 7. Kelsey Hull, Penns Valley, 20:46; 8. Jenna Gregory, Smethport, 20:49; 9. Ava Whysong, Chestnut Ridge, 20:54; 10. Maya Poziviak, Serra Catholic, 20:57; 46. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 22:21; 65. Caroline Fletcher, Mount Carmel, 23:04; 89. Annabell Reck, Southern Columbia, 24:08.
