LEWISBURG – When Lewisburg’s boys soccer team claimed its third PIAA Class 2A championship in the past six years, and fourth title overall since 2000 last month, the players not only continued the Green Dragons’ legacy on the pitch, but off it as well.
Four players from this year’s squad, which also claimed the Heartland-I and District 4 Class 2A titles, had brothers who competed on the back-to-back 2016 and/or 2015 state championship teams: senior midfielder Ben Liscum (brother Nate, a junior MF/D), senior forward Anthony Bhangdia (brothers Joseph, a senior F/MF, and Thomas, a junior F/MF), senior forward Jack Dieffenderfer (brother Cade a junior F/MF) and junior forward Philip Permyashkin (brothers Michael, a senior MF, and Anton, a freshman F/MF).
Those four players were all in the stands at HersheyPark Stadium watching their older siblings bring home the title in 2016, and continuing those legacies were driving forces in the team’s latest conquest.
“Well, being in seventh and eighth grade and watching the team come here and win twice, and we wanted the same thing,” said Dieffenderfer, who scored twice in the first half of the state final. “Ultimately, now that we’re (state champs) it feels amazing and now we’re in their shoes. I mean, those are big shoes and I think all of the hard work has paid off.”
Said Permyashkin, “It feels really good to make our own legacy at a school that’s so successful already, and to just have our actual share of it – being such a successful team – feels really good. I have two brothers, one who starred in 2015 and one in 2016, and it was so nice watching them. (Watching) them (win) was really inspiring, because ever since we lost (in the semifinals in 2019) it was like this was where we needed to be to be like those teams, and to finally do it is surreal and amazing.”
And for Bhangdia, who also joined his brothers as state champs and who will also be entering the college ranks just like them, he felt satisfied that he could continue that family legacy as well as the program’s.
“The legacy of the (program) continued and the legacy of the team culture continued, and we got another state title under our belt,” said Bhangdia, who will be following in his brother Tommy’s footsteps by going to Boston’s Tufts University to play soccer. “I was here (in 2015 and 16) for every single game, and it just felt great not only watching them, but getting our own state title.
“I mean, watching my brothers play affected me a lot. I play with them all of the time and we just love each other so much, and it feels great to follow in their footsteps and to pave our own path to greatness.”
Here are the postseason highlights for the Green Dragons in their run to a fourth state championship.
District 4 quarterfinals, an 11-1 win over No. 8 seed Bloomsburg: Liscum scored four goals and added three assists, plus Dieffenderfer and Bhangdia scored two goals apiece as the Green Dragons tallied seven first-half goals.
District 4 semifinals, a 6-1 win over No. 4 Warrior Run: In what would be Andy Bieber’s final game as coach of the Defenders, the Green Dragons would score six unanswered goals from six different scorers, including five in the second half to pull away.
District 4 championship, a 7-0 win over No. 3 Midd-West: Liscum and Bhangdia both record hat tricks, with Liscum also adding two assists and Bhangdia one. It was also the first of five consecutive shutouts in the postseason for junior goalkeeper Tony Burns, who had a total of 11 clean sheets on the year.
PIAA first round, a 6-0 win over Wyoming Seminary: After Alan Daniel and Bhangdia each scored goals in the opening 8 minutes of the first half, Lewisburg would get another goal from Bhangdia to help pull away in the second half. Four of the Green Dragons’ goals came in the second half, with Dieffenderfer, Eli Adams and Nick Passaniti all finding the back of the net.
PIAA quarterfinals, a 4-0 win over Notre Dame Green Pond: For the second straight game Lewisburg gets two goals in the opening 8 minutes of the game as Dieffenderfer does the honors. Bhangdia scores late in the first half to give the Green Dragons a commanding 3-0 halftime lead before Liscum scored unassisted late to put the game away.
PIAA semifinals, a 2-0 win over Oley Valley: After he assisted on a goal by Dieffenderfer midway through the first half, Liscum booted home an unassisted goal 11 minutes later to help Lewisburg to a hard-fought win on a cold and blustery night at Oley Valley High School.
PIAA championship, a 6-0 win over Deer Lakes: Lewisburg finished its run through states with a 16-0 goal advantage behind two goals from Dieffenderfer in the first half and two more by senior James Koconis in the second half. Philip Permyashkin and Liscum added goals in the first and second halves, respectively, as the Green Dragons posted one of the most dominant performances in the history of the state soccer finals.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Records: 22-0 overall, 10-0 Heartland-I
2020 schedule and results
Sept. 15, Shikellamy, W 13-0
Sept. 17, at Selinsgrove, W 4-1
Sept. 19, Danville, W 7-0
Sept. 22, Mifflinburg, W 9-0
Sept. 24, at Jersey Shore, W 5-1
Sept. 26, at Williamsport, W 1-0
Oct. 1, at Danville, W 6-0
Oct. 3, at Hughesville, W 11-0
Oct. 5, Midd-West, W 10-1
Oct. 7, Williamsport, W 8-0
Oct. 10, at Loyalsock, W 7-0
Oct. 12, at Central Mountain, W 9-0
Oct. 15, at Central Columbia, W 11-0
Oct. 17, Selinsgrove, W 7-1
Oct. 20, at Milton, W 7-0
District 4 Class 2A Quarterfinal
Oct. 29, Bloomsburg, W 11-1
District 4 Class 2A Semifinal
Nov. 4, Warrior Run, W 6-1
District 4 Class 2A Championship
Nov. 7, Midd-West, W 7-0
PIAA Class 2A First Round
At Danville Area High School
Nov. 10, Wyoming Seminary, W 6-0
PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinal
At Liberty High School, Bethlehem
Nov. 14, Notre Dame Green Pond, W4-0
PIAA Class 2A Semifinal
At Oley Valley High School
Nov. 17, Oley Valley, W 2-0
PIAA Class 2A Championship
At HersheyPark Stadium
Nov. 21, Deer Lakes, W 6-0
